Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Gordon Road
Location: at Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Gordon Road)
11 October — 20 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 October — 20 October
Clearway / no stopping
Name: Gordon Road
Location: at Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Gordon Road)
11 October — 20 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Benett Street
Location: at C66 Benett Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Benett Street)
10 October — 12 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C66 Benett Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
10 October — 12 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From The Junction Of New Street To Approx 50m Sw On Broadway
Works description: Sandown – 379285 – Blockages � Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In Cw,Fw To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 New Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brading : S/B C/W Opp 30 Ml310037 : New Road-Brading
Works description: Rebed C/Way Frane And Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
11 October — 13 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Sandown : Burlington Hotel : Avenue Road-Sandown
Works description: Reconcrete And Raise Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Benett Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Ml341285 O/S No.16 O/S See Entrance X 2 O/S No.6 X 2 O/S No.4 : Benett Street-Ryde
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
11 October — 20 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : Whole Length Of Road From St Marys Road To Mill Hill Road, 218m, Ml 140207 : Gordon Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Br-Stren:R/H4 Barrel Cambered Road – F1 – 100mm Channel Strengthen, Shaping And 30mm Fibrovia Surface Course Overlay) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
New Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
11 October — 24 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S And Opp Pink Gin On New Road
Works description: Wootton Bridge – 409890 – Duct Overlays � Civils -Overlay � Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge, Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
11 October — 13 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shorwell : On The Bridge Just Past Compton Fieldson The Fwtr Bound Side Of The C/Way : Shepherds Chine—A3055 Sheperd
Works description: Replace White Parapet Wooden Fencing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Secton Of Trees Just Past Alvington Road : Calbourne Road-Newport
Works description: Tree Assessment Works Under Stop/ Go Traffic Management
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 October — 13 October
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newport : Opposite Side Of Road To No’S 30 28 26 And 24 Calbourne Road : Calbourne Road-Newport
Works description: Cutting Back Of Overgrown Hedges
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Forest Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 25 Forest Road Newchurch
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Forest Way, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
11 October — 13 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 2 And S/O 50 Forest Way Newchurch
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : O/S No.63 And No.61 (Ml330249) J/O Bennett Street To J/O Dover Street : Park Road-Ryde
Works description: C/Way Patching Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 October — 13 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : O/S Polars Care Home : Newport
Works description: Please Replace Bus Shelter With Shelter No 86 And Ensure Timetables Are Re Attached To New Shelter. Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 22/24d On High Street
Works description: Newport 411547 – Planned Maintainence Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gordon Close, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
11 October — 19 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 9
Works description: Lay New Setrvice From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 16 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Carlton House, 20 Holyrood Street, Newport Po30 5az
Works description: Scaffold – Sds Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 164 Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 19 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Os 23a
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 16 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Co-Operative Funeral Home, 76 Regent Street, Shanklin
Works description: Scaffold – Md Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rogerson Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
11 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 Rogerson Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Install Pressure Monitoring Point
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
10 October — 12 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opposite 78 Swanmore Rd Ryde, Po33 2te
Works description: Ryde 375013 – Overlay � Lay Approx 14mm Of Duct 54/56 In Fway & Cway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
