Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 13th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing including grip fibre treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Sandrock Road
Location: at Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Sandrock Road)
13 September — 27 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
13 September — 27 September
Suspension of one-way
Name: Sandrock Road
Location: at Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Sandrock Road)
13 September — 27 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
14 September — 16 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 51 Avenue Rd Sandown Isle Of Wight
Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway. Between 09:30 And 15:30
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
13 September — 27 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : From Junction With Main Road 318m Southwest, Ml 540166 : Sandrock Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Chapel Close, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
13 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 Chapel Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Glen Approach, Niton, Isle Of Wight
13 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 Glen Apch Niton Ventnor Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hadrians Way, Brading, Isle Of Wight
13 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road To O/S No4
Works description: Temp To Perm Reinstatement Following Water Mains Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
13 September — 26 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Mulberries Cottage
Works description: Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 September — 27 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 43 Lugley Street, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 57 Melbourne St, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Morton Old Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
13 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road And Morton Manor Road
Works description: Temp To Perm Reinstatement Following Water Mains Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Old Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
14 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 63
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 13th September, 2017 6:54am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fDs
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓