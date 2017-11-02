Nick share this latest news from the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats. Ed

Today (Thursday) the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson, Nick Belfitt, called on Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, to back Government-introduced legislation in supporting a letting fee ban.

The Bill which was submitted on 1st November aims to curb letting agents’ ability to put additional fees on new tenants. Under the current system letting fee companies can currently add additional fees on top of deposits.

Extortionate fees

These fees, argue the Liberal Democrats, can be well over three times a monthly rent and many are charged as simply administration costs by letting agents. These costs which can rise above £1,000 in some cases.

According to the Liberal Democrats, these fees create barriers to new renters who might be able to afford monthly rents, while unable to afford the one of payments.

The Liberal Democrats, who called for the change in a Private Members’ Bill introduced by Liberal Democrat peer, Baroness Olly Grender, passed last year to the House of Lords, see the government-introduced bill as a major victory.

Bill supports thousands of Island renters

Mr Belfitt Isle of Wight Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson supported the LibDem Private members’ bill and argued that the legislation could support thousands of current and new renters on the Island, especially those under 30, who they are normally hit the hardest by the fees.

Nick Belfitt said,

“I very much welcome the ban on lettings fees and the cap on deposits, which Liberal Democrats have long been campaigning for. The detail of this legislation must now be looked at closely to ensure that there are no loopholes which unscrupulous letting agents could exploit. “The ban must include all types of fees. “I hope the MP will do the right thing to support Islanders in banning these fees. Young Islanders especially are the ones being exploited, and supporting them by removing barriers to the rent market is the way to give them the best start.”

Nick Belfitt added that the local party would continue to support its scheme presented in the local elections this year to support islanders under the age of 24 looking to rent.

