Isle of Wight’s suicide prevention plan still ‘not fit for purpose’ believes councillor

Cllr Michael Lilley, a serving Isle of Wight councillor, a member of the IWC Health Scrutiny Committee, is raising awareness of the high level of suicide and suicide attempts on the Isle of Wight and how this issue has been heightened during Covid-19.

In three of the last four years Cllr Lilley has been a member of the IW Policy and Scrutiny Committee for Health and Social Care and has continually and consistently raised the issue of high suicide and suicide rates on the Isle of Wight.

He led a task and finish group of councillors and IW Healthwatch to investigate the issue which resulted in a report titled “Suicide is not the answer“.

Lilley: It must be made a priority

The issue of suicide has remained on the Health Scrutiny Committee work plan and the IW Suicide and Prevention Strategy will be on the agenda at its July 2021, post-election, meeting.

Health Watch have produced a detailed report which will be presented at that meeting.

Cllr Lilley passionately believes all candidates and voters need to know about this issue and make it a priority if elected.

Lilley: IW already two per cent higher than national average

Cllr Lilley explains,

“The data available already evidences that IW is two per cent higher in suicide rates than the national average, but there are signs that during the pandemic the suicide rate and attempts have increased significantly. “However, this is hidden as suicide data is always three to four years out of date as suicide is not suicide until ruled by the Coroner and this can take years. Covid-19 will just increase this delay. “In the meantime lives are being unnecessarily lost as the Isle of Wight has a not ‘fit for purpose’ suicide and suicide prevention strategy required by law which I have been campaigning to improve over many years. “The community, those experiencing the distress that leads to suicide and suicide attempts and grieving families, are being failed. I believe this failure lies with the Conservative-led administration who have had a statutory duty to make sure the IW has a ‘fit for purpose’ Suicide and Suicide Prevention Strategy under their watch.”

Failures of the strategy

The Suicide Prevention Task and Finish group in 2018, led by Cllr Lilley (an opposition member), initially identified that IW Clinical Commissioning Group was leading on the statutory-required IW Suicide Strategy when in fact it was the statutory responsibility of IW Council through Public Health.

This was a serious failing. This was initially denied, but eventually IW Council recognised its responsibility and the need to have a ‘fit for purpose’ IW Suicide and Prevention Plan.

Not adequately tackling the issue of suicide and suicide prevention

The Plan subsequently presented by Public Health was viewed by the Task and Finish group as not adequately tackling the issue of suicide and suicide prevention on the Island.

The report stated the following:

“That the Health and Well-Being Board be advised that in the opinion of the Task and Finish Group that the draft Suicide and Prevention Plan 2018-2022 still needs further work and it is better that Public Health as the leading body, have further time to get a robust and achievable plan in place before the Board signs it off. “It is emphasised that the plan in the next year should have men in the 45-60 age group as an urgent priority for an intervention programme / project as this group by far is the most vulnerable to suicide.”

Plan not changed in line with recommendations

The Health Scrutiny Committee approved the Task and Finish Group report and submitted it to the Director of Public Health.

Although the report was noted, the draft Suicide and Prevention Plan 2018-2022 was not changed in line with the Committee’s recommendations.

The IW Health and Well-Being Board, chaired by council leader, Cllr Dave Stewart, subsequently approved the Public Health plan although Cllr Lilley and one other member voted against it.

Lilley: Issue must not be swept under the carpet

Cllr Lilley said,

“I still hold my view that strategy is not ‘fit for purpose’ as it principally focuses on data collection and does not fund or invest in preventative actions. There has been clear data on high risk target groups for years such as men being 75% of suicides being men but Public Health has failed to target these groups. “Covid-19 is heightening the risk. I believe this issue has been swept under the carpet and needs to be a top priority and a future IW Council administration has to listen to Health Watch and produce a ‘fit for purpose’ strategy or the Health Scrutiny Committee in July has to report the matter to NHS England and the National Government which is within its powers. “I believe that lives could have been saved if this strategy had been ‘fit for purpose’.”

News shared by Cllr Lilley, in his own words. Ed

Image: Gianfranco Grenar under CC BY 2.0