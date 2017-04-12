Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 12th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Bathingbourne Lane/Lessland Lane
Location: at Bathingbourne Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Bathingbourne Lane/Lessland Lane)
13 April — 28 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Hedge / tree cutting by Groundsell Contracting
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: The Downs Road
Location: at C17 Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight (The Downs Road)
13 April — 13 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
12 April — 13 April
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Sandown : Caulkheads Avenue Road : Avenue Road-Sandown – 5324
Works description: Rebed Gulley (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bathingbourne Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
13 April — 28 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Godshill: From Junction With Lessland Lane, 500m North, Ml540206: Bathingbourne Lane-Godshill
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bathingbourne Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
13 April — 28 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Godshill: From Junction With Fighting Costs Cross, 538m Southwest, Ml 540207: Bathingbourne Lane-Godshill
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Harbors Lake Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
13 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction With Watery Lane On Harbors Lake Lane
Works description: Shanklin – 384979 – Wp1:Provide 1 X D54 20m(12m Soft & 8m C/W)Fromexisting Jpf 6:353,Jcn Of Watery Lane & Harbors Lake Lane,Isle Ofwight,Newchurch,Po36 0lx.G/R:45542884258to Link Tojointbox Which Will Be Provided By Onsite Contractorsas Per Map
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
13 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From The Junction Of Harbors Lake Lane To Approx 16m Sw On Watery Lane
Works description: Shanklin – 384979 – Wp1:Provide 1 X D54 20m(12m Soft & 8m C/W)Fromexisting Jpf 6:353,Jcn Of Watery Lane & Harbors Lake Lane,Isle Ofwight,Newchurch,Po36 0lx.G/R:45542884258to Link Tojointbox Which Will Be Provided By Onsite Contractorsas Per Map
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bath Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
12 April — 14 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Osbourne Court, Footway
Works description: Excavate, And Install A Small Chamber, Frame And Cover In The Footway Outside Of Osourne Court
Responsibility for works: Wight Cable
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
13 April — 15 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: O/S 44 Hillrise Avenue, Ryde
Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Kestrel Close, Lake, Isle Of Wight
13 April — 21 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Lake : Footway Link Off Kestrel Close, Ml F40652 : Kestrel Close-Lake
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Merrie Gardens Path, Lake, Isle Of Wight
12 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Lake: Link Footway From Ashey View To Merrie Gardens Ml F40680: Merrie Gardens Path-Lake
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
13 April — 19 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 81
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
12 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 9-13
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footwayto Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
River View, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
12 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 8 River View, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Install New 4″ Valve In Footway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
