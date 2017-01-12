Miss Isle gets shoddy treatment from insurance company

Last November, an elderly driver on the Isle of Wight lost control of her car and smashed into three vehicles in a health centre car park.
One of those vehicles belonged to Mandy Lambert, the mother of inspirational ‘Sip & Puff’ teenager, Natasha Lambert.
It was towed away and a couple of days later a replacement vehicle was provided by her insurance company, Aviva.
As you might expect, Mandy’s vehicle was not an ordinary car, it was adapted to ensure that Natasha, who is severely disabled and wheelchair-bound, is able to get around.
Vehicle written off, but not because it’s unrepairable
The insurance company told Mandy that her vehicle was going to be written off. This is despite a local garage advising that it was repairable.
Aviva believed the repair would take too long and therefore cost them too much because the adapted hire car was being charged at £100 per day.
Aviva’s offer £3,000 short
Mandy started the search for a replacement vehicle, found one and two days before Christmas, Aviva made her an offer. However, it was £3,000 short of the asking price.
Money the family doesn’t have, and shouldn’t have to pay.
After Christmas and New Year spent worrying about how the situation could be resolved, it escalated last Friday when Aviva called and gave one hour’s notice for the replacement vehicle being picked up.
Sure enough, one hour later the vehicle was gone and Natasha house-bound. All because of one driver’s mistake on 10th November.
OnTheWight intervention reaps results
Hearing about how the Lambert family had been treated by Aviva (there was more to the story, but it would take too long to detail) OnTheWight got in touch with the insurance company this week.
We’re pleased to say that it had a very positive effect. Not long afterwards, Mandy got in touch to say,
“Have just had an email from Aviva saying they are going to organise a hire car for us and look into my complaint.
“So thank you so much for your intervention,”
Although the situation is not fully resolved, at least the hire car is returning and the insurance company now taking Mandy’s complaint seriously.
It’s amazing what a little bit of publicity can do.
Thursday, 12th January, 2017 7:44pm
By Sally Perry
Steephill Jack
12.Jan.2017 8:13pm
Well done OnTheWight: sometimes a bit of exposure helps !
Suruk the Slayer
13.Jan.2017 11:20am
Absolutely disgusting behaviour by Aviva.
Tamara
13.Jan.2017 1:23pm
Thank you so much, On The Wight, for coming to the rescue! It is very reassuring to know that there is someone out there who will champion the cause of one family against a giant corporation.
Please keep us updated on this story, as some of us may be considering switching insurers if this case is not resolved to the client’s satisfaction.
Suruk the Slayer
13.Jan.2017 1:58pm
I imagine that Aviva were the insurers of the blameworthy party, not the Lamberts.
dave
13.Jan.2017 3:48pm
Typical of so many insurance con-artists (sorry, companies). They are quick enough to take your premiums but do not like paying out. Perhaps the law regarding insurance needs to be looked into and suitably amended.
Fred Karno
13.Jan.2017 8:05pm
I find it rather puzzling that nothing has been mentioned about the Insurance Company who insure the elderly driver, who based on the description of the incident clearly appears to be at fault and may not even be fit to drive any more on public roads. The driving career of elderly people often ends up with a big accident.
Assuming that the unfortunate victim of this incident knows the identity of the driver concerned I am surprised that the elderly driver is not being sued in the County Court for damages. That would have ensured that said elderly driver passed the matter to her insurance company, or perhaps I’ve got it all wrong? (I realise that the location of the incident may not be a road for the purposes of the Road Traffic Acts, but that should not affect liability).