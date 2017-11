Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 13th November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES: From Newport Road to Birmingham Road (ML 110009): Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FC-UL-M&FLEXI:R/H1, Resurface 40mm UL-M 65PSV (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) with Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

14 November — 15 November

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: outside #16 Arthurs Hill

Works description: Maintenance of flow meters in manholes in c/w

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 North Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

14 November — 15 November

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: outside #38 North Road

Works description: Maintenance of flow meters in manholes in c/w

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: S/O 27 High Street Jct with Terminus Rd Cowes

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 November — 20 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: S/O 50b The Strand on Monkton Street Ryde

Works description: Dig to repair the sewer in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Jct Priory Road on the Jct of High Street Carisbrooke

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Bathingbourne Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight

13 November — 17 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : ML540206 – Between Bathingbourne Lane and Lessland Lane : Bathingbourne Lane-Godshill

Works description: Drainage and Accommodation work GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 November — 18 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FROM JNC OF NELSON LANE TO JNC OF DOVER STREET RYDE

Works description: LIVE INSERT 120M OF 180MM IN 9″ CI AND LAY 10 NEW SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Advanced planning

Nelson Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 November — 18 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FROM JNC OF NELSON LANE TO JNC OF ESPLANADE RYDE

Works description: LIVE INSERT 46M OF 180MM IN 9″ CI AND LAY 3 NEW SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: YARMOUTH : Yarmouth Bridge : Yarmouth Bridge—A3054 Road, Yarmouth

Works description: Sub- Contractor to install refurbished barrier mechanisms. YARMOUTH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 November — 17 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From the junction with MILLIGAN ROAD to the junction with ADELAIDE PLACE on WEST STREET

Works description: RYDE – 448629 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 10m of Duct 54/56 in CW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

13 November — 27 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER: Footway along Afton Road, around the left hand bend 250m, (from Freshwater Bay), ML 620060: Afton

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

13 November — 27 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER: Footway along Afton Road, around the left hand bend 250m, (from Freshwater Bay), ML 620060: Afton

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

13 November — 27 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER: From junction with Gate Lane, 226m, northeast: Afton Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

14 November — 27 November

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 70 High Street, Shanklin

Works description: SCAFFOLD – MD Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : O/s Ashey Manor Lodge : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Street furn

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 November — 01 December

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 66 (Upper St James St)

Works description: SKIP – K Coghlan Plant and Transport

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

13 November — 15 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPP 60 Place Road Cowes

Works description: NO-DIG to install Liner between Manholes in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML 330115 : Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriagway Testing Works BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Brook Road, Brook, Isle of Wight

13 November — 17 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHALCOMBE WATER SUPPLY WORKS,BROOK ROAD, SHALCOMBE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: REPLACE PERIMITER FENCE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight

13 November — 15 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CHALE : Opp Snowdrop Cottage & Enmore Cottages, Chale street, Chale. : Chale Street-Chale – 19177

Works description: Ironworks

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Station Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

13 November — 15 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: SHALFLEET : ML630246 : Station Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Raise of Iron works SHALFLEET

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Opposite fowlsdown farm : Canteen Road-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Firestone Copse Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

15 November — 17 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : On the bend (lower side of the c/way) behind the black and white barrier : Firestone Copse Road-Wootton

Works description: Drainage repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 November — 17 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM O/S 191 TO 50M EAST OF 172

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES . BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 November — 17 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : E/b on soft verge/ hedged area middle of the road : Stroud Wood Road-Ryde

Works description: Post works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Mall, Totland, Isle of Wight

13 November — 24 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SO Flat @ Cornerways, The Broadway

Works description: Lay new service from farside verge to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Weeks Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 November — 15 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 20a Weeks Road Ryde

Works description: NO-DIG install patch liner in serew C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

15 November — 17 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 260 NEWPORT ROAD, COWES, PO31 8PF

Works description: dig in footway required to provide new box for new broadband service in area. section 58 for carriageway works not affected by our works in f/way, temporary F/Way closure, alternative on other side of street, many thanks

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Alexandra Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

15 November — 23 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Land RO 60 Fellows Road

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

14 November — 15 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: outside #42 Kennella Court

Works description: Maintenance of flow meters in manholes in c/w

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Verge/green on seview lane before nettlestone hill. RYDE, PO34 5DJ

Works description: excavation in verge required to provide new duct for new broadband service. Section 58 for carriageway works not affected by our works location in verge. Vehicles parked away from section 58 location. Many thanks.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 WINCHESTER COTTAGE NETTLESTONE HILL, SEAVIEW, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 November — 15 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SIDE OF JEWSON ON TRAFALGAR ROAD, NEWPORT, PO30 1RT

Works description: excavation in footway required to provide new duct/service. Section 58 for carriageway – not applying to our works in f/way. Many Thanks.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 November — 20 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: number 24

Works description: SKIP – Cheap Skips

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

15 November — 17 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 10 CHAPEL ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

14 November — 15 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Located at entrance of Pirates Cove & Jurassic Bay Adventure Golf/ Gardens Café

Works description: Maintenance of flow meters in manholes

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Field Place, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 November — 23 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 26

Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grayswood Close, Sandown, Isle of Wight

14 November — 22 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OS 6

Works description: Lay new service from farside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hambrough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

14 November — 04 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Hambrough House, Hambrough Road, Ventnor

Works description: SCAFFOLD – Upright Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

13 November — 15 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 50 PALMERS ROAD , WOOTTON, IOW.

Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Popham Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

13 November — 15 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 7 Popham Road, Shanklin

Works description: Section 50 works to install drainage connection in footway and carriageway

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Footpath 1, Wootton, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: at the Jct of Ashlake Copse Rd on Ryde Footpath 1 Wootton

Works description: NO-DIG to install liner in Manholes in footpath

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Avenue, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

13 November — 15 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: GURNARD : outside driveway of No. 1 : 1ST FROM WORSLEY RD

Works description: Replace bent street lighting column (SL: Mechancl/Structrl Integrty) GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Town Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 November — 19 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 22 Savoy Court, Town Lane, Newport PO30 1AR

Works description: SCAFFOLD – SDS Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Drive, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

14 November — 22 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 4

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start