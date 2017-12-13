Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 13th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Ok 364 to 368. : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: c/way patch repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017196
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 44 High Street Carisbrooke
Works description: Dig to connect gully to manhole in F/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914751
B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: THORLEY : : Main Road-Thorley – 12313
Works description: Excavate/ investigate drainage issues in c/way
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017188
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Adj to No.11 and o/s Sally’s Riding School : Forelands Field Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017222
Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : O/s 65, 33, 7, 5, 58, 62, 97, 93, 87 : Pelham Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017220
Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : Adj to The Lynch front gate : Upper Road-Brading
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017219
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 20-22 BROADWAY, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – FIT NEW METER INSTALLATION IN FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908710
A3055 School Green Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : O/s No.29 : School Green Road-Freshwater
Works description: ironwork repairs in c/way
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017191
B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 10 REYNOLDS CLOSE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08915232
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 December — 27 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS Off Place Road, Plots 26-37
Works description: Lay new mains and services from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114854501-01301
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
14 December — 18 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 7 YARBOROUGH TERRACE, ST. JOHNS ROAD, WROXALL,IOW.
Works description: INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08901509
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SEAVIEW : River training works : Nettlestone Hill Bridge—B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Nettlestone
Works description: Remove all vegetation growth from masonry spandrel walls, river training walls, parapets, carriageway interfaces including trimming down of verges (ST: Vegetation Health & Safety) SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000017230
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SEAVIEW : E/b c/w on the bend just after the wishing well pub : Nettlestone Hill-Seaview – 3676
Works description: Please carry out drainage investigation and root cutting, system is functioning. TM: 2 way temp lights SEAVIEW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017231
B3401 Sun Hill, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
15 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: JNC OF SUN HILL AND GUSTERS SHUTE CALBOURNE ISLE OF WIGHT PO30 4PT
Works description: Access is required to a carriageway box to allow BT Openreach to give provision of service
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0015DECSDBRG936
Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: adjacent Kippax to outside St Helier
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001154
Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Opposite fowlsdown farm : Canteen Road-Newchurch
Works description: c/way patch repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017195
Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
14 December — 16 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE CLIFF HOUSE TO OUTSIDE HATHEWOOD
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001160
Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640251 : Colemans Lane-Porchfield
Works description: Post works to raise kerbs and make good drive into Durrants Farm PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017268
Heatherwood Park Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
14 December — 16 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE BIBBA DEYNE TO OUTSIDE PINE TOPS
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001159
Hilbre Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
14 December — 18 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S CULEBRA TO O/S BROAD ACRE COTTAGE
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES AND LV POLE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001152
Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Howe copse Hillway Road Bembridge
Works description: NO-DIG to install patch liner on main sewer in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914899
Lower Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
14 December — 18 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S THE MARSHES TO O/S THE LIMES
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001156
Newlands, St Helens, Isle of Wight
14 December — 18 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S 2 TO O/S DOON
Works description: replacing overhead wires.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001153
Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight
13 December — 14 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opposite The Dormers on OLD SEAVIEW LANE
Works description: RYDE 381257 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW/fw , also interim to permanent
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ0UDCW01
Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE LOUVAIN TO OUTSIDE No.4
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001155
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240290 : Watergate Road-Newport
Works description: Post works to raise kerbs o/s Newport Pet Centre NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017267
A3054 Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle of Wight
15 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Junction with Kite Hill and Firestone Copse, Wootton Bridge, Ryde,
Works description: Remove pouch box from grass verge
Responsibility for works: ROMEC LTD
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: SW0767923981
Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CHILDRENS SERVICES, ATKINSON DRIVE, NEWPORT,IOW
Works description: – CONNECT NEW MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08922172
B3399 Brighstone Road, Brook, Isle of Wight
14 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S MOTTISTONE MANOR FARM ON BRIGHSTONE ROAD
Works description: BRIGHSTONE – 406024 – Remedial Works HA – to clear Highway Defect in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBB7N4GY01
Broadsmith Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 25 BROADSMITH AVENUE, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW FAULTY STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914496
Chestnut Grove, Ryde, Isle of Wight
13 December — 14 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM THE JUNCTION OF MARINA AVENUE ON CHESTNUT GROVE TO OUTSIDE 1 CHESTNUT GROVE
Works description: RYDE – 389951 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ8E5RP01
Colwell Chine Path, Totland, Isle of Wight
13 December — 28 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND: Footway link from Fort Warden Road to Colwell Chine Road, ML F60334: Colwell Chine Path-Totland
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT FULLRECON) TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017264
Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 41 EDINBURGH ROAD, FRESHWATER, PO40 9DN
Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB01
Freshwater Footpath 20, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S WOODLANDS COURT, ORCHARD CLOSE, FRESHWATER, PO40 9FP
Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB02
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE 2 GREAT PRESTON ROAD ON GREAT PRESTON ROAD
Works description: RYDE – 4 – 440643 – To stand street cabinet on existing plinth and reinstate. FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRJCULX02
Horestone Drive, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 24 HORESTONE DRIVE, SEAVIEW, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW STOPTAPS X 2
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914446
Leighwood Close, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 December — 18 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: on the junction of ASHEY ROAD and LEIGHWOOD CLOSE on LEIGHWOOD CLOSE
Works description: RYDE 30 – DSLAM 385539 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ4LGAN01
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FLAT 1, 3A MELVILLE ST, SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW FAULTY EXTERNAL METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908890
Mill Square, Wootton, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: IVY HALL ,MILL SQUARE, WOOTTON, IOW.
Works description: Install water connection for The Coach House.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08910495
Millfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 22 MILLFIELD ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 457645-Planned Maintenance – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0C4RM01
Oakwood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
14 December — 18 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 23 Oakwood Road Ryde
Works description: NO-DIG to install patch liner to main sewer in c/w
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914866
Purdy Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
15 December — 18 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: outside 24 to outside 45 on PURDY ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 387523 – Permanent Reinstatement –Interim to permanent reinstatement in Carriageway/Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ68PED01
Shore Path, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
13 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Parking Areas Adjacent to Waters Edge Beach Cafe and Slip Way
Works description: BUILDING MATERIALS – Emerald Construction
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003345
Southdown, Chale, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BOX COTTAGE SOUTHDOWN LANE, CHALE, VENTNOR IOW
Works description: RENEW AND RESITE MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08913182
St Johns Crescent, Sandown, Isle of Wight
15 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Oppsite 42 St John Crescent, Sandown,
Works description: Remove pouch box from footway
Responsibility for works: ROMEC LTD
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: SW0767921686
St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
13 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 24 FLAT ST. JOHNS RD, SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: EXCHANGE METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08908949
The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight
13 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s No.1 – Into The Blue, One the Parade, Cowes PO31 7QJ
Works description: SKIP – Westridge Skip Hire Ltd
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003660
Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
13 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 31
Works description: SKIP – Mr Skippy
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003661
