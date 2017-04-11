Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 11th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

New utility connection

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Chapel Lane

Location: at Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight (Chapel Lane)

11 April — 26 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

* DAY WORKS* Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Elm Lane

Location: at C32 Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Elm Lane)

11 April — 13 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C32 Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

11 April — 13 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Emergency carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Forest Road

Location: at A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Forest Road)

11 April — 13 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

12 April — 13 April

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Sandown : Caulkheads Avenue Road : Avenue Road-Sandown – 5324

Works description: Rebed Gulley (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brading : Close To Woodyard Entrance Southbound Carriageway : Beaper Shute-Brading

Works description: Replace Bt Cover Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Shalfleet : O/S Shoreside : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Idr – M/H Cover Paco Breaking Up And Frame Rocking Tm=G&T (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 26 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S Yew Tree Cottage

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne : North Of Stone Steps On Outside Of Bend : Elm Lane-Calbourne

Works description: Pothole

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Godshill: Near Walnut Cottage: High Street-Godshill

Works description: Repairs To Low Lining Stone Wall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 12 April

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: High Street From The Junction With Brannon Way To Outside No.9 High Street Wootton Isle Of Wight Po33 4pl

Works description: Access Bt Chambers To Install New Fibre Cable

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Wootton : On The Ferry Bound Side Of The C/Way At You Turn Into Fishbourne Lane From Kite Hill : Fishbourne Lane-Woott

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : North Side Of Carriageway Opposite Island Crane Hire : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Manhole Cover Requires Replacing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Opposite No.55 : Forest Road-Newport – 15595

Works description: Gully Cover Is Breaking Out And Requires Resetting To Level

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : On The Jnc With Gunville Road : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 17 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S The Guildhall

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

South Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

12 April — 13 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Side Of 2 Prospect Rd South Street Newport Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Service Of Sewer Monitoring Equipment In Existing Manhole Chamber. Nil Excavation Works To Be Done Between 19.00-23.00. Works In Central Reservation Area Traffic Flow Maintained Either Side

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bath Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

12 April — 14 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Osbourne Court, Footway

Works description: Excavate, And Install A Small Chamber, Frame And Cover In The Footway Outside Of Osourne Court

Responsibility for works: Wight Cable

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Barn Conversion, Chapel Lane, Merstone, ,Iow

Works description: – Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 25 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 30,31,32 & 33 Clarence Road , Newport, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: Install New Water Connections,Custoemrs Have Poor Flow.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way Leading Upto No.73 : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Meadow Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S 17 To O/S 21 Meadow Way, Sandown

Works description: No-Dig Sewer Re-Lining In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Merrie Gardens Path, Lake, Isle Of Wight

12 April — 18 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Lake: Link Footway From Ashey View To Merrie Gardens Ml F40680: Merrie Gardens Path-Lake

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes: Just South Of The Aldi Roundabout (Ml 110003): Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

12 April — 24 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 9-13

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footwayto Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Everton Lane (Ml 430089) : Queens Road-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

River View, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

12 April — 18 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 8 River View, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Install New 4″ Valve In Footway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start