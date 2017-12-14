Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 14th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: THORLEY : : Main Road-Thorley – 12313
Works description: Excavate/ investigate drainage issues in c/way
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017188
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Adj to No.11 and o/s Sally’s Riding School : Forelands Field Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017222
Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : O/s 65, 33, 7, 5, 58, 62, 97, 93, 87 : Pelham Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017220
Upper Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : Adj to The Lynch front gate : Upper Road-Brading
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017219
B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 10 REYNOLDS CLOSE, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08915232
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 December — 27 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS Off Place Road, Plots 26-37
Works description: Lay new mains and services from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114854501-01301
B3401 Sun Hill, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
15 December — 15 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: JNC OF SUN HILL AND GUSTERS SHUTE CALBOURNE ISLE OF WIGHT PO30 4PT
Works description: Access is required to a carriageway box to allow BT Openreach to give provision of service
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0015DECSDBRG936
Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
14 December — 16 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE CLIFF HOUSE TO OUTSIDE HATHEWOOD
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001160
Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640251 : Colemans Lane-Porchfield
Works description: Post works to raise kerbs and make good drive into Durrants Farm PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017268
Heatherwood Park Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
14 December — 16 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE BIBBA DEYNE TO OUTSIDE PINE TOPS
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001159
Hilbre Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
14 December — 18 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S CULEBRA TO O/S BROAD ACRE COTTAGE
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES AND LV POLE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001152
Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Howe copse Hillway Road Bembridge
Works description: NO-DIG to install patch liner on main sewer in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914899
Lower Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
14 December — 18 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S THE MARSHES TO O/S THE LIMES
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001156
Newlands, St Helens, Isle of Wight
14 December — 18 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S 2 TO O/S DOON
Works description: replacing overhead wires.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001153
Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
16 December — 18 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: O/S 14 TO S/O 1 BEECHCROFT DRIVE
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A LV POLE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001190
Park Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
16 December — 16 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: O/S 1 -2
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES NIL EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001170
The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight
16 December — 16 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FROM O/S LYNDHURST TO O/S MARSH COOMBE
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES. NIL EXCAVATION.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001166
A3054 Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle of Wight
15 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Junction with Kite Hill and Firestone Copse, Wootton Bridge, Ryde,
Works description: Remove pouch box from grass verge
Responsibility for works: ROMEC LTD
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: SW0767923981
Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CHILDRENS SERVICES, ATKINSON DRIVE, NEWPORT,IOW
Works description: – CONNECT NEW MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08922172
B3399 Brighstone Road, Brook, Isle of Wight
14 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S MOTTISTONE MANOR FARM ON BRIGHSTONE ROAD
Works description: BRIGHSTONE – 406024 – Remedial Works HA – to clear Highway Defect in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBB7N4GY01
Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 41 EDINBURGH ROAD, FRESHWATER, PO40 9DN
Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB01
Freshwater Footpath 20, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S WOODLANDS COURT, ORCHARD CLOSE, FRESHWATER, PO40 9FP
Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB02
Horestone Drive, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 24 HORESTONE DRIVE, SEAVIEW, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW STOPTAPS X 2
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914446
Leighwood Close, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 December — 18 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: on the junction of ASHEY ROAD and LEIGHWOOD CLOSE on LEIGHWOOD CLOSE
Works description: RYDE 30 – DSLAM 385539 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ4LGAN01
Mill Square, Wootton, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: IVY HALL ,MILL SQUARE, WOOTTON, IOW.
Works description: Install water connection for The Coach House.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08910495
Millfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 22 MILLFIELD ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 457645-Planned Maintenance – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0C4RM01
Oakwood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
14 December — 18 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 23 Oakwood Road Ryde
Works description: NO-DIG to install patch liner to main sewer in c/w
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08914866
Percy Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
14 December — 29 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: LAKE : whole length of road from junction with New Road to Lake Green Road, 190m, ML 440416 : Percy Road-Lake
Works description: footway reconstruction and surfacing LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017278
Purdy Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
15 December — 18 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: outside 24 to outside 45 on PURDY ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 387523 – Permanent Reinstatement –Interim to permanent reinstatement in Carriageway/Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ68PED01
Russell Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
15 December — 02 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHORWELL : ML 640447 : Russell Road-Shorwell
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640447 SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017283
Southdown, Chale, Isle of Wight
15 December — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BOX COTTAGE SOUTHDOWN LANE, CHALE, VENTNOR IOW
Works description: RENEW AND RESITE MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08913182
St Johns Crescent, Sandown, Isle of Wight
15 December — 15 December
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Oppsite 42 St John Crescent, Sandown,
Works description: Remove pouch box from footway
Responsibility for works: ROMEC LTD
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: SW0767921686
Thursday, 14th December, 2017 6:47am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
