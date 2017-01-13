Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 13th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Road closure is due to a dangerous building.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: West Street

Location: at West Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (West Street)

13 January — 26 January

Suspension of one-way

Name: West Street

Location: at West Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (West Street)

13 January — 26 January

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at West Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

13 January — 26 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Atherfield Road

Location: at C43 Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Atherfield Road)

13 January — 20 January

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C43 Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

13 January — 20 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

