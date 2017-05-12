Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 12th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 12th May 2017Friday 12th May 2017 | By Sally Perry Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Entertainment event
Road Closure for the Riverfest Event
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Riverfest
Location: at Newport Quay, Newport, Isle of Wight (Riverfest)
13 May — 13 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic interruptions
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing preparatory works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Pound Lane/Five Houses Lane
Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Pound Lane/Five Houses Lane)
12 May — 26 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
12 May — 26 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Harbors Lake Lane
Location: at C19 Harbors Lake Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Harbors Lake Lane)
12 May — 16 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C19 Harbors Lake Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
12 May — 16 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Temporary One Way Traffic Restriction whilst works are undertaken for carriageway resurfacing preparatory works in Watergate Road
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Temporary one-way
Name: Various Streets,Newport
Location: at Marvel Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Newport)
13 May — 13 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The Temporary One Way Traffic Restriction is required whilst works are undertaken for carriageway preparatory works in Watergate Road
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Temporary one-way
Name: Various Streets, Newport
Location: at Nunnery Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Newport)
13 May — 13 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Lime Kiln Shute
Location: at Lime Kiln Shute, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Lime Kiln Shute)
12 May — 16 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Lime Kiln Shute, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
12 May — 16 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Beacon Alley
Location: at C14 Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Beacon Alley)
12 May — 16 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C14 Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
12 May — 16 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Hoxall Lane
Location: at Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Hoxall Lane)
12 May — 16 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
12 May — 16 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Godshill : Starting O/S Nodyhill And Moving Down To The Bridge : Beacon Alley-Godshill
Works description: Pothole Repair
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Harbors Lake Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newchurch : Appx 75m Before The Jnc With Watery Lane : Harbors Lake Lane-Newchurch
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone : In Hoxall Lane From The Chiltion Lane End Going West After The First Section Of New Tarmaced Road Map Atta
Works description: Pothole And Patching Repair
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Godshill: From Junction With Shanklin Road, 650m Northeast To Lessland Farm, Ml 540203: Lessland Lane-Godshill
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Godshill: From Lessland Farm, 510m Northeast, Ml 540204: Lessland Lane-Godshill
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Godshill: From Junction With Bathingbourne Lane, 397m Southwest, Ml 540205: Lessland Lane-Godshill
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lime Kiln Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newchurch : Near The Bottom Of The Shute On The Offside When Travelling Towards Newchurch : Lime Kiln Shute-Newchurch
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 19 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Where There Is A Little Bridge Ops Sign Saying Your Being Watched 7 Bar Metal Gate : Rowlands Lane-Ryde
Works description: Pothole And Patch Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 12 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Loading Bay, High Street. Shanklin
Works description: Wait And Load
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Westlands Bungalow ,Westlands, Totland , Iow.
Works description: – Install Water Connections Foe New Houses
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Orchard Road (Ml 440238) : Chatsworth Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Palmerston Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Queens Road (Ml 440281) : Palmerston Road-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
12 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Atherley Road (Ml 420161) : Wilton Park Road-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
