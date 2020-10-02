Isle of Wight’s Samphire Dance Company share their Joie de Vivre on International Day of Older Persons

Yesterday (Thursday) was International Day of Older Persons and to celebrate this, Bournemouth-based Pavilion Dance South West organised an event entitled Joie de Vivre.

It’s a special compilation of dance films made by, for and with older dancers in the South West region.

Representing the Isle of Wight

Samphire Dance Company based on the Isle of Wight were asked to submit a piece and were delighted to have their film, Awakening, selected.

Michelle Hainsworth, who directs the company, said,

“We created this film last year and were privileged to work with island film maker, Paul Windridge. “Samphire have been together for almost four years now and we love to work on small scale projects and performances and we are delighted to represent the island in this event.”

Awakening from Michelle Hainsworth on Vimeo.

Due to the pandemic Pavilion Dance South West have embraced taking this one-day event online through Joie De Vivre Digi-Stage 2020.

The other dances are free to watch and can be seen for four days via the Website.

Report shared by Michelle Hainsworth, in her own words. Ed

Image: © Carol Walker