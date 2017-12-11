Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 11th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Ok 364 to 368. : Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: c/way patch repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017196

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 December — 18 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OS PLOTS 1-8 NO 70-73

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICES FRO MID CARRIAGEWAY TO SITES

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114252192-00076

B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

11 December — 13 December

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: 68 ST. JOHNS ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: REBUILS VALVE CHAMBERS & CHECK FOR LEAKS.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08841475

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 44 High Street Carisbrooke

Works description: Dig to connect gully to manhole in F/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914751

Gotten Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight

11 December — 13 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHALE : Gotten Lane-Chale, approximately 350 metres in from Chale Street, see Map attached . : Gotten Lane-Chale

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017162

Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

11 December — 13 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CALBOURNE : Flatbrooks : Pound Lane-Calbourne – 20472

Works description: carry out drainage investigation

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017239

St Andrews Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 December — 14 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OS 33

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114742958-01561

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 December — 13 December

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Aldi,Newport Road,Cowes,IOW.

Works description: Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT07518351

A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

11 December — 13 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : Approach rails/barriers/walls : Bowbridge—A3020 Newport Road, Godshill

Works description: Fence repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000016882

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

12 December — 14 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE ARMOREL TO OUTSIDE GRACEL

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A LV POLE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001147

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 20-22 BROADWAY, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – FIT NEW METER INSTALLATION IN FOOTWAY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908710

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : O/s No.29 : School Green Road-Freshwater

Works description: ironwork repairs in c/way

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017191

B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight

12 December — 14 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: TOTLAND : The Broadway, Totland opposite the old garage. : The Broadway-Totland

Works description: c/way investigation

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017167

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SEAVIEW : River training works : Nettlestone Hill Bridge—B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Nettlestone

Works description: Remove all vegetation growth from masonry spandrel walls, river training walls, parapets, carriageway interfaces including trimming down of verges (ST: Vegetation Health & Safety) SEAVIEW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000017230

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SEAVIEW : E/b c/w on the bend just after the wishing well pub : Nettlestone Hill-Seaview – 3676

Works description: Please carry out drainage investigation and root cutting, system is functioning. TM: 2 way temp lights SEAVIEW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017231

B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle of Wight

12 December — 14 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWBRIDGE : Main Road, Newbridge, alongside the vehicle crossing to Lavender Cottage. : Main Road-Newbridge

Works description: c/way patching repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017192

Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: adjacent Kippax to outside St Helier

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001154

Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Opposite fowlsdown farm : Canteen Road-Newchurch

Works description: c/way patch repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017195

Court Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

11 December — 13 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: TOTLAND : ML640354 : Court Road-Totland

Works description: Post works to include verge fill and drive accommodation TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017247

Eden Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

12 December — 14 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE MOONFLEET TO OUTSIDE WESTON FARMHOUSE

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001145

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

11 December — 13 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : O/s No.42 on the Ryde bound side of the c/way : Great Preston Road-Ryde

Works description: c/way patching

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017168

Madeira Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

12 December — 14 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE STICKLEDOWN TO OUTSIDE GARTH

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001146

Moons Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight

12 December — 14 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE THE COTTAGE TO ADJACENT OAK COTTAGE

Works description: REPLACING A LV POLE AND A SERVICE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001137

New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 December — 22 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: EAST COWES: ML 140284 New Barn Road East Cowes, near junction with Sylvan Avenue: New Barn Road-East Cowes – 1

Works description: Minor Drainage Scheme #113 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017225

Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight

13 December — 14 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opposite The Dormers on OLD SEAVIEW LANE

Works description: RYDE 381257 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW/fw , also interim to permanent

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ0UDCW01

Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

12 December — 14 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S ADELAIDE TO O/S ROSTREVOR

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES – NIL EXCAVATION

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001140

Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE LOUVAIN TO OUTSIDE No.4

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001155

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

12 December — 13 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.1 TO OUTSIDE GREENFIELDS

Works description: REPLACING AN LV POLE AND O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30000391

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

12 December — 14 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Former National Grid Site, Arctic Road,Cowes.IOW

Works description: Install water connections for new houses.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08779938

Bembridge Footpath 13, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

11 December — 13 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 3 on BEMBRIDGE FOOTPATH 13

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 431881 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 2m of Duct 54/56 in cw,fw,verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRCJDVA02

Bound Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

11 December — 22 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 640338 : Bound Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640338 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000016741

Broadsmith Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 25 BROADSMITH AVENUE, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW FAULTY STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914496

Chestnut Grove, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 December — 14 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF MARINA AVENUE ON CHESTNUT GROVE TO OUTSIDE 1 CHESTNUT GROVE

Works description: RYDE – 389951 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ8E5RP01

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FLAT 1, 3A MELVILLE ST, SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW FAULTY EXTERNAL METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908890

Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

11 December — 13 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4 EAST APPLEFORD COTTAGE, NITON ROAD, ROOKLEY

Works description: – Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT07617656

Priory Walk, Niton, Isle of Wight

12 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 PRIORY WALK, NITON, IOW.

Works description: – RENEW FIRE HYDRANT & REBUILD CHAMBER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08886398

Purdy Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

12 December — 13 December

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: outside 24 to outside 45 on PURDY ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 387523 – Permanent Reinstatement –Interim to permanent reinstatement in Carriageway/Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ68PED01

Scotchells Brook Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

11 December — 12 December

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF NEWPORT ROAD TO APPROX 115M N/W ON SCOTCHELLS BROOK LANE

Works description: SANDOWN 358126 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAU00IBPD30UG01

Slade Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

11 December — 22 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: JCTN BROOK CLOSE TO O/S 14

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001026

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 24 FLAT ST. JOHNS RD, SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: EXCHANGE METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908949

Victoria Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 December — 17 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 58

Works description: SKIP – Mr Skippy

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003659

Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight

11 December — 13 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 119 WYATTS LANE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Install water connection for new house.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08886690