Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Bonchurch Road
Location: at A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Bonchurch Road)
10 January — 12 January
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 January — 12 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance
Hedge/Tree cutting works by Groundsell Contracting Ltd, adjacent to carriageway/high voltage overhead cables
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Long Lane, Newport
Location: at C16 Long Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Long Lane, Newport)
11 January — 11 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance
Hedge/Tree cutting works by Groundsell Contracting Ltd
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Middle Road, Carisbrooke
Location: at B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Middle Road, Carisbrooke)
10 January — 10 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
11 January — 13 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Arreton: Adjacent Pumping Station: Blackwater Shute-Arreton – 7210
Works description: Please Carry Out A Cctv Of Drainage System Tm: Stop/ Go Arreton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shanklin: Between The Jnc To Luccombe Chine And The Bend Before Smugglers Haven Car Park: Bonchurch Road-Shank
Works description: 15 X Delamination Holes And Small P/H’S
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: O/S 78.: High Street-Newport
Works description: X 2 Potholes Edge Of C/W
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
11 January — 13 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Carisbrooke: Opposite Public Bridleway N142: Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke – 11675
Works description: Gully System Defect Works Please Carry Out Excavation/Repairs To Collapsed Drainage System Pipe Tm Possible 2 Way Lights Carisbrooke
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 January — 10 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opp Little Shillings Calbourne Road Newport Isle Of Wight Po30 4pt
Works description: Access To Jrc To Provide Customer With Service.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
11 January — 20 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wootton: Whole Length Of Fishbourne Lane: Fishbourne Lane-Wootton
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 January — 13 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Between Gunville Road And Polegate Lane On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way: Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Gully Cover Depressed And Breaking Out
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 January — 13 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Between Gunville Road And Polegate Lane On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way: Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Idr – X1 Of 5 – Gully Cover Depressed And Breaking Out (4/5) Reset To Level. Asset No. 15690 Tm – Two Way Temp Lights Advised (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 January — 13 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Eastbound Carriageway 20 Past The Entrance To The Forest.: Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Slightly Loose Manhole Cover Requires Resetting Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
11 January — 24 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Clarence Boatbuilding Yard
Works description: Excavation In Carriageway And Footway For New Electric Service
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarendon Close, Brading, Isle Of Wight
11 January — 20 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct Of Morton Road To O/S No7
Works description: Installation Of Approx 80m Of New 90mm Water Mains And Services In C/W & F/W Open Cut & Directional Drilling
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Guyers Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
11 January — 19 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Hunters Way
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
11 January — 24 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: From Junction With Sylvan Avenue, 303m North: Hefford Road-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
