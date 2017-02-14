Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 14th February 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Name: Three Gates Road

Location: at C80 Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Three Gates Road)

15 February — 15 February

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Appley Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

15 February — 17 February

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ryde: Near To Appley Cottage: Appley Road-Ryde – 3803

Works description: Gully Defect Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Binstead Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

15 February — 17 February

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Binstead: Binstead Hill, Binstead, The Footway On The Ryde Bound Carriageway The Junction With Pitts Lane: Bin

Works description: Rebed 3 Pcc Kerbs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

14 February — 17 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Blackwater Shute Junc Blackwater Hollow To The Entrance To Blackwater Quarry Arreton Po30 3bx

Works description: Safe Access To Underground Bt Footway And Carriageway Boxes For Fibre Cabling And Jointing Works In Existing Duct. 2way Lights, Onsite 09:30 To 15:30

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 February — 24 February

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Footway Link Off Hookes Way: Medina Way-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 February — 17 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: Clatterford Road O/S 11 : Clatterford Road-Newport – 14742

Works description: Gully Defect Works Outlet Needs Diggin Out

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Kings Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

15 February — 17 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Bembridge : Kings Road Bembridge : Kings Road-Bembridge

Works description: Post Works Reinstalling Small Section Of Channel Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Newport Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

15 February — 17 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Niton: Newport Road, Ml 530097: Newport Road-Niton

Works description: Post Works To Fencing Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle Of Wight

15 February — 17 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Lake: From Opposite Pf Ss22 Down Past Lark Rise Jnc To O/S Little Hops: Whitecross Lane-Lake

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Idr – P/H’S X 4

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bathingbourne Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

15 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Godshill: From Junction With Lessland Lane, 500m North, Ml540206: Bathingbourne Lane-Godshill

Works description: Prep Works, Kerbing And Driveways/Accesses Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

15 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 48 Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Reconnect Water Service

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

15 February — 24 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: From Yarborough Road To Falcon Road, 130m, Ml 130037: Clarence Road-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

East Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 February — 24 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Whole Length Of Ml 240033: East Cowes Road-Newport

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

14 February — 22 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Avanti

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

14 February — 27 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Opp Holly Cottage – Opp The Rectory

Works description: Excavation Required For New Electric Supply Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sherbourne Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

14 February — 16 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4 Sherbourne Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Renew Meter Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Spring Walk, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 February — 24 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Left Hand Spur Off Spring Walk, 26m, Ml 240248a: Spring Walk-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ward Avenue, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

15 February — 17 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Cowes : Ward Avenue : Ward Avenue-Cowes

Works description: Post Works Patching Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarborough Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

14 February — 20 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 30

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: Craig Sunter under CC BY 2.0