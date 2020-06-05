Isle of Wight’s Seasafe Systems doing their bit in the fight against Coronavirus

What a difference a year makes – Seasafe Systems Ltd. Seasafe Systems, an Isle of Wight based factory in Cowes has seen quite a few changes over the last year.

This time last year the team at Seasafe had completed the manufacture of 100 lifejackets for the Chris Evans Children in Need event on BBC Radio 2 that saw Chris Evans (pictured above) and his guests visiting The Hut in Cowell, all in the name of Children in Need.

Cutting material for scrubs PPE

Now, a year later and during lockdown Britain, this Island business have done their bit in the fight against Coronavirus. Most recently completed was the challenge of cutting 600 sets of scrubs for volunteer seamstresses across the Isle of Wight.

Barbara Milton and her team of Seamstresses have been making scrubs for the Island’s NHS frontline staff to help protect them from the spread of the Virus.

Designed, manufacture and delivered aprons

Jeremy Dale and his staff at Seasafe also helped design, manufacture and deliver 200 heavy duty aprons specifically for the Island’s NHS.

They have also donated dozens of meters of fabric to Vectis Sunshine Rotary Club for their ‘Scrubs for Mountbatten Hospice’ charity drive.

Keeping lifejackets serviced

Along with helping the local fight against Coronavirus, this local business has also been continuing their support of frontline workers in the maritime industry, from Marine police, harbour authorities and pilot authorities across the UK, as well as the Isle of Wight Fire and Ambulance services by keeping their lifejacket servicing department open throughout the lockdown.

This vital work ensured the safety of frontline workers while they continued to provide their essential service.

Preparing factory for return of all staff

The team are now making the factory safe for the rest of the staff to return to work and to restart their manufacture of essential marine safety equipment used in the marine industry worldwide.

The introduction of social distancing throughout the factory, use of safety screens between workspaces as well as creation of a new outdoor seating area, increasing the available space for staff breaks are all measures currently being implemented.

The Seasafe team are all looking forward to getting back to ‘normal,’ manufacturing life-saving equipment for the maritime industry worldwide.

News shared by Kai on behalf of Seasafe Systems. Ed

Image: © Seasafe Systems Ltd