Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 12th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: High Street and Calbourne Road, Carisbrooke
Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (High Street and Calbourne Road, Carisbrooke)
13 October — 24 November
Diversion route
Name: High Street and Calbourne Road, Carisbrooke
Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (High Street and Calbourne Road, Carisbrooke)
13 October — 24 November
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: New Road, Gatcombe
Location: at C11 New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight (New Road, Gatcombe)
13 October — 24 November
Diversion route
Name: New Road, Gatcombe
Location: at C11 New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight (New Road, Gatcombe)
13 October — 24 November
Diversion route
Name: New Road, Gatcombe
Location: at C11 New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight (New Road, Gatcombe)
13 October — 24 November
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: York Lane
Location: at York Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight (York Lane)
13 October — 17 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at York Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
13 October — 17 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Little Princelett
Location: at Little Princelett Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Little Princelett)
13 October — 17 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Little Princelett Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
13 October — 17 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Peacock Hill
Location: at Bembridge Byway 37, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Peacock Hill)
13 October — 17 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Luccombe Village Road
Location: at Luccombe Village Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Luccombe Village Road)
13 October — 17 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Priory Road
Location: at Priory Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Priory Road)
13 October — 17 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Church Road
Location: at Church Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Church Road)
13 October — 17 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Church Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
13 October — 17 October
Suspension of one-way
Name: Church Road
Location: at Church Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Church Road)
13 October — 17 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Weston Lane
Location: at Weston Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight (Weston Lane)
13 October — 17 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Weston Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
13 October — 17 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Church Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
13 October — 17 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : O/S The Churchyard : Church Road-Cowes
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Little Princelett Road, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
13 October — 17 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newchurch : At The Jnc With Princelett Shute : Little Princelett Road-Newchurch
Works description: C/Way Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Luccombe Village Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
13 October — 17 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shanklin : Next To The Passing Point : Luccombe Village Road-Shanklin
Works description: C/Way Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Peacock Hill, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
13 October — 17 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge : Entrance To Sandhills Holiday Park And 5m Each Side Of The Entrance : Peacock Hill-Bembridge
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Priory Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
13 October — 17 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shanklin : On The Approach To Church Road Jnc : Priory Road-Shanklin
Works description: C/Way Patching
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Weston Lane, Totland, Isle Of Wight
13 October — 17 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Totland : O/S Stoats Farm Camping And Caravans : Weston Lane-Totland
Works description: C/Way Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
York Lane, Totland, Isle Of Wight
13 October — 17 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Totland : Just Above Of T14 : York Lane-Totland
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
12 October — 25 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 21 Landguard Manor Road
Works description: Shanklin – 4 – Dslam 424741 – Overlay � Lay Approx 22mm Of Duct 54/56 In Fway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
12 October — 16 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 53 Ashey Road , Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Test Hole & Soil Sample
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3341 Castle Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
12 October — 31 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 109
Works description: Skip – Cheap Skips
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Banner Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
12 October — 14 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 1 Banner Cottages Banner Lane Newport
Works description: No-Dig To Install Patch Liner To Repair Sewer In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Main Road, Alverstone, Isle Of Wight
13 October — 17 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Alverstone Old School Hall
Works description: Traffic Control Required Whilst Tree Cutting
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
12 October — 20 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 16
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Thursday, 12th October, 2017 6:48am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fI2
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓