Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 11th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
New utility connection
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Chapel Lane
Location: at Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight (Chapel Lane)
11 April — 26 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
* DAY WORKS* Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Elm Lane
Location: at C32 Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Elm Lane)
11 April — 13 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C32 Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 April — 13 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Emergency carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Forest Road
Location: at A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Forest Road)
11 April — 13 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Tuesday, 11th April, 2017 8:09am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
