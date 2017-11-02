Isle of Wight LibDems call on MP to support ban on letting agent fees

Nick Belfitt says that young Islanders, especially, are being exploited by letting agents’ fees and supporting them by removing barriers to the rental market is the way to give them the best start.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Monopoly houses and coins by Images of Money:

Nick share this latest news from the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats. Ed

Today (Thursday) the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson, Nick Belfitt, called on Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, to back Government-introduced legislation in supporting a letting fee ban.

The Bill which was submitted on 1st November aims to curb letting agents’ ability to put additional fees on new tenants. Under the current system letting fee companies can currently add additional fees on top of deposits.

Extortionate fees
These fees, argue the Liberal Democrats, can be well over three times a monthly rent and many are charged as simply administration costs by letting agents. These costs which can rise above £1,000 in some cases.

According to the Liberal Democrats, these fees create barriers to new renters who might be able to afford monthly rents, while unable to afford the one of payments.

The Liberal Democrats, who called for the change in a Private Members’ Bill introduced by Liberal Democrat peer, Baroness Olly Grender, passed last year to the House of Lords, see the government-introduced bill as a major victory.

Bill supports thousands of Island renters
Mr Belfitt Isle of Wight Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson supported the LibDem Private members’ bill and argued that the legislation could support thousands of current and new renters on the Island, especially those under 30, who they are normally hit the hardest by the fees.

Nick Belfitt said,

“I very much welcome the ban on lettings fees and the cap on deposits, which Liberal Democrats have long been campaigning for. The detail of this legislation must now be looked at closely to ensure that there are no loopholes which unscrupulous letting agents could exploit.

“The ban must include all types of fees.

“I hope the MP will do the right thing to support Islanders in banning these fees. Young Islanders especially are the ones being exploited, and supporting them by removing barriers to the rent market is the way to give them the best start.”

Nick Belfitt added that the local party would continue to support its scheme presented in the local elections this year to support islanders under the age of 24 looking to rent.

Image: Images of Money under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 2nd November, 2017 8:22am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fM2

Filed under: Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Isle of Wight LibDems call on MP to support ban on letting agent fees"

Email updates?
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
electrickery

Dear “Confused” of Shanklin
The only issue that will affect Cap’n Bob’s voting is whether or not this is Tory Government-sponsored legislation, and this article is ambiguous on the matter. Is it a “Lib Dem Private Member’s Bill” or “Government-introduced legislation”?
And how come young Nick is “parliamentary spokesperson”? Has he won some election we never heard about?

Vote Up-1Vote Down 
2, November 2017 10:02 am
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*