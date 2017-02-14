Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 14th February 2017

If you’re out and about on the roads today (14th February 2017) find out where there might be travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks

Road closed roadworks

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Gully flushing by K Coghlan
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Stop and go
Name: Three Gates Road
Location: at C80 Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Three Gates Road)
15 February — 15 February
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Appley Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
15 February — 17 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ryde: Near To Appley Cottage: Appley Road-Ryde – 3803
Works description: Gully Defect Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Binstead Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
15 February — 17 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Binstead: Binstead Hill, Binstead, The Footway On The Ryde Bound Carriageway The Junction With Pitts Lane: Bin
Works description: Rebed 3 Pcc Kerbs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
14 February — 17 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Blackwater Shute Junc Blackwater Hollow To The Entrance To Blackwater Quarry Arreton Po30 3bx
Works description: Safe Access To Underground Bt Footway And Carriageway Boxes For Fibre Cabling And Jointing Works In Existing Duct. 2way Lights, Onsite 09:30 To 15:30
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning

Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 February — 24 February
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off Hookes Way: Medina Way-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 February — 17 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Clatterford Road O/S 11 : Clatterford Road-Newport – 14742
Works description: Gully Defect Works Outlet Needs Diggin Out
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Kings Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
15 February — 17 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Bembridge : Kings Road Bembridge : Kings Road-Bembridge
Works description: Post Works Reinstalling Small Section Of Channel Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Newport Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
15 February — 17 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Niton: Newport Road, Ml 530097: Newport Road-Niton
Works description: Post Works To Fencing Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle Of Wight
15 February — 17 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Lake: From Opposite Pf Ss22 Down Past Lark Rise Jnc To O/S Little Hops: Whitecross Lane-Lake
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Idr – P/H’S X 4
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Bathingbourne Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
15 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Godshill: From Junction With Lessland Lane, 500m North, Ml540206: Bathingbourne Lane-Godshill
Works description: Prep Works, Kerbing And Driveways/Accesses Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
15 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 48 Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Reconnect Water Service
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
15 February — 24 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: From Yarborough Road To Falcon Road, 130m, Ml 130037: Clarence Road-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

East Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 February — 24 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Whole Length Of Ml 240033: East Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
14 February — 22 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Avanti
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
14 February — 27 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opp Holly Cottage – Opp The Rectory
Works description: Excavation Required For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Sherbourne Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
14 February — 16 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 Sherbourne Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Renew Meter Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Spring Walk, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 February — 24 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Left Hand Spur Off Spring Walk, 26m, Ml 240248a: Spring Walk-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ward Avenue, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
15 February — 17 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Cowes : Ward Avenue : Ward Avenue-Cowes
Works description: Post Works Patching Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarborough Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
14 February — 20 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 30
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: Craig Sunter under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 14th February, 2017 8:18am

By

