Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 14th June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

The closure is required to allow the safe use of a crane.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: High Street,Yarmouth

Location: at C41 High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (High Street,Yarmouth)

14 June — 20 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : On The Ryde Bound Side Of The C/Way On The Mini Roundabout At The Ringwood Road Jnc : Binstead Road-Ryde

Works description: Rebed Ironwork In C/Way

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Sandown : Jcn With Carter St : Avenue Road-Sandown

Works description: Adjust And Rebed 2 C/Way Covers Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater : Opp Bus Shelter On Colwell Common : Colwell Road-Freshwater

Works description: C/Way Re Profile

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 188 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: -Renew Stop Tap Box

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 27 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Penny Lane

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall : From Mountfield Road South Towards Ventnor : Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: Surfacing Preparatory Works – Kerb Relaying Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Landguard Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin : Opposite Hospital : Landguard Manor Road-Shanklin

Works description: Repair/ Reset Rattling Water Meter Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 15 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Warlands Oak On Warlands Lane Shalfleet

Works description: Dig To Replace Heav Duty Manhole Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Instow On St Johns Road

Works description: Ventnor – 395804 – Raise/Reset/Lower F&C C/W No 3 Nil Stores 1.00

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes: At The Junction With Castle Road (Ml 140141): Church Road-Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gassiot Green Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Old School Entrance Actual E460024 N091659

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp The Junc Of Harvey Road On Halberry Lane

Works description: Newport – 395742 – Raise/Reset/Lower F&C F/Wno 10 Nil Stores 1.00

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 27 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 14 To Outside Public House

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Luccombe Village Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Frm Junc Of Sandown And Shanklin Footpath 2 To Aprx 114m Sw On Luccombe Village Rd

Works description: Shanklin 369340 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 45 Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: Interim To Perm

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Marina Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

15 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 39 On Marina Avenue

Works description: Ryde – 406854 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 14m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Tilbury Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

15 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Gurnard : At The Junction With Church Road (Ml 140108) : Tilbury Road-Gurnard

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Gurnard

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: thelocalpeople under CC BY 2.0