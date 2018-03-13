Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 13th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : Opposite 53 : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017983

A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Ryde bound c/w next to the Ryde markings. : Racecourse-Newport

Works description: POTHOLE REPAIRS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018019

A3056 Arreton Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : On the Newport bound side of the carriageway adj to the layby : Arreton Road-Arreton

Works description: c/way potholes

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018018

A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : On the Sandown bound side of the carriageway just past the Fighting Cocks : Hale Common-Arreton

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018015

B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

14 March — 28 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : From Monkton Street to High Street Oakfield (ML 310095) : St Johns Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Remedial works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017934

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Between truckers gate and gunville on the southern side of the c/w. : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018007

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

15 March — 22 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 37

Works description: DISCONNECT SERVICE IN NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115057507-00481

Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : On the Ryde bound side of the carriageway appx 175m past Gallows Hill : Downs Road-Arreton

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018014

Esplanade, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: EAST COWES : ML140307 – along the ML : Esplanade-East Cowes

Works description: Clear channels EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018029

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 10m North of the Gunville Bridge on Gunville Road Carisbrooke

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066678

Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : Heathfield Road, Freshwater,Outside Heathfield Holiday Campsite, : Heathfield Road-Freshwater

Works description: pothole repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018070

Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: COWES : ML140195 – outside Primary School entrance : Love Lane-Cowes

Works description: Iron works rep/adj and paco COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018048

Niton Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : Niton road Godshill. Left side of the entrance to the old land fill site. : Niton Road-Godshill

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018013

The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: BRADING : ML340142 – along the ML : The Mall-Brading

Works description: Ironwork rep/adj and paco BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018031

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: GURNARD : ML140125 – outside Woodvale drive : Woodvale Road-Gurnard

Works description: Ironworks rep/adj and paco GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018045

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 14 TO S/O 1 ON VICTORIA AVENUE

Works description: SHANKLIN – 9 – 477090 – High Earth – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTH1VFJ01

A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

15 March — 19 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 40 MEDINA ROAD

Works description: COWES – 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT03

A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

13 March — 19 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s P J Thorne Butchers

Works description: Skip licence – Avenue Road, Freshwater – 13/03-19/03

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003802

A3055 Undercliff Drive, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

15 March — 19 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP SERVICE ENTRANCE TO INGL EWOOD PARK ON A3055 UNDERCLIFF DRI VE ST LAWRENCE VENTNOR ISLE OF WI GHT PO38 1UL

Works description: VENTNOR 9 – DSLAM 476926 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW7EC01

A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP 1 CHESSELLS COTTAGES ON A3056 A RRETON NEWPORTPO30 3AA

Works description: NEWPORT 50 – DSLAM 477508 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTHDWDY01

B3320 Bridge Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

15 March — 19 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: At the junction of MEDINA ROAD on BRIDGE ROAD

Works description: COWES 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT04

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

15 March — 19 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 129-130 HIGH STREET COWES PO31 7BQ

Works description: COWES 34 – DSLAM 432552 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC88RM02

B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT RD, GODSHILL, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09073105

B3401 Shide Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: junction with WATERGATE ROAD on SHIDE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 2 – DSLAM 476877 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGV0VC01

Blacklands Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 March — 19 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: APPROX 291M NE FROM THE JUNCTION OF STAPLERS ROAD ON BLACKLANDS LANE, NEWPORT PO30 2ND

Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE – 481935 – REACTIVE REPAIR – FIT SOAKAWAY IN C/W1 BOX

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLKCPV01

Culver Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 WHITECLIFF CLOSE, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09072235

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From junc of Howgate Road to OS Samphire Walk on FORELANDS FIELD ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 482094 – BLOCKAGES – New site provision Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in CW to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLRVHA01

Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: O/S 65 Hillrise Avenue Binstead

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066752

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 24 HOLYROOD STREET, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08981280

Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Opposite of Casa Mia on Main Road

Works description: SANDOWN 6 – DSLAM 466725 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6U3CS02

Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2-3 SPRING COTTAGES, MARKS CORNER, NEWPORT,IOW.

Works description: – Install new water supply

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066705

Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: IVY BANK, MARLBOROUGH ROAD , VENTNOR, ISLE O WIGHT.

Works description: Interim to perm

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09006788

Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O ISLE OF WIGHT COUNCIL COUNTY HA LL HIGH STREET / SEA STREET NEWPORT PO30 1UD

Works description: NEWPORT 476927 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW8LM01

West Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

13 March — 21 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 10

Works description: Disconnect service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115073260-01849

Winchat Close, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

13 March — 15 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 WINCHAT CL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066781

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside13 WOODVALE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 448683 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPLEHN02

