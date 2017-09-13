Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 13th September 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (13th September) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

roadworks on the Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing including grip fibre treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Sandrock Road
Location: at Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Sandrock Road)
13 September — 27 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
13 September — 27 September
Suspension of one-way
Name: Sandrock Road
Location: at Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Sandrock Road)
13 September — 27 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
14 September — 16 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 51 Avenue Rd Sandown Isle Of Wight
Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway. Between 09:30 And 15:30
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
13 September — 27 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Niton : From Junction With Main Road 318m Southwest, Ml 540166 : Sandrock Road-Niton
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Chapel Close, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
13 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 Chapel Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Glen Approach, Niton, Isle Of Wight
13 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 Glen Apch Niton Ventnor Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hadrians Way, Brading, Isle Of Wight
13 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road To O/S No4
Works description: Temp To Perm Reinstatement Following Water Mains Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
13 September — 26 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Mulberries Cottage
Works description: Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 September — 27 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 43 Lugley Street, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 57 Melbourne St, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Morton Old Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
13 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road And Morton Manor Road
Works description: Temp To Perm Reinstatement Following Water Mains Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Old Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
14 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 63
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

