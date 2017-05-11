Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 11th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Carriageway resurfacing preparatory works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Pound Lane/Five Houses Lane
Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Pound Lane/Five Houses Lane)
12 May — 26 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
12 May — 26 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Harbors Lake Lane
Location: at C19 Harbors Lake Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Harbors Lake Lane)
12 May — 16 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C19 Harbors Lake Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
12 May — 16 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Lime Kiln Shute
Location: at Lime Kiln Shute, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Lime Kiln Shute)
12 May — 16 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Lime Kiln Shute, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
12 May — 16 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Beacon Alley
Location: at C14 Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Beacon Alley)
12 May — 16 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C14 Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
12 May — 16 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Hoxall Lane
Location: at Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Hoxall Lane)
12 May — 16 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
12 May — 16 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3020 Coppins Bridge, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 12 May
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: Newport : Railings On The Bridge : Coppins Bridge-Newport
Works description: Supply/ Install New Metal Pedestrian Barriers
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Godshill : Starting O/S Nodyhill And Moving Down To The Bridge : Beacon Alley-Godshill
Works description: Pothole Repair
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Harbors Lake Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newchurch : Appx 75m Before The Jnc With Watery Lane : Harbors Lake Lane-Newchurch
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone : In Hoxall Lane From The Chiltion Lane End Going West After The First Section Of New Tarmaced Road Map Atta
Works description: Pothole And Patching Repair
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Godshill: From Junction With Bathingbourne Lane, 397m Southwest, Ml 540205: Lessland Lane-Godshill
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Godshill: From Junction With Shanklin Road, 650m Northeast To Lessland Farm, Ml 540203: Lessland Lane-Godshill
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Godshill: From Lessland Farm, 510m Northeast, Ml 540204: Lessland Lane-Godshill
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lime Kiln Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newchurch : Near The Bottom Of The Shute On The Offside When Travelling Towards Newchurch : Lime Kiln Shute-Newchurch
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 19 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Where There Is A Little Bridge Ops Sign Saying Your Being Watched 7 Bar Metal Gate : Rowlands Lane-Ryde
Works description: Pothole And Patch Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opposite The Dormers On Old Seaview Lane
Works description: Ryde – 381257 – Core Drill 10m Rule (Mus Civils Onl Duct-C/W 1 Way Core Drill 15m Rule (Mus Civils On Fw/Cw Of Approx. 10m
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 88 Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Plug Disused Water Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Westlands Bungalow ,Westlands, Totland , Iow.
Works description: – Install Water Connections Foe New Houses
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Kings Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 17 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Hill Cottage On Corner
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Car Park Coppins Bridge, Newport, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : 2nd Meter In The Car Park (Ml 2cp001) : 2nd Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Car Park Coppins Bridge, Newport, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : 1st Meter In The Car Park (Ml 2cp001) : 1st Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cedar Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin : Whole Length Of Road From Sandy Lane To Whitecross Avenue 164m, Ml 440237 : Cedar Drive-Shanklin
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Orchard Road (Ml 440238) : Chatsworth Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Donnington Drive, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Landguard Manor Road (Ml 440246) : Donnington Drive-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fort Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 39 – O/S Car Park
Works description: Excavation Of Joint Hole In Footway To Disconnect Redundant Service In Sandhams Gardens Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Landguard Manor Road (Ml 420269) : Green Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Palmerston Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Queens Road (Ml 440281) : Palmerston Road-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Mere, Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Fit New Meter Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction Of North Road (Ml 440302) : St Pauls Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 91 Station Road, Wootton, Iow.
Works description: Renew Faulty Fire Hydrant Frame & Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 90
Works description: Excavate, And Repair Blockage In Duct, In The Footway
Responsibility for works: Wight Cable
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Atherley Road (Ml 420161) : Wilton Park Road-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Witbank Gardens, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
11 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : Outside Builders Yard (Ml 440260) : Witbank Gardens-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
