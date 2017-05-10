Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Coppins Bridge, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 12 May
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: Newport : Railings On The Bridge : Coppins Bridge-Newport
Works description: Supply/ Install New Metal Pedestrian Barriers
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 12 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cowes : O/S 286 : Newport Road-Cowes – 13871
Works description: Excavate/ Investigate Within The Footway For A Possible Collapsed Pipe
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 12 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way O/S Carisbrooke Garage : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Appleford Road, Chale, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: 157m East, At The Jnc, 82m West, 251m West Of Jnc Appleford Lane On, Appleford Road
Works description: Remedial Works To Correct Defect
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From Os 219 To Opp 221 On Arctic Road
Works description: Cowes – 387376 -Other – To Change Jbf23 To Jf4, Lay 10m Duct Onto Site D54
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nelson Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 16 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: On The Junction Of Collingwood Road And Nelson Road On Nelson Road
Works description: Newport – 26 – 380876 – 382270 – Other – This Job Is Toenlarge A Jrf4 To A Jrf6. Enlarge Ajrf4 To A Jrf10 And Lay Approx 10 Metres 3 Wayduct D54 Between Them Across Nelson Road. Builda Ccc7/7 And Lay Approx 3 Metres 7 Way Duct D54 Tonew Jrf10 In Preparation For Deload Reload Of
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opposite The Dormers On Old Seaview Lane
Works description: Ryde – 381257 – Core Drill 10m Rule (Mus Civils Onl Duct-C/W 1 Way Core Drill 15m Rule (Mus Civils On Fw/Cw Of Approx. 10m
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 88 Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Plug Disused Water Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 23 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wootton : From Packsfield Lane To High Street (Cedars) 210m Ml 320174 : Station Road-Wootton
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Opposite The Junction Of Pyle Street (Ml 210076) : O/S Crispin Inn
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 10 On Monkton Street
Works description: Ryde – 362043 – Interim To Permanent Reinstatement – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 129a High Street Ryde.
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Car Park Chapel Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : 1st Meter In The Car Park (Ml 2cp005) : 1st Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cedar Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin : Whole Length Of Road From Sandy Lane To Whitecross Avenue 164m, Ml 440237 : Cedar Drive-Shanklin
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Renew Faulty Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Collingwood Path, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin : Footway Link From Hyde Road To Carter Avenue, Ml F40638 : Collingwood Path-Shanklin
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Coronation Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Green Lane (Ml 440244) : Coronation Gardens-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Donnington Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Landguard Manor Road (Ml 440246) : Donnington Drive-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fort Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 39 – O/S Car Park
Works description: Excavation Of Joint Hole In Footway To Disconnect Redundant Service In Sandhams Gardens Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Landguard Manor Road (Ml 420269) : Green Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Outside Number 15 (Ml 240168) : O/S No 17 Meter
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Mere, Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Fit New Meter Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction Of North Road (Ml 440302) : St Pauls Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 91 Station Road, Wootton, Iow.
Works description: Renew Faulty Fire Hydrant Frame & Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 90
Works description: Excavate, And Repair Blockage In Duct, In The Footway
Responsibility for works: Wight Cable
Current status: Planned work about to start
Witbank Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : Outside Builders Yard (Ml 440260) : Witbank Gardens-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 10th May, 2017 6:42am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fgU
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓