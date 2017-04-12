Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 12th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Bathingbourne Lane/Lessland Lane

Location: at Bathingbourne Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Bathingbourne Lane/Lessland Lane)

13 April — 28 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Hedge / tree cutting by Groundsell Contracting

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: The Downs Road

Location: at C17 Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight (The Downs Road)

13 April — 13 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

12 April — 13 April

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Sandown : Caulkheads Avenue Road : Avenue Road-Sandown – 5324

Works description: Rebed Gulley (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bathingbourne Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

13 April — 28 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Godshill: From Junction With Lessland Lane, 500m North, Ml540206: Bathingbourne Lane-Godshill

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bathingbourne Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

13 April — 28 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Godshill: From Junction With Fighting Costs Cross, 538m Southwest, Ml 540207: Bathingbourne Lane-Godshill

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Harbors Lake Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

13 April — 19 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction With Watery Lane On Harbors Lake Lane

Works description: Shanklin – 384979 – Wp1:Provide 1 X D54 20m(12m Soft & 8m C/W)Fromexisting Jpf 6:353,Jcn Of Watery Lane & Harbors Lake Lane,Isle Ofwight,Newchurch,Po36 0lx.G/R:45542884258to Link Tojointbox Which Will Be Provided By Onsite Contractorsas Per Map

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

13 April — 19 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From The Junction Of Harbors Lake Lane To Approx 16m Sw On Watery Lane

Works description: Shanklin – 384979 – Wp1:Provide 1 X D54 20m(12m Soft & 8m C/W)Fromexisting Jpf 6:353,Jcn Of Watery Lane & Harbors Lake Lane,Isle Ofwight,Newchurch,Po36 0lx.G/R:45542884258to Link Tojointbox Which Will Be Provided By Onsite Contractorsas Per Map

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bath Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

12 April — 14 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Osbourne Court, Footway

Works description: Excavate, And Install A Small Chamber, Frame And Cover In The Footway Outside Of Osourne Court

Responsibility for works: Wight Cable

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

13 April — 15 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: O/S 44 Hillrise Avenue, Ryde

Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Kestrel Close, Lake, Isle Of Wight

13 April — 21 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Lake : Footway Link Off Kestrel Close, Ml F40652 : Kestrel Close-Lake

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Merrie Gardens Path, Lake, Isle Of Wight

12 April — 18 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Lake: Link Footway From Ashey View To Merrie Gardens Ml F40680: Merrie Gardens Path-Lake

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

13 April — 19 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 81

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

12 April — 24 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 9-13

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footwayto Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

River View, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

12 April — 18 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 8 River View, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Install New 4″ Valve In Footway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: svensson under CC BY 2.0