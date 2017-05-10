Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Coppins Bridge, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 May — 12 May

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: Newport : Railings On The Bridge : Coppins Bridge-Newport

Works description: Supply/ Install New Metal Pedestrian Barriers

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 12 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Cowes : O/S 286 : Newport Road-Cowes – 13871

Works description: Excavate/ Investigate Within The Footway For A Possible Collapsed Pipe

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 12 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way O/S Carisbrooke Garage : Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Appleford Road, Chale, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: 157m East, At The Jnc, 82m West, 251m West Of Jnc Appleford Lane On, Appleford Road

Works description: Remedial Works To Correct Defect

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From Os 219 To Opp 221 On Arctic Road

Works description: Cowes – 387376 -Other – To Change Jbf23 To Jf4, Lay 10m Duct Onto Site D54

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 16 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: On The Junction Of Collingwood Road And Nelson Road On Nelson Road

Works description: Newport – 26 – 380876 – 382270 – Other – This Job Is Toenlarge A Jrf4 To A Jrf6. Enlarge Ajrf4 To A Jrf10 And Lay Approx 10 Metres 3 Wayduct D54 Between Them Across Nelson Road. Builda Ccc7/7 And Lay Approx 3 Metres 7 Way Duct D54 Tonew Jrf10 In Preparation For Deload Reload Of

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

11 May — 15 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opposite The Dormers On Old Seaview Lane

Works description: Ryde – 381257 – Core Drill 10m Rule (Mus Civils Onl Duct-C/W 1 Way Core Drill 15m Rule (Mus Civils On Fw/Cw Of Approx. 10m

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

11 May — 15 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 88 Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Plug Disused Water Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 23 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wootton : From Packsfield Lane To High Street (Cedars) 210m Ml 320174 : Station Road-Wootton

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Opposite The Junction Of Pyle Street (Ml 210076) : O/S Crispin Inn

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 10 On Monkton Street

Works description: Ryde – 362043 – Interim To Permanent Reinstatement – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 16 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 129a High Street Ryde.

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park Chapel Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 May — 15 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : 1st Meter In The Car Park (Ml 2cp005) : 1st Meter (Chip&Pin)

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cedar Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

11 May — 24 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin : Whole Length Of Road From Sandy Lane To Whitecross Avenue 164m, Ml 440237 : Cedar Drive-Shanklin

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4 Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Renew Faulty Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Collingwood Path, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin : Footway Link From Hyde Road To Carter Avenue, Ml F40638 : Collingwood Path-Shanklin

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Coronation Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Green Lane (Ml 440244) : Coronation Gardens-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Donnington Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

11 May — 15 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Landguard Manor Road (Ml 440246) : Donnington Drive-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fort Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

11 May — 18 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 39 – O/S Car Park

Works description: Excavation Of Joint Hole In Footway To Disconnect Redundant Service In Sandhams Gardens Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

11 May — 15 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Landguard Manor Road (Ml 420269) : Green Lane-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Outside Number 15 (Ml 240168) : O/S No 17 Meter

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

11 May — 15 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Mere, Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Fit New Meter Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

11 May — 15 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction Of North Road (Ml 440302) : St Pauls Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

11 May — 15 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 91 Station Road, Wootton, Iow.

Works description: Renew Faulty Fire Hydrant Frame & Cover

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

11 May — 15 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 90

Works description: Excavate, And Repair Blockage In Duct, In The Footway

Responsibility for works: Wight Cable

Current status: Planned work about to start

Witbank Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

11 May — 15 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : Outside Builders Yard (Ml 440260) : Witbank Gardens-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start