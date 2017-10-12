Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 12th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: High Street and Calbourne Road, Carisbrooke

Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (High Street and Calbourne Road, Carisbrooke)

13 October — 24 November

Diversion route

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: New Road, Gatcombe

Location: at C11 New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight (New Road, Gatcombe)

13 October — 24 November

Diversion route

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: York Lane

Location: at York Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight (York Lane)

13 October — 17 October

Diversion route

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Little Princelett

Location: at Little Princelett Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Little Princelett)

13 October — 17 October

Diversion route

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Peacock Hill

Location: at Bembridge Byway 37, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Peacock Hill)

13 October — 17 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Luccombe Village Road

Location: at Luccombe Village Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Luccombe Village Road)

13 October — 17 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Priory Road

Location: at Priory Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Priory Road)

13 October — 17 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Church Road

Location: at Church Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Church Road)

13 October — 17 October

Diversion route

Suspension of one-way

Name: Church Road

Location: at Church Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Church Road)

13 October — 17 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Weston Lane

Location: at Weston Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight (Weston Lane)

13 October — 17 October

Diversion route

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

12 October — 25 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 21 Landguard Manor Road

Works description: Shanklin – 4 – Dslam 424741 – Overlay � Lay Approx 22mm Of Duct 54/56 In Fway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 October — 16 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 53 Ashey Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Test Hole & Soil Sample

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Castle Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

12 October — 31 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 109

Works description: Skip – Cheap Skips

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Banner Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

12 October — 14 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 1 Banner Cottages Banner Lane Newport

Works description: No-Dig To Install Patch Liner To Repair Sewer In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Main Road, Alverstone, Isle Of Wight

13 October — 17 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Alverstone Old School Hall

Works description: Traffic Control Required Whilst Tree Cutting

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

12 October — 20 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 16

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start