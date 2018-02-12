Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 12th February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

12 February — 14 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : As per plan : Brading Road-Ryde

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017719

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : N/b c/w located at the four way intersection at Yarbridge cross as you turn for Hornsey Rise : Morton Road-B

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017712

Alfred Street, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

12 February — 28 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of road from Adelaide Grove to Clarence Road, 150m, ML 140229: Alfred Street-East Cow

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017545

Attrills Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight

12 February — 14 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: ST HELENS : Opposite telegraph pole 5 eastwards : Attrills Lane-St Helens

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017679

B3340 Church Street, Seaview, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : O/s Trelawny Lodge and Cornwall Cottage, Church Street, Seaview : Church Street-Seaview

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017701

B3340 Church Street, Seaview, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : O/s Ivy Bank : Church Street-Seaview

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017700

B3340 Fairy Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : From the jnc with Salterns Road to Medlars : Fairy Road-Seaview

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017704

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

12 February — 14 February

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : O/s valentinos : High Street-Carisbrooke – 14707

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017613

Barnsley Farm Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

12 February — 14 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NETTLESTONE : End of project network northwards (Barnsley Farm) : Barnsley Farm Lane-Nettlestone

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017680

Cadets Walk, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: EAST COWES : From the allotment gates down to Kingston Road : Cadets Walk-East Cowes

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017692

Field Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: ST HELENS : From jnc with Upper Green Road to jnc of West Green : Field Lane-St Helens

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017696

Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WHITWELL : Adjacent old railway bridge : Nettlecombe Lane-Whitwell

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017693

Seagrove Manor Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SEAVIEW : From o/s Little Haven to o/s High Tide : Seagrove Manor Road-Seaview

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017695

A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : From just below Little Pidford farm to the pond opposite the skate park : Blackwater Hollow-Newport

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017744

A3020 Godshill Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : East of bridleway nc37a : Godshill Road-Shanklin

Works description: pedestrian railing repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017741

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 February — 27 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: COWES : From Bellevue Road 229M to Victoria Road (ML140083) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML140083 COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017490

A3020 Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

12 February — 14 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : O/s The Knock : Shanklin Road-Godshill

Works description: reset ironwork

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017713

A3054 Queens Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : E/b c/w o/s Ryde School, Queens Road, Ryde : Queens Road-Ryde

Works description: carriageway patching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017709

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NITON : Whole length see map : Blackgang Road-Niton

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017743

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

12 February — 14 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : School Green Road-Freshwater alongside concrete footway o/s No.93 ( Plumbleys DIY). Map attached : Scho

Works description: kerb repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017610

A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : Outside Rose Cottage : Arreton Street-Arreton

Works description: carriageway patching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017714

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 February — 11 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Readers, 33

Works description: SCAFFOLD – WH Brading and Son

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003667

Brading Down Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : Brading Down road, by the layby, by footpath R26 (bollard 36313) : Brading Down Road-Brading

Works description: bollard repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017614

The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight

12 February — 14 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : On the Newport bound side of the c/way between La Vista and The Mount : The Mall-Brading

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017707

Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

12 February — 23 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : R602 : Wellington Road—Wellington Road-Ryde

Works description: Pedestrian guardrail replacement

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017581

Bunts Hill, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

12 February — 23 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML630183 : Bunts Hill-Porchfield

Works description: Post work (kerbing) PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017725

Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

12 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : By the Side of property no 2a Union and no 3 union ML341628 : Castle Street-Ryde

Works description: Readjust kerb back into line with tactile crossing. RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017767

Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite 41 to outside 48 EDINBURGH ROAD on EDINBURGH ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN VERGE/FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB03

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

12 February — 11 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 1 Melville Street

Works description: Hoarding Licence- 12/02-11/03

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003745

Millfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 22 MILLFIELD ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 457645 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0C4RM01

Orchard Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From opposite Woodland Court to outside 2 ORCHARD CLOSE on ORCHARD CLOSE

Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN VERGE/FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB04

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

14 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OPP 64 ON PALLANCE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 468010 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80RRH01

Ryde Bridleway 72, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

13 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE OF 62 CAWS AVENUE ON RYDE BRIDLEWAY 72

Works description: RYDE 27 – DSLAM 424984 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBR673UA02

Ryde Footpath 59, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Side of Wishing Well on RYDE FOOTPATH 59

Works description: RYDE – 475244 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND LAY 1M DUCT IN FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTFEECP01

Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

13 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: With the junc of BARING ROAD on TUTTONS HILL

Works description: COWES – 13 – DSLAM – 431156 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRAMJDH01

Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

12 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: With the junc of MILL HILL ROAD on VICTORIA ROAD

Works description: COWES – 432550 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC83RB01

West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight

12 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BRADING : East Ashey lane to nunwell farm lane : West Lane-Brading

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017653

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

12 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 10 ON WOODVALE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 448683 – High Earth – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPLEHN01