Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 11th October 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (11th October) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Road ahead closed

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Gordon Road
Location: at Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Gordon Road)
11 October — 20 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
11 October — 20 October
Clearway / no stopping
Name: Gordon Road
Location: at Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Gordon Road)
11 October — 20 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
11 October — 20 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : Whole Length Of Road From St Marys Road To Mill Hill Road, 218m, Ml 140207 : Gordon Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Br-Stren:R/H4 Barrel Cambered Road – F1 – 100mm Channel Strengthen, Shaping And 30mm Fibrovia Surface Course Overlay) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
11 October — 24 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S And Opp Pink Gin On New Road
Works description: Wootton Bridge – 409890 – Duct Overlays � Civils -Overlay � Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge, Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
11 October — 13 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shorwell : On The Bridge Just Past Compton Fieldson The Fwtr Bound Side Of The C/Way : Shepherds Chine—A3055 Sheperd
Works description: Replace White Parapet Wooden Fencing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 October — 13 October
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newport : Opposite Side Of Road To No’S 30 28 26 And 24 Calbourne Road : Calbourne Road-Newport
Works description: Cutting Back Of Overgrown Hedges
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Way, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
11 October — 13 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 2 And S/O 50 Forest Way Newchurch
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
12 October — 25 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 21 Landguard Manor Road
Works description: Shanklin – 4 – Dslam 424741 – Overlay � Lay Approx 22mm Of Duct 54/56 In Fway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
11 October — 13 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : O/S Polars Care Home : Newport
Works description: Please Replace Bus Shelter With Shelter No 86 And Ensure Timetables Are Re Attached To New Shelter. Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 October — 16 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 53 Ashey Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Test Hole & Soil Sample
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Banner Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
12 October — 14 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 1 Banner Cottages Banner Lane Newport
Works description: No-Dig To Install Patch Liner To Repair Sewer In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Gordon Close, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
11 October — 19 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 9
Works description: Lay New Setrvice From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Rogerson Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
11 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 Rogerson Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Install Pressure Monitoring Point
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
12 October — 20 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 16
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 11th October, 2017 6:50am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fHO

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*