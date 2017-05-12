Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 12th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Entertainment event

Road Closure for the Riverfest Event

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Riverfest

Location: at Newport Quay, Newport, Isle of Wight (Riverfest)

13 May — 13 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Traffic interruptions

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing preparatory works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Pound Lane/Five Houses Lane

Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Pound Lane/Five Houses Lane)

12 May — 26 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C40 Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

12 May — 26 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Harbors Lake Lane

Location: at C19 Harbors Lake Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Harbors Lake Lane)

12 May — 16 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C19 Harbors Lake Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

12 May — 16 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Temporary One Way Traffic Restriction whilst works are undertaken for carriageway resurfacing preparatory works in Watergate Road

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Temporary one-way

Name: Various Streets,Newport

Location: at Marvel Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Newport)

13 May — 13 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The Temporary One Way Traffic Restriction is required whilst works are undertaken for carriageway preparatory works in Watergate Road

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Temporary one-way

Name: Various Streets, Newport

Location: at Nunnery Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Various Streets,Newport)

13 May — 13 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Lime Kiln Shute

Location: at Lime Kiln Shute, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Lime Kiln Shute)

12 May — 16 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Lime Kiln Shute, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

12 May — 16 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Beacon Alley

Location: at C14 Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Beacon Alley)

12 May — 16 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C14 Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

12 May — 16 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Hoxall Lane

Location: at Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Hoxall Lane)

12 May — 16 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

12 May — 16 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

12 May — 16 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Godshill : Starting O/S Nodyhill And Moving Down To The Bridge : Beacon Alley-Godshill

Works description: Pothole Repair

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Harbors Lake Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

12 May — 16 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newchurch : Appx 75m Before The Jnc With Watery Lane : Harbors Lake Lane-Newchurch

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

12 May — 16 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brighstone : In Hoxall Lane From The Chiltion Lane End Going West After The First Section Of New Tarmaced Road Map Atta

Works description: Pothole And Patching Repair

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

12 May — 26 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Godshill: From Junction With Shanklin Road, 650m Northeast To Lessland Farm, Ml 540203: Lessland Lane-Godshill

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

12 May — 26 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Godshill: From Lessland Farm, 510m Northeast, Ml 540204: Lessland Lane-Godshill

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

12 May — 26 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Godshill: From Junction With Bathingbourne Lane, 397m Southwest, Ml 540205: Lessland Lane-Godshill

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren100:R/H4 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lime Kiln Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

12 May — 16 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newchurch : Near The Bottom Of The Shute On The Offside When Travelling Towards Newchurch : Lime Kiln Shute-Newchurch

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 May — 19 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Where There Is A Little Bridge Ops Sign Saying Your Being Watched 7 Bar Metal Gate : Rowlands Lane-Ryde

Works description: Pothole And Patch Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

12 May — 12 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Loading Bay, High Street. Shanklin

Works description: Wait And Load

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle Of Wight

12 May — 16 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Westlands Bungalow ,Westlands, Totland , Iow.

Works description: – Install Water Connections Foe New Houses

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

12 May — 16 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Orchard Road (Ml 440238) : Chatsworth Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Palmerston Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

12 May — 16 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Queens Road (Ml 440281) : Palmerston Road-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wilton Park Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

12 May — 16 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : At The Junction With Atherley Road (Ml 420161) : Wilton Park Road-Shanklin

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: stewdean under CC BY 2.0