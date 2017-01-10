Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance

Hedge/Tree cutting works by Groundsell Contracting Ltd, adjacent to carriageway/high voltage overhead cables

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Long Lane, Newport

Location: at C16 Long Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Long Lane, Newport)

11 January — 11 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance

Hedge/Tree cutting works by Groundsell Contracting Ltd

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Middle Road, Carisbrooke

Location: at B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (Middle Road, Carisbrooke)

10 January — 10 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

11 January — 13 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Arreton: Adjacent Pumping Station: Blackwater Shute-Arreton – 7210

Works description: Please Carry Out A Cctv Of Drainage System Tm: Stop/ Go Arreton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shanklin: Between The Jnc To Luccombe Chine And The Bend Before Smugglers Haven Car Park: Bonchurch Road-Shank

Works description: 15 X Delamination Holes And Small P/H’S

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

11 January — 13 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Carisbrooke: Opposite Public Bridleway N142: Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke – 11675

Works description: Gully System Defect Works Please Carry Out Excavation/Repairs To Collapsed Drainage System Pipe Tm Possible 2 Way Lights Carisbrooke

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 January — 10 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opp Little Shillings Calbourne Road Newport Isle Of Wight Po30 4pt

Works description: Access To Jrc To Provide Customer With Service.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

11 January — 20 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wootton: Whole Length Of Fishbourne Lane: Fishbourne Lane-Wootton

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 January — 13 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: Eastbound Carriageway 20 Past The Entrance To The Forest.: Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Slightly Loose Manhole Cover Requires Resetting Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

11 January — 24 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Clarence Boatbuilding Yard

Works description: Excavation In Carriageway And Footway For New Electric Service

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarendon Close, Brading, Isle Of Wight

11 January — 20 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Jct Of Morton Road To O/S No7

Works description: Installation Of Approx 80m Of New 90mm Water Mains And Services In C/W & F/W Open Cut & Directional Drilling

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Guyers Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

11 January — 19 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Hunters Way

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

11 January — 24 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: From Junction With Sylvan Avenue, 303m North: Hefford Road-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0