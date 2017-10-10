Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From The Junction Of New Street To Approx 50m Sw On Broadway

Works description: Sandown – 379285 – Blockages � Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In Cw,Fw To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 New Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brading : S/B C/W Opp 30 Ml310037 : New Road-Brading

Works description: Rebed C/Way Frane And Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

11 October — 13 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Sandown : Burlington Hotel : Avenue Road-Sandown

Works description: Reconcrete And Raise Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Benett Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Ml341285 O/S No.16 O/S See Entrance X 2 O/S No.6 X 2 O/S No.4 : Benett Street-Ryde

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

11 October — 20 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes : Whole Length Of Road From St Marys Road To Mill Hill Road, 218m, Ml 140207 : Gordon Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Br-Stren:R/H4 Barrel Cambered Road – F1 – 100mm Channel Strengthen, Shaping And 30mm Fibrovia Surface Course Overlay) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

New Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

11 October — 24 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S And Opp Pink Gin On New Road

Works description: Wootton Bridge – 409890 – Duct Overlays � Civils -Overlay � Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge, Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

11 October — 13 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shorwell : On The Bridge Just Past Compton Fieldson The Fwtr Bound Side Of The C/Way : Shepherds Chine—A3055 Sheperd

Works description: Replace White Parapet Wooden Fencing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Secton Of Trees Just Past Alvington Road : Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: Tree Assessment Works Under Stop/ Go Traffic Management

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 October — 13 October

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport : Opposite Side Of Road To No’S 30 28 26 And 24 Calbourne Road : Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: Cutting Back Of Overgrown Hedges

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 25 Forest Road Newchurch

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Way, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

11 October — 13 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 2 And S/O 50 Forest Way Newchurch

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : O/S No.63 And No.61 (Ml330249) J/O Bennett Street To J/O Dover Street : Park Road-Ryde

Works description: C/Way Patching Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 October — 13 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : O/S Polars Care Home : Newport

Works description: Please Replace Bus Shelter With Shelter No 86 And Ensure Timetables Are Re Attached To New Shelter. Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 22/24d On High Street

Works description: Newport 411547 – Planned Maintainence Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gordon Close, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

11 October — 19 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 9

Works description: Lay New Setrvice From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 16 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Carlton House, 20 Holyrood Street, Newport Po30 5az

Works description: Scaffold – Sds Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 164 Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 19 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Os 23a

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 16 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Co-Operative Funeral Home, 76 Regent Street, Shanklin

Works description: Scaffold – Md Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rogerson Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

11 October — 13 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 Rogerson Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Install Pressure Monitoring Point

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

10 October — 12 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Opposite 78 Swanmore Rd Ryde, Po33 2te

Works description: Ryde 375013 – Overlay � Lay Approx 14mm Of Duct 54/56 In Fway & Cway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start