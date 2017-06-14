Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 14th June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
The closure is required to allow the safe use of a crane.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: High Street,Yarmouth
Location: at C41 High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (High Street,Yarmouth)
14 June — 20 June
Diversion route
Name: High Street,Yarmouth
Location: at C41 High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (High Street,Yarmouth)
14 June — 20 June
Suspension of one-way
Name: High Street,Yarmouth
Location: at C41 High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (High Street,Yarmouth)
14 June — 20 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
14 June — 16 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : On The Ryde Bound Side Of The C/Way On The Mini Roundabout At The Ringwood Road Jnc : Binstead Road-Ryde
Works description: Rebed Ironwork In C/Way
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
14 June — 16 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Sandown : Jcn With Carter St : Avenue Road-Sandown
Works description: Adjust And Rebed 2 C/Way Covers Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
14 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater : Opp Bus Shelter On Colwell Common : Colwell Road-Freshwater
Works description: C/Way Re Profile
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 June — 16 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 188 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: -Renew Stop Tap Box
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 June — 27 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Penny Lane
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
14 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall : From Mountfield Road South Towards Ventnor : Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: Surfacing Preparatory Works – Kerb Relaying Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
14 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin : Opposite Hospital : Landguard Manor Road-Shanklin
Works description: Repair/ Reset Rattling Water Meter Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
14 June — 15 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Warlands Oak On Warlands Lane Shalfleet
Works description: Dig To Replace Heav Duty Manhole Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
14 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Instow On St Johns Road
Works description: Ventnor – 395804 – Raise/Reset/Lower F&C C/W No 3 Nil Stores 1.00
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
14 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes: At The Junction With Castle Road (Ml 140141): Church Road-Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gassiot Green Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
14 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Old School Entrance Actual E460024 N091659
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp The Junc Of Harvey Road On Halberry Lane
Works description: Newport – 395742 – Raise/Reset/Lower F&C F/Wno 10 Nil Stores 1.00
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 June — 27 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 14 To Outside Public House
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Luccombe Village Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
14 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Frm Junc Of Sandown And Shanklin Footpath 2 To Aprx 114m Sw On Luccombe Village Rd
Works description: Shanklin 369340 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect In Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 45 Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: Interim To Perm
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Marina Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
15 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 39 On Marina Avenue
Works description: Ryde – 406854 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 14m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tilbury Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
15 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Gurnard : At The Junction With Church Road (Ml 140108) : Tilbury Road-Gurnard
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
