Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 13th June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

The closure is required to allow the safe use of a crane.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: High Street,Yarmouth

Location: at C41 High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (High Street,Yarmouth)

14 June — 20 June

Diversion route

Name: High Street,Yarmouth

Location: at C41 High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (High Street,Yarmouth)

14 June — 20 June

Suspension of one-way

Name: High Street,Yarmouth

Location: at C41 High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (High Street,Yarmouth)

14 June — 20 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

13 June — 15 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : Opp Rufflers Way Jct : Binstead Road—Binstead Road-Ryde

Works description: Retaining Wall Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

13 June — 15 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : Opp Rufflers Way Jct : Binstead Road—Binstead Road-Ryde

Works description: Retaining Wall Renovations

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : On The Ryde Bound Side Of The C/Way On The Mini Roundabout At The Ringwood Road Jnc : Binstead Road-Ryde

Works description: Rebed Ironwork In C/Way

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Sandown : Jcn With Carter St : Avenue Road-Sandown

Works description: Adjust And Rebed 2 C/Way Covers Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater : Opp Bus Shelter On Colwell Common : Colwell Road-Freshwater

Works description: C/Way Re Profile

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

13 June — 15 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From Outside Opposite Of 40 To Outside Opposite Of 48 On Ashey Road

Works description: Ryde – 30 – 385539 – Other – This Job Is Toprovide 38 Metre Of Duct And Replacejuf6 And Juf4 Lid

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 188 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: -Renew Stop Tap Box

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 22 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 2

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 27 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Penny Lane

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall : From Mountfield Road South Towards Ventnor : Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: Surfacing Preparatory Works – Kerb Relaying Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

13 June — 15 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 100 ,On Newport Road

Works description: Ventnor – 395816 – Raise/Reset/Lower F&C C/W No 1 Nil Stores 1.00

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Hunnycross Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

13 June — 15 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : At The Crossing Point On Hunnycross Way Near Lidl. : Hunnycross Way-Newport – 21229

Works description: Surface Water C/W Manhole

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin : Opposite Hospital : Landguard Manor Road-Shanklin

Works description: Repair/ Reset Rattling Water Meter Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Leighwood Close, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

13 June — 15 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: On The Junction Of Ashey Road And Leighwood Close On Leighwood Close

Works description: Ryde – 30 – 385539 – Other – This Job Is Toprovide 38 Metre Of Duct And Replacejuf6 And Juf4 Lid

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

13 June — 14 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Tuttons Hill, Jct Park Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight. Po31 8er.

Works description: Access To Underground Structure To Install A Cable. Works Are Part Of A Plant Diversionary Project And Are Non Excavation.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 15 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Warlands Oak On Warlands Lane Shalfleet

Works description: Dig To Replace Heav Duty Manhole Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

13 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ventnor : O/ S No 20 High Street, Ventnor. : High Street-Ventnor

Works description: Renew Gully Frame And Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Alvington Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

13 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Renew Broken S/C Box

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Instow On St Johns Road

Works description: Ventnor – 395804 – Raise/Reset/Lower F&C C/W No 3 Nil Stores 1.00

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

13 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes: At The Junction With Baring Road (Ml 140139): Castle Road-Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Plates Highway) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes: At The Junction With Castle Road (Ml 140141): Church Road-Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

13 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Change 100mm Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gassiot Green Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Old School Entrance Actual E460024 N091659

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gort Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

13 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Adj Skate Park

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grange Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

13 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S To Opp 1 To 4 On Grange Road

Works description: Sandown – 407767 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 7m Of Duct 54/56 In Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 14 To Outside Public House

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Luccombe Village Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Frm Junc Of Sandown And Shanklin Footpath 2 To Aprx 114m Sw On Luccombe Village Rd

Works description: Shanklin 369340 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 45 Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: Interim To Perm

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

