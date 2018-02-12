Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 12th February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
12 February — 14 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : As per plan : Brading Road-Ryde
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017719
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
14 February — 16 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : N/b c/w located at the four way intersection at Yarbridge cross as you turn for Hornsey Rise : Morton Road-B
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017712
Alfred Street, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
12 February — 28 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of road from Adelaide Grove to Clarence Road, 150m, ML 140229: Alfred Street-East Cow
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017545
Attrills Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight
12 February — 14 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: ST HELENS : Opposite telegraph pole 5 eastwards : Attrills Lane-St Helens
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017679
B3340 Church Street, Seaview, Isle of Wight
14 February — 16 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SEAVIEW : O/s Trelawny Lodge and Cornwall Cottage, Church Street, Seaview : Church Street-Seaview
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017701
B3340 Church Street, Seaview, Isle of Wight
14 February — 16 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SEAVIEW : O/s Ivy Bank : Church Street-Seaview
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017700
B3340 Fairy Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
14 February — 16 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SEAVIEW : From the jnc with Salterns Road to Medlars : Fairy Road-Seaview
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017704
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
12 February — 14 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : O/s valentinos : High Street-Carisbrooke – 14707
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017613
Barnsley Farm Lane, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
12 February — 14 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NETTLESTONE : End of project network northwards (Barnsley Farm) : Barnsley Farm Lane-Nettlestone
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017680
Cadets Walk, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
13 February — 15 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: EAST COWES : From the allotment gates down to Kingston Road : Cadets Walk-East Cowes
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017692
Field Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight
14 February — 16 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: ST HELENS : From jnc with Upper Green Road to jnc of West Green : Field Lane-St Helens
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017696
Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
13 February — 15 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WHITWELL : Adjacent old railway bridge : Nettlecombe Lane-Whitwell
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017693
Seagrove Manor Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
14 February — 16 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SEAVIEW : From o/s Little Haven to o/s High Tide : Seagrove Manor Road-Seaview
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017695
A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight
14 February — 16 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : From just below Little Pidford farm to the pond opposite the skate park : Blackwater Hollow-Newport
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017744
A3020 Godshill Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
14 February — 16 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : East of bridleway nc37a : Godshill Road-Shanklin
Works description: pedestrian railing repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017741
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 February — 27 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: COWES : From Bellevue Road 229M to Victoria Road (ML140083) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML140083 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017490
A3020 Shanklin Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
12 February — 14 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : O/s The Knock : Shanklin Road-Godshill
Works description: reset ironwork
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017713
A3054 Queens Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
13 February — 15 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : E/b c/w o/s Ryde School, Queens Road, Ryde : Queens Road-Ryde
Works description: carriageway patching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017709
A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
14 February — 16 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NITON : Whole length see map : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017743
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
12 February — 14 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : School Green Road-Freshwater alongside concrete footway o/s No.93 ( Plumbleys DIY). Map attached : Scho
Works description: kerb repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017610
A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight
14 February — 16 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : Outside Rose Cottage : Arreton Street-Arreton
Works description: carriageway patching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017714
B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 February — 11 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Readers, 33
Works description: SCAFFOLD – WH Brading and Son
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003667
Brading Down Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
13 February — 15 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : Brading Down road, by the layby, by footpath R26 (bollard 36313) : Brading Down Road-Brading
Works description: bollard repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017614
The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight
12 February — 14 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : On the Newport bound side of the c/way between La Vista and The Mount : The Mall-Brading
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017707
Wellington Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
12 February — 23 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : R602 : Wellington Road—Wellington Road-Ryde
Works description: Pedestrian guardrail replacement
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017581
Bunts Hill, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
12 February — 23 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML630183 : Bunts Hill-Porchfield
Works description: Post work (kerbing) PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017725
Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
12 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : By the Side of property no 2a Union and no 3 union ML341628 : Castle Street-Ryde
Works description: Readjust kerb back into line with tactile crossing. RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017767
Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
14 February — 16 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 41 to outside 48 EDINBURGH ROAD on EDINBURGH ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN VERGE/FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB03
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
12 February — 11 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 1 Melville Street
Works description: Hoarding Licence- 12/02-11/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003745
Millfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
13 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 22 MILLFIELD ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 457645 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0C4RM01
Orchard Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
14 February — 16 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From opposite Woodland Court to outside 2 ORCHARD CLOSE on ORCHARD CLOSE
Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN VERGE/FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB04
Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
14 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPP 64 ON PALLANCE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 468010 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80RRH01
Ryde Bridleway 72, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
13 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE OF 62 CAWS AVENUE ON RYDE BRIDLEWAY 72
Works description: RYDE 27 – DSLAM 424984 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBR673UA02
Ryde Footpath 59, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
13 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Side of Wishing Well on RYDE FOOTPATH 59
Works description: RYDE – 475244 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND LAY 1M DUCT IN FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTFEECP01
Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
13 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: With the junc of BARING ROAD on TUTTONS HILL
Works description: COWES – 13 – DSLAM – 431156 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRAMJDH01
Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
12 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: With the junc of MILL HILL ROAD on VICTORIA ROAD
Works description: COWES – 432550 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC83RB01
West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight
12 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BRADING : East Ashey lane to nunwell farm lane : West Lane-Brading
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017653
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
12 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 10 ON WOODVALE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 448683 – High Earth – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPLEHN01
