Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 13th March 2018

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Opposite 53 : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017983
A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Ryde bound c/w next to the Ryde markings. : Racecourse-Newport
Works description: POTHOLE REPAIRS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018019
A3056 Arreton Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway adj to the layby : Arreton Road-Arreton
Works description: c/way potholes
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018018
A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : On the Sandown bound side of the carriageway just past the Fighting Cocks : Hale Common-Arreton
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018015
B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
14 March — 28 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : From Monkton Street to High Street Oakfield (ML 310095) : St Johns Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Remedial works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017934
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Between truckers gate and gunville on the southern side of the c/w. : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018007
B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
15 March — 22 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 37
Works description: DISCONNECT SERVICE IN NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115057507-00481
Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : On the Ryde bound side of the carriageway appx 175m past Gallows Hill : Downs Road-Arreton
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018014
Esplanade, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: EAST COWES : ML140307 – along the ML : Esplanade-East Cowes
Works description: Clear channels EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018029
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 10m North of the Gunville Bridge on Gunville Road Carisbrooke
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066678
Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : Heathfield Road, Freshwater,Outside Heathfield Holiday Campsite, : Heathfield Road-Freshwater
Works description: pothole repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018070
Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: COWES : ML140195 – outside Primary School entrance : Love Lane-Cowes
Works description: Iron works rep/adj and paco COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018048
Niton Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : Niton road Godshill. Left side of the entrance to the old land fill site. : Niton Road-Godshill
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018013
The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: BRADING : ML340142 – along the ML : The Mall-Brading
Works description: Ironwork rep/adj and paco BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018031
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: GURNARD : ML140125 – outside Woodvale drive : Woodvale Road-Gurnard
Works description: Ironworks rep/adj and paco GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018045
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 14 TO S/O 1 ON VICTORIA AVENUE
Works description: SHANKLIN – 9 – 477090 – High Earth – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTH1VFJ01
A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
15 March — 19 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 40 MEDINA ROAD
Works description: COWES – 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT03
A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
13 March — 19 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s P J Thorne Butchers
Works description: Skip licence – Avenue Road, Freshwater – 13/03-19/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003802
A3055 Undercliff Drive, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
15 March — 19 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP SERVICE ENTRANCE TO INGL EWOOD PARK ON A3055 UNDERCLIFF DRI VE ST LAWRENCE VENTNOR ISLE OF WI GHT PO38 1UL
Works description: VENTNOR 9 – DSLAM 476926 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW7EC01
A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 1 CHESSELLS COTTAGES ON A3056 A RRETON NEWPORTPO30 3AA
Works description: NEWPORT 50 – DSLAM 477508 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTHDWDY01
B3320 Bridge Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
15 March — 19 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: At the junction of MEDINA ROAD on BRIDGE ROAD
Works description: COWES 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT04
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
15 March — 19 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 129-130 HIGH STREET COWES PO31 7BQ
Works description: COWES 34 – DSLAM 432552 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC88RM02
B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT RD, GODSHILL, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09073105
B3401 Shide Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: junction with WATERGATE ROAD on SHIDE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 2 – DSLAM 476877 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGV0VC01
Blacklands Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 March — 19 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: APPROX 291M NE FROM THE JUNCTION OF STAPLERS ROAD ON BLACKLANDS LANE, NEWPORT PO30 2ND
Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE – 481935 – REACTIVE REPAIR – FIT SOAKAWAY IN C/W1 BOX
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLKCPV01
Culver Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 WHITECLIFF CLOSE, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09072235
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From junc of Howgate Road to OS Samphire Walk on FORELANDS FIELD ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 482094 – BLOCKAGES – New site provision Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in CW to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLRVHA01
Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: O/S 65 Hillrise Avenue Binstead
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066752
Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 24 HOLYROOD STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08981280
Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opposite of Casa Mia on Main Road
Works description: SANDOWN 6 – DSLAM 466725 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6U3CS02
Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2-3 SPRING COTTAGES, MARKS CORNER, NEWPORT,IOW.
Works description: – Install new water supply
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066705
Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: IVY BANK, MARLBOROUGH ROAD , VENTNOR, ISLE O WIGHT.
Works description: Interim to perm
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09006788
Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O ISLE OF WIGHT COUNCIL COUNTY HA LL HIGH STREET / SEA STREET NEWPORT PO30 1UD
Works description: NEWPORT 476927 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW8LM01
West Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
13 March — 21 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 10
Works description: Disconnect service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115073260-01849
Winchat Close, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
13 March — 15 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 WINCHAT CL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066781
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside13 WOODVALE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 448683 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPLEHN02
