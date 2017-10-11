Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 11th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Gordon Road

Location: at Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Gordon Road)

11 October — 20 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

11 October — 20 October

Clearway / no stopping

Name: Gordon Road

Location: at Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Gordon Road)

11 October — 20 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

11 October — 20 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes : Whole Length Of Road From St Marys Road To Mill Hill Road, 218m, Ml 140207 : Gordon Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Br-Stren:R/H4 Barrel Cambered Road – F1 – 100mm Channel Strengthen, Shaping And 30mm Fibrovia Surface Course Overlay) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

11 October — 24 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S And Opp Pink Gin On New Road

Works description: Wootton Bridge – 409890 – Duct Overlays � Civils -Overlay � Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge, Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

11 October — 13 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shorwell : On The Bridge Just Past Compton Fieldson The Fwtr Bound Side Of The C/Way : Shepherds Chine—A3055 Sheperd

Works description: Replace White Parapet Wooden Fencing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 October — 13 October

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newport : Opposite Side Of Road To No’S 30 28 26 And 24 Calbourne Road : Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: Cutting Back Of Overgrown Hedges

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Way, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

11 October — 13 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 2 And S/O 50 Forest Way Newchurch

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

12 October — 25 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 21 Landguard Manor Road

Works description: Shanklin – 4 – Dslam 424741 – Overlay � Lay Approx 22mm Of Duct 54/56 In Fway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 October — 13 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : O/S Polars Care Home : Newport

Works description: Please Replace Bus Shelter With Shelter No 86 And Ensure Timetables Are Re Attached To New Shelter. Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 October — 16 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 53 Ashey Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Test Hole & Soil Sample

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Banner Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

12 October — 14 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 1 Banner Cottages Banner Lane Newport

Works description: No-Dig To Install Patch Liner To Repair Sewer In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gordon Close, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

11 October — 19 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 9

Works description: Lay New Setrvice From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rogerson Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

11 October — 13 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 Rogerson Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Install Pressure Monitoring Point

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

12 October — 20 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 16

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0