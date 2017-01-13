Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 13th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Road closure is due to a dangerous building.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: West Street
Location: at West Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (West Street)
13 January — 26 January
Suspension of one-way
Name: West Street
Location: at West Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (West Street)
13 January — 26 January
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at West Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
13 January — 26 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Atherfield Road
Location: at C43 Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Atherfield Road)
13 January — 20 January
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C43 Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
13 January — 20 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
13 January — 20 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shorwell: Atherfield Road Adj To No 2 Pyle Dairy: Atherfield Road-Shorwell
Works description: C/W Pot Holes Require Filling X 5 1.0 X 0.2 X 30mm 2.0 X 0.3 X 35mm 4.0 X 0.2 X 30mm 2.5 X 0.3 X 30mm 0.5 X 0.2 X 25mm Tm: Road Closure Sand Bags Will Be Required To Divert The Flow Of Water (Cw: Pothole) Shorwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
13 January — 17 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde: From Westridge Traffic Lights To Somerset Road, Mls 310051 And 310052: Marlborough Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
13 January — 13 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Victoria Ave Jcn Upper Hyde Lane Shanlin Po37 6qn
Works description: Safe Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Repair Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
East Yar Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
13 January — 26 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Fairview House
Works description: Excavation In Carriageway And Footway For New Electric Service
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Queens Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
13 January — 17 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 29, Flat 2 Greyquoins, Queens Road, Cowes, Iow.
Works description: – Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Swithins Crescent, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
13 January — 23 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 11
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Trinity Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
13 January — 23 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 21
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Friday, 13th January, 2017 6:40am
By Sally Perry
