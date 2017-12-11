Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 11th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Ok 364 to 368. : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: c/way patch repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017196
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 December — 18 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OS PLOTS 1-8 NO 70-73
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICES FRO MID CARRIAGEWAY TO SITES
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114252192-00076
B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
11 December — 13 December
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 68 ST. JOHNS ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: REBUILS VALVE CHAMBERS & CHECK FOR LEAKS.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08841475
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 44 High Street Carisbrooke
Works description: Dig to connect gully to manhole in F/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914751
Gotten Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight
11 December — 13 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHALE : Gotten Lane-Chale, approximately 350 metres in from Chale Street, see Map attached . : Gotten Lane-Chale
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017162
Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
11 December — 13 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CALBOURNE : Flatbrooks : Pound Lane-Calbourne – 20472
Works description: carry out drainage investigation
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017239
St Andrews Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 December — 14 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OS 33
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114742958-01561
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 December — 13 December
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Aldi,Newport Road,Cowes,IOW.
Works description: Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT07518351
A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
11 December — 13 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : Approach rails/barriers/walls : Bowbridge—A3020 Newport Road, Godshill
Works description: Fence repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000016882
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
12 December — 14 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE ARMOREL TO OUTSIDE GRACEL
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A LV POLE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001147
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 20-22 BROADWAY, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – FIT NEW METER INSTALLATION IN FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908710
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : O/s No.29 : School Green Road-Freshwater
Works description: ironwork repairs in c/way
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017191
B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight
12 December — 14 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : The Broadway, Totland opposite the old garage. : The Broadway-Totland
Works description: c/way investigation
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017167
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SEAVIEW : River training works : Nettlestone Hill Bridge—B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Nettlestone
Works description: Remove all vegetation growth from masonry spandrel walls, river training walls, parapets, carriageway interfaces including trimming down of verges (ST: Vegetation Health & Safety) SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000017230
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SEAVIEW : E/b c/w on the bend just after the wishing well pub : Nettlestone Hill-Seaview – 3676
Works description: Please carry out drainage investigation and root cutting, system is functioning. TM: 2 way temp lights SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017231
B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle of Wight
12 December — 14 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWBRIDGE : Main Road, Newbridge, alongside the vehicle crossing to Lavender Cottage. : Main Road-Newbridge
Works description: c/way patching repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017192
Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: adjacent Kippax to outside St Helier
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001154
Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Opposite fowlsdown farm : Canteen Road-Newchurch
Works description: c/way patch repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017195
Court Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
11 December — 13 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : ML640354 : Court Road-Totland
Works description: Post works to include verge fill and drive accommodation TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017247
Eden Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
12 December — 14 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE MOONFLEET TO OUTSIDE WESTON FARMHOUSE
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001145
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
11 December — 13 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : O/s No.42 on the Ryde bound side of the c/way : Great Preston Road-Ryde
Works description: c/way patching
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017168
Madeira Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
12 December — 14 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE STICKLEDOWN TO OUTSIDE GARTH
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001146
Moons Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight
12 December — 14 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE THE COTTAGE TO ADJACENT OAK COTTAGE
Works description: REPLACING A LV POLE AND A SERVICE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001137
New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 December — 22 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: EAST COWES: ML 140284 New Barn Road East Cowes, near junction with Sylvan Avenue: New Barn Road-East Cowes – 1
Works description: Minor Drainage Scheme #113 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017225
Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight
13 December — 14 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opposite The Dormers on OLD SEAVIEW LANE
Works description: RYDE 381257 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW/fw , also interim to permanent
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ0UDCW01
Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
12 December — 14 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S ADELAIDE TO O/S ROSTREVOR
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES – NIL EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001140
Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE LOUVAIN TO OUTSIDE No.4
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001155
Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
12 December — 13 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.1 TO OUTSIDE GREENFIELDS
Works description: REPLACING AN LV POLE AND O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30000391
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
12 December — 14 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Former National Grid Site, Arctic Road,Cowes.IOW
Works description: Install water connections for new houses.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08779938
Bembridge Footpath 13, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
11 December — 13 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 3 on BEMBRIDGE FOOTPATH 13
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 431881 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 2m of Duct 54/56 in cw,fw,verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRCJDVA02
Bound Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
11 December — 22 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 640338 : Bound Road-Freshwater
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640338 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000016741
Broadsmith Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 25 BROADSMITH AVENUE, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW FAULTY STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914496
Chestnut Grove, Ryde, Isle of Wight
13 December — 14 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF MARINA AVENUE ON CHESTNUT GROVE TO OUTSIDE 1 CHESTNUT GROVE
Works description: RYDE – 389951 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ8E5RP01
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FLAT 1, 3A MELVILLE ST, SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW FAULTY EXTERNAL METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908890
Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
11 December — 13 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 EAST APPLEFORD COTTAGE, NITON ROAD, ROOKLEY
Works description: – Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT07617656
Priory Walk, Niton, Isle of Wight
12 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 PRIORY WALK, NITON, IOW.
Works description: – RENEW FIRE HYDRANT & REBUILD CHAMBER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08886398
Purdy Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
12 December — 13 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: outside 24 to outside 45 on PURDY ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 387523 – Permanent Reinstatement –Interim to permanent reinstatement in Carriageway/Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ68PED01
Scotchells Brook Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
11 December — 12 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF NEWPORT ROAD TO APPROX 115M N/W ON SCOTCHELLS BROOK LANE
Works description: SANDOWN 358126 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAU00IBPD30UG01
Slade Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
11 December — 22 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: JCTN BROOK CLOSE TO O/S 14
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001026
St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 24 FLAT ST. JOHNS RD, SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: EXCHANGE METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908949
Victoria Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 December — 17 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 58
Works description: SKIP – Mr Skippy
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003659
Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight
11 December — 13 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 119 WYATTS LANE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Install water connection for new house.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08886690
Monday, 11th December, 2017
By Sally Perry
