Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 13th October 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (13th October) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: High Street and Calbourne Road, Carisbrooke
Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (High Street and Calbourne Road, Carisbrooke)
13 October — 24 November
Diversion route
Name: High Street and Calbourne Road, Carisbrooke
Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (High Street and Calbourne Road, Carisbrooke)
13 October — 24 November
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: New Road, Gatcombe
Location: at C11 New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight (New Road, Gatcombe)
13 October — 24 November
Diversion route
Name: New Road, Gatcombe
Location: at C11 New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight (New Road, Gatcombe)
13 October — 24 November
Diversion route
Name: New Road, Gatcombe
Location: at C11 New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight (New Road, Gatcombe)
13 October — 24 November
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Little Princelett
Location: at Little Princelett Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Little Princelett)
13 October — 17 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Little Princelett Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
13 October — 17 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Peacock Hill
Location: at Bembridge Byway 37, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Peacock Hill)
13 October — 17 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Luccombe Village Road
Location: at Luccombe Village Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Luccombe Village Road)
13 October — 17 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Priory Road
Location: at Priory Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Priory Road)
13 October — 17 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Church Road
Location: at Church Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Church Road)
13 October — 17 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Church Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
13 October — 17 October
Suspension of one-way
Name: Church Road
Location: at Church Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Church Road)
13 October — 17 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Weston Lane
Location: at Weston Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight (Weston Lane)
13 October — 17 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Weston Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
13 October — 17 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Image: tico24 under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 13th October, 2017 6:48am

By

