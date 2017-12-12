Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 12th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Ok 364 to 368. : Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: c/way patch repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017196

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 44 High Street Carisbrooke

Works description: Dig to connect gully to manhole in F/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914751

Park Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

12 December — 19 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CW near to linhay

Works description: Emergency Gas Escape is in Progress

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Work in progress

Works reference: XW022W114887347-01260

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

12 December — 14 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE ARMOREL TO OUTSIDE GRACEL

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A LV POLE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001147

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 20-22 BROADWAY, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – FIT NEW METER INSTALLATION IN FOOTWAY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908710

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : O/s No.29 : School Green Road-Freshwater

Works description: ironwork repairs in c/way

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017191

B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight

12 December — 14 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: TOTLAND : The Broadway, Totland opposite the old garage. : The Broadway-Totland

Works description: c/way investigation

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017167

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 December — 27 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS Off Place Road, Plots 26-37

Works description: Lay new mains and services from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114854501-01301

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

14 December — 18 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 7 YARBOROUGH TERRACE, ST. JOHNS ROAD, WROXALL,IOW.

Works description: INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08901509

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SEAVIEW : River training works : Nettlestone Hill Bridge—B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Nettlestone

Works description: Remove all vegetation growth from masonry spandrel walls, river training walls, parapets, carriageway interfaces including trimming down of verges (ST: Vegetation Health & Safety) SEAVIEW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000017230

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SEAVIEW : E/b c/w on the bend just after the wishing well pub : Nettlestone Hill-Seaview – 3676

Works description: Please carry out drainage investigation and root cutting, system is functioning. TM: 2 way temp lights SEAVIEW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017231

B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle of Wight

12 December — 14 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWBRIDGE : Main Road, Newbridge, alongside the vehicle crossing to Lavender Cottage. : Main Road-Newbridge

Works description: c/way patching repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017192

Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: adjacent Kippax to outside St Helier

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001154

Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Opposite fowlsdown farm : Canteen Road-Newchurch

Works description: c/way patch repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017195

Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

12 December — 14 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: BINSTEAD : From Quarr Road to Crossways, ML 340503 : Church Road-Binstead

Works description: Kerbing, footway and carriageway patching BINSTEAD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017266

Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

14 December — 16 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE CLIFF HOUSE TO OUTSIDE HATHEWOOD

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001160

Eden Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

12 December — 14 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE MOONFLEET TO OUTSIDE WESTON FARMHOUSE

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001145

Heatherwood Park Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

14 December — 16 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE BIBBA DEYNE TO OUTSIDE PINE TOPS

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001159

Hilbre Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

14 December — 18 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S CULEBRA TO O/S BROAD ACRE COTTAGE

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES AND LV POLE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001152

Lower Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

14 December — 18 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S THE MARSHES TO O/S THE LIMES

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001156

Madeira Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

12 December — 14 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE STICKLEDOWN TO OUTSIDE GARTH

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001146

Moons Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight

12 December — 14 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE THE COTTAGE TO ADJACENT OAK COTTAGE

Works description: REPLACING A LV POLE AND A SERVICE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001137

Newlands, St Helens, Isle of Wight

14 December — 18 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S 2 TO O/S DOON

Works description: replacing overhead wires.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001153

Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight

13 December — 14 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opposite The Dormers on OLD SEAVIEW LANE

Works description: RYDE 381257 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW/fw , also interim to permanent

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ0UDCW01

Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

12 December — 14 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S ADELAIDE TO O/S ROSTREVOR

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES – NIL EXCAVATION

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001140

Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE LOUVAIN TO OUTSIDE No.4

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001155

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240290 : Watergate Road-Newport

Works description: Post works to raise kerbs o/s Newport Pet Centre NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017267

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

12 December — 13 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.1 TO OUTSIDE GREENFIELDS

Works description: REPLACING AN LV POLE AND O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30000391

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

12 December — 14 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Former National Grid Site, Arctic Road,Cowes.IOW

Works description: Install water connections for new houses.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08779938

B3399 Brighstone Road, Brook, Isle of Wight

14 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S MOTTISTONE MANOR FARM ON BRIGHSTONE ROAD

Works description: BRIGHSTONE – 406024 – Remedial Works HA – to clear Highway Defect in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBB7N4GY01

Broadsmith Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 25 BROADSMITH AVENUE, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW FAULTY STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914496

Chestnut Grove, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 December — 14 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF MARINA AVENUE ON CHESTNUT GROVE TO OUTSIDE 1 CHESTNUT GROVE

Works description: RYDE – 389951 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ8E5RP01

Colwell Chine Path, Totland, Isle of Wight

13 December — 28 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND: Footway link from Fort Warden Road to Colwell Chine Road, ML F60334: Colwell Chine Path-Totland

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT FULLRECON) TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017264

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FLAT 1, 3A MELVILLE ST, SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW FAULTY EXTERNAL METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908890

Oakwood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

14 December — 18 December

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 23 Oakwood Road Ryde

Works description: NO-DIG to install patch liner to main sewer in c/w

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914866

Priory Walk, Niton, Isle of Wight

12 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 PRIORY WALK, NITON, IOW.

Works description: – RENEW FIRE HYDRANT & REBUILD CHAMBER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08886398

Purdy Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

12 December — 13 December

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: outside 24 to outside 45 on PURDY ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 387523 – Permanent Reinstatement –Interim to permanent reinstatement in Carriageway/Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ68PED01

Shore Path, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

13 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Parking Areas Adjacent to Waters Edge Beach Cafe and Slip Way

Works description: BUILDING MATERIALS – Emerald Construction

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003345

St Andrews Way, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

12 December — 27 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 640562A : St Andrews Way-Freshwater

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640562A FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000016745

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 24 FLAT ST. JOHNS RD, SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: EXCHANGE METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908949

The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight

13 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s No.1 – Into The Blue, One the Parade, Cowes PO31 7QJ

Works description: SKIP – Westridge Skip Hire Ltd

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003660

Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

13 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 31

Works description: SKIP – Mr Skippy

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003661