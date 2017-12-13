Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 13th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Ok 364 to 368. : Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: c/way patch repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017196

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 44 High Street Carisbrooke

Works description: Dig to connect gully to manhole in F/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914751

B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: THORLEY : : Main Road-Thorley – 12313

Works description: Excavate/ investigate drainage issues in c/way

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017188

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Adj to No.11 and o/s Sally’s Riding School : Forelands Field Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017222

Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES : O/s 65, 33, 7, 5, 58, 62, 97, 93, 87 : Pelham Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017220

Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : Adj to The Lynch front gate : Upper Road-Brading

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017219

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 20-22 BROADWAY, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – FIT NEW METER INSTALLATION IN FOOTWAY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908710

A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : O/s No.29 : School Green Road-Freshwater

Works description: ironwork repairs in c/way

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017191

B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 10 REYNOLDS CLOSE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08915232

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 December — 27 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS Off Place Road, Plots 26-37

Works description: Lay new mains and services from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114854501-01301

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

14 December — 18 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 7 YARBOROUGH TERRACE, ST. JOHNS ROAD, WROXALL,IOW.

Works description: INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08901509

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SEAVIEW : River training works : Nettlestone Hill Bridge—B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Nettlestone

Works description: Remove all vegetation growth from masonry spandrel walls, river training walls, parapets, carriageway interfaces including trimming down of verges (ST: Vegetation Health & Safety) SEAVIEW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000017230

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SEAVIEW : E/b c/w on the bend just after the wishing well pub : Nettlestone Hill-Seaview – 3676

Works description: Please carry out drainage investigation and root cutting, system is functioning. TM: 2 way temp lights SEAVIEW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017231

B3401 Sun Hill, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

15 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: JNC OF SUN HILL AND GUSTERS SHUTE CALBOURNE ISLE OF WIGHT PO30 4PT

Works description: Access is required to a carriageway box to allow BT Openreach to give provision of service

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W0015DECSDBRG936

Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: adjacent Kippax to outside St Helier

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001154

Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Opposite fowlsdown farm : Canteen Road-Newchurch

Works description: c/way patch repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017195

Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

14 December — 16 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE CLIFF HOUSE TO OUTSIDE HATHEWOOD

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001160

Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640251 : Colemans Lane-Porchfield

Works description: Post works to raise kerbs and make good drive into Durrants Farm PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017268

Heatherwood Park Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

14 December — 16 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE BIBBA DEYNE TO OUTSIDE PINE TOPS

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001159

Hilbre Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

14 December — 18 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S CULEBRA TO O/S BROAD ACRE COTTAGE

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES AND LV POLE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001152

Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Howe copse Hillway Road Bembridge

Works description: NO-DIG to install patch liner on main sewer in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914899

Lower Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

14 December — 18 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S THE MARSHES TO O/S THE LIMES

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001156

Newlands, St Helens, Isle of Wight

14 December — 18 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S 2 TO O/S DOON

Works description: replacing overhead wires.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001153

Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight

13 December — 14 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opposite The Dormers on OLD SEAVIEW LANE

Works description: RYDE 381257 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW/fw , also interim to permanent

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ0UDCW01

Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE LOUVAIN TO OUTSIDE No.4

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001155

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240290 : Watergate Road-Newport

Works description: Post works to raise kerbs o/s Newport Pet Centre NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017267

A3054 Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle of Wight

15 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Junction with Kite Hill and Firestone Copse, Wootton Bridge, Ryde,

Works description: Remove pouch box from grass verge

Responsibility for works: ROMEC LTD

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: SW0767923981

Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CHILDRENS SERVICES, ATKINSON DRIVE, NEWPORT,IOW

Works description: – CONNECT NEW MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08922172

B3399 Brighstone Road, Brook, Isle of Wight

14 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S MOTTISTONE MANOR FARM ON BRIGHSTONE ROAD

Works description: BRIGHSTONE – 406024 – Remedial Works HA – to clear Highway Defect in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBB7N4GY01

Broadsmith Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 25 BROADSMITH AVENUE, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW FAULTY STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914496

Chestnut Grove, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 December — 14 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF MARINA AVENUE ON CHESTNUT GROVE TO OUTSIDE 1 CHESTNUT GROVE

Works description: RYDE – 389951 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ8E5RP01

Colwell Chine Path, Totland, Isle of Wight

13 December — 28 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND: Footway link from Fort Warden Road to Colwell Chine Road, ML F60334: Colwell Chine Path-Totland

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT FULLRECON) TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017264

Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 41 EDINBURGH ROAD, FRESHWATER, PO40 9DN

Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB01

Freshwater Footpath 20, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S WOODLANDS COURT, ORCHARD CLOSE, FRESHWATER, PO40 9FP

Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB02

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE 2 GREAT PRESTON ROAD ON GREAT PRESTON ROAD

Works description: RYDE – 4 – 440643 – To stand street cabinet on existing plinth and reinstate. FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRJCULX02

Horestone Drive, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 24 HORESTONE DRIVE, SEAVIEW, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW STOPTAPS X 2

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914446

Leighwood Close, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 December — 18 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: on the junction of ASHEY ROAD and LEIGHWOOD CLOSE on LEIGHWOOD CLOSE

Works description: RYDE 30 – DSLAM 385539 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ4LGAN01

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FLAT 1, 3A MELVILLE ST, SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW FAULTY EXTERNAL METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908890

Mill Square, Wootton, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: IVY HALL ,MILL SQUARE, WOOTTON, IOW.

Works description: Install water connection for The Coach House.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08910495

Millfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 22 MILLFIELD ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 457645-Planned Maintenance – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0C4RM01

Oakwood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

14 December — 18 December

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 23 Oakwood Road Ryde

Works description: NO-DIG to install patch liner to main sewer in c/w

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914866

Purdy Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

15 December — 18 December

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: outside 24 to outside 45 on PURDY ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 387523 – Permanent Reinstatement –Interim to permanent reinstatement in Carriageway/Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ68PED01

Shore Path, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

13 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Parking Areas Adjacent to Waters Edge Beach Cafe and Slip Way

Works description: BUILDING MATERIALS – Emerald Construction

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003345

Southdown, Chale, Isle of Wight

15 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BOX COTTAGE SOUTHDOWN LANE, CHALE, VENTNOR IOW

Works description: RENEW AND RESITE MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08913182

St Johns Crescent, Sandown, Isle of Wight

15 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Oppsite 42 St John Crescent, Sandown,

Works description: Remove pouch box from footway

Responsibility for works: ROMEC LTD

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: SW0767921686

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

13 December — 15 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 24 FLAT ST. JOHNS RD, SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: EXCHANGE METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908949

The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight

13 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s No.1 – Into The Blue, One the Parade, Cowes PO31 7QJ

Works description: SKIP – Westridge Skip Hire Ltd

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003660

Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

13 December — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 31

Works description: SKIP – Mr Skippy

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003661