Isle of Wight dad completes 100-mile bike ride for baby charity Bliss

Megan shares this news on behalf of Bliss. Ed

Isle of Wight dad Ben Lush has successfully completed the Prudential Ride London-Surrey 100 to raise almost £700 for charity in honour of his son who was born 12 weeks early.

Amateur cyclist Ben, 31, from Ventnor completed the course last Sunday in five hours and 28 minutes, cheered on by his son Noah.

Following the race, Ben said:

“My main highlight was the sheer number of people cycling. It was amazing to see so many people and also quite scary as it was a very fast ride. It was great to ride through London seeing all the great landmarks without worrying about traffic. “It was a privilege to be riding with so many other Bliss riders, all with their own personal reasons for supporting the charity. I really enjoyed speaking with the other participants during the route and finding out more about their story.”

Noah’s story

Five years ago, Ben’s son Noah was born three months prematurely at St Mary’s Hospital. Noah weighed a mere 2lb 10oz at birth and spent two months in the neonatal unit where Ben and his partner, Dawn Tosdevin, received amazing support from the staff.

After a difficult start in life, Noah is now a happy little boy who loves superheroes and Star Wars.

Helping others

The money raised by the team will help Bliss’ work supporting parents of babies born premature or sick and ensuring their babies’ voices are at the heart of decision making, as well as supporting the neonatal professionals involved in their care, together with research that can improve outcomes for the 95,000 babies born premature or sick in the UK each year.

If you would like to support Ben, you can donate to his fundraising page.