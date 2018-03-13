Rugby: Visitors came out as victors

Nolan shares this latest report from Ventnor RFC. Ed

Ventnor 1st XV 5-38 Alresford 1st XV

Ventnor hosted Alresford for their penultimate home fixture of the 17/18 season. Unfortunately it was to be the same story as it has been for Ventnor all season and the visitors came out the victors.

Alresford scored first to put themselves in the lead with two early tries. Ventnor managed to get a score on the board after some great team work and hands from everyone involved for Andrew Gough to eventually put the ball over the line. This was to be the final points the home side would gain in this fixture. Alresford were able to score a further try before the end of the half putting Ventnor behind by 11.

Improved performance

The second half showed an improved performance by Ventnor, but were unable to capitalise on any of their hard work. They also gifted at least on try by not reacting quick enough to lose ball and the visitors would also work well to score again making the final score 5-38.

Again another dogged performance form the Ventnor team who never give in and deserve more from this season than they have currently received.

As a number of supporters have been saying, “you learn more form losing than you do winning” by the end of this season Ventnor should of learnt a lot and hopefully build ready to start again fresh next season.

Special mentions and thanks

Special mention for the wives and girlfriends who stepped in to provide the after-game food when the usual supplier was taken ill during the night before the game.

Thank you to Match Sponsors Thank you to match sponsors Simon Rodley, Ron Hunt, Ventnor Social Club, HR Auction Rooms, St James Wealth Management, Signpost Express, Kevin Coghlan and The Isle of Wight Owl & Falconry Centre.

Team: Stemmet, Jones, Pratt, Saville, Green, Edwards, Teague, Dawson, Roberts, Lines, Pemberton, Blake, Gough, Fox, Babington, Tucker, Blow, Franklin

AJ Wells & Sons Man of the Match: James Pemberton- First game back big hits big carries

Ventnor Haven Fishery Cod Eye of the Day: Andrew Gough- who forgot his entire kit bag

Image: © Drew Cooper