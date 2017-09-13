Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 13th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing including grip fibre treatment

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Sandrock Road

Location: at Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Sandrock Road)

13 September — 27 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

13 September — 27 September

Suspension of one-way

Name: Sandrock Road

Location: at Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight (Sandrock Road)

13 September — 27 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

14 September — 16 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 51 Avenue Rd Sandown Isle Of Wight

Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway. Between 09:30 And 15:30

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

13 September — 27 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Niton : From Junction With Main Road 318m Southwest, Ml 540166 : Sandrock Road-Niton

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Chapel Close, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

13 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 Chapel Close, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Glen Approach, Niton, Isle Of Wight

13 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 Glen Apch Niton Ventnor Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hadrians Way, Brading, Isle Of Wight

13 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road To O/S No4

Works description: Temp To Perm Reinstatement Following Water Mains Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

13 September — 26 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Mulberries Cottage

Works description: Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 September — 27 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 43 Lugley Street, Newport

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 57 Melbourne St, Newport

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Morton Old Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

13 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road And Morton Manor Road

Works description: Temp To Perm Reinstatement Following Water Mains Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Old Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

14 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 63

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start