Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 11th April 2017

If you’re out and about on the roads today (11th April) find out where there might be travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
New utility connection
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Chapel Lane
Location: at Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight (Chapel Lane)
11 April — 26 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
* DAY WORKS* Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Elm Lane
Location: at C32 Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Elm Lane)
11 April — 13 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C32 Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 April — 13 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Emergency carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Forest Road
Location: at A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Forest Road)
11 April — 13 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
12 April — 13 April
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Sandown : Caulkheads Avenue Road : Avenue Road-Sandown – 5324
Works description: Rebed Gulley (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brading : Close To Woodyard Entrance Southbound Carriageway : Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Replace Bt Cover Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Shalfleet : O/S Shoreside : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Idr – M/H Cover Paco Breaking Up And Frame Rocking Tm=G&T (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 26 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S Yew Tree Cottage
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne : North Of Stone Steps On Outside Of Bend : Elm Lane-Calbourne
Works description: Pothole
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Godshill: Near Walnut Cottage: High Street-Godshill
Works description: Repairs To Low Lining Stone Wall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 12 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: High Street From The Junction With Brannon Way To Outside No.9 High Street Wootton Isle Of Wight Po33 4pl
Works description: Access Bt Chambers To Install New Fibre Cable
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Wootton : On The Ferry Bound Side Of The C/Way At You Turn Into Fishbourne Lane From Kite Hill : Fishbourne Lane-Woott
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : North Side Of Carriageway Opposite Island Crane Hire : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Manhole Cover Requires Replacing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Opposite No.55 : Forest Road-Newport – 15595
Works description: Gully Cover Is Breaking Out And Requires Resetting To Level
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : On The Jnc With Gunville Road : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 17 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S The Guildhall
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

South Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
12 April — 13 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Side Of 2 Prospect Rd South Street Newport Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Service Of Sewer Monitoring Equipment In Existing Manhole Chamber. Nil Excavation Works To Be Done Between 19.00-23.00. Works In Central Reservation Area Traffic Flow Maintained Either Side
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Bath Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
12 April — 14 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Osbourne Court, Footway
Works description: Excavate, And Install A Small Chamber, Frame And Cover In The Footway Outside Of Osourne Court
Responsibility for works: Wight Cable
Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Lane, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Barn Conversion, Chapel Lane, Merstone, ,Iow
Works description: – Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 25 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 30,31,32 & 33 Clarence Road , Newport, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: Install New Water Connections,Custoemrs Have Poor Flow.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way Leading Upto No.73 : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Meadow Way, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S 17 To O/S 21 Meadow Way, Sandown
Works description: No-Dig Sewer Re-Lining In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Merrie Gardens Path, Lake, Isle Of Wight
12 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Lake: Link Footway From Ashey View To Merrie Gardens Ml F40680: Merrie Gardens Path-Lake
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes: Just South Of The Aldi Roundabout (Ml 110003): Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
12 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 9-13
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footwayto Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Queens Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Everton Lane (Ml 430089) : Queens Road-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

River View, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
12 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 8 River View, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Install New 4″ Valve In Footway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Tuesday, 11th April, 2017 8:09am

By

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel

.

