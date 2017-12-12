Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 12th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Ok 364 to 368. : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: c/way patch repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017196
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 44 High Street Carisbrooke
Works description: Dig to connect gully to manhole in F/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914751
Park Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
12 December — 19 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CW near to linhay
Works description: Emergency Gas Escape is in Progress
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Work in progress
Works reference: XW022W114887347-01260
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
12 December — 14 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE ARMOREL TO OUTSIDE GRACEL
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A LV POLE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001147
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 20-22 BROADWAY, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – FIT NEW METER INSTALLATION IN FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908710
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : O/s No.29 : School Green Road-Freshwater
Works description: ironwork repairs in c/way
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017191
B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight
12 December — 14 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : The Broadway, Totland opposite the old garage. : The Broadway-Totland
Works description: c/way investigation
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017167
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 December — 27 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS Off Place Road, Plots 26-37
Works description: Lay new mains and services from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114854501-01301
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
14 December — 18 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 7 YARBOROUGH TERRACE, ST. JOHNS ROAD, WROXALL,IOW.
Works description: INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08901509
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SEAVIEW : River training works : Nettlestone Hill Bridge—B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Nettlestone
Works description: Remove all vegetation growth from masonry spandrel walls, river training walls, parapets, carriageway interfaces including trimming down of verges (ST: Vegetation Health & Safety) SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000017230
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SEAVIEW : E/b c/w on the bend just after the wishing well pub : Nettlestone Hill-Seaview – 3676
Works description: Please carry out drainage investigation and root cutting, system is functioning. TM: 2 way temp lights SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017231
B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle of Wight
12 December — 14 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWBRIDGE : Main Road, Newbridge, alongside the vehicle crossing to Lavender Cottage. : Main Road-Newbridge
Works description: c/way patching repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017192
Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: adjacent Kippax to outside St Helier
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001154
Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Opposite fowlsdown farm : Canteen Road-Newchurch
Works description: c/way patch repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017195
Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
12 December — 14 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: BINSTEAD : From Quarr Road to Crossways, ML 340503 : Church Road-Binstead
Works description: Kerbing, footway and carriageway patching BINSTEAD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017266
Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
14 December — 16 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE CLIFF HOUSE TO OUTSIDE HATHEWOOD
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001160
Eden Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
12 December — 14 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE MOONFLEET TO OUTSIDE WESTON FARMHOUSE
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001145
Heatherwood Park Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
14 December — 16 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE BIBBA DEYNE TO OUTSIDE PINE TOPS
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001159
Hilbre Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
14 December — 18 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S CULEBRA TO O/S BROAD ACRE COTTAGE
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES AND LV POLE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001152
Lower Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
14 December — 18 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S THE MARSHES TO O/S THE LIMES
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001156
Madeira Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
12 December — 14 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE STICKLEDOWN TO OUTSIDE GARTH
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001146
Moons Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight
12 December — 14 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE THE COTTAGE TO ADJACENT OAK COTTAGE
Works description: REPLACING A LV POLE AND A SERVICE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001137
Newlands, St Helens, Isle of Wight
14 December — 18 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S 2 TO O/S DOON
Works description: replacing overhead wires.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001153
Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight
13 December — 14 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opposite The Dormers on OLD SEAVIEW LANE
Works description: RYDE 381257 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW/fw , also interim to permanent
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ0UDCW01
Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
12 December — 14 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S ADELAIDE TO O/S ROSTREVOR
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES – NIL EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001140
Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE LOUVAIN TO OUTSIDE No.4
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001155
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240290 : Watergate Road-Newport
Works description: Post works to raise kerbs o/s Newport Pet Centre NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017267
Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
12 December — 13 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.1 TO OUTSIDE GREENFIELDS
Works description: REPLACING AN LV POLE AND O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30000391
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
12 December — 14 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Former National Grid Site, Arctic Road,Cowes.IOW
Works description: Install water connections for new houses.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08779938
B3399 Brighstone Road, Brook, Isle of Wight
14 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S MOTTISTONE MANOR FARM ON BRIGHSTONE ROAD
Works description: BRIGHSTONE – 406024 – Remedial Works HA – to clear Highway Defect in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBB7N4GY01
Broadsmith Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 25 BROADSMITH AVENUE, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW FAULTY STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914496
Chestnut Grove, Ryde, Isle of Wight
13 December — 14 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF MARINA AVENUE ON CHESTNUT GROVE TO OUTSIDE 1 CHESTNUT GROVE
Works description: RYDE – 389951 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ8E5RP01
Colwell Chine Path, Totland, Isle of Wight
13 December — 28 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND: Footway link from Fort Warden Road to Colwell Chine Road, ML F60334: Colwell Chine Path-Totland
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT FULLRECON) TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017264
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FLAT 1, 3A MELVILLE ST, SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW FAULTY EXTERNAL METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908890
Oakwood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
14 December — 18 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 23 Oakwood Road Ryde
Works description: NO-DIG to install patch liner to main sewer in c/w
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914866
Priory Walk, Niton, Isle of Wight
12 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 PRIORY WALK, NITON, IOW.
Works description: – RENEW FIRE HYDRANT & REBUILD CHAMBER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08886398
Purdy Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
12 December — 13 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: outside 24 to outside 45 on PURDY ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 387523 – Permanent Reinstatement –Interim to permanent reinstatement in Carriageway/Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ68PED01
Shore Path, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
13 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Parking Areas Adjacent to Waters Edge Beach Cafe and Slip Way
Works description: BUILDING MATERIALS – Emerald Construction
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003345
St Andrews Way, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
12 December — 27 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 640562A : St Andrews Way-Freshwater
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640562A FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000016745
St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 24 FLAT ST. JOHNS RD, SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: EXCHANGE METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908949
The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight
13 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s No.1 – Into The Blue, One the Parade, Cowes PO31 7QJ
Works description: SKIP – Westridge Skip Hire Ltd
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003660
Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
13 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 31
Works description: SKIP – Mr Skippy
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003661
