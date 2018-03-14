Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 14th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Ryde bound c/w next to the Ryde markings. : Racecourse-Newport

Works description: POTHOLE REPAIRS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018019

A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : O/s No.19 : Leeson Road-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018033

B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

14 March — 28 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : From Monkton Street to High Street Oakfield (ML 310095) : St Johns Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Remedial works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017934

Peacock Hill, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : opposite quarter cheese cottage : Peacock Hill-Bembridge

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018030

The Causeway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FRESHWATER : O/s Causeway Cottage : The Causeway-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018034

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Between truckers gate and gunville on the southern side of the c/w. : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018007

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

15 March — 22 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 37

Works description: DISCONNECT SERVICE IN NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115057507-00481

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OPP Stable Cottage on Sandown Road Bembridge

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066929

B3399 Emmett Hill, Chale, Isle of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: EMMETT HILL HOUSE, EMMETT HILL, CHALE, IOW.

Works description: – New water connection for new house.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09071761

Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : On the Ryde bound side of the carriageway appx 175m past Gallows Hill : Downs Road-Arreton

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018014

Esplanade, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: EAST COWES : ML140307 – along the ML : Esplanade-East Cowes

Works description: Clear channels EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018029

Niton Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : Niton road Godshill. Left side of the entrance to the old land fill site. : Niton Road-Godshill

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018013

The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: BRADING : ML340142 – along the ML : The Mall-Brading

Works description: Ironwork rep/adj and paco BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018031

Alderbury Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 March — 30 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of road from junction with Wilver Road, 153m, ML 241328: Alderbury Road-Newport

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017959

B3326 The Strand, Ryde, Isle of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FLAT 4 RICHMOND HOUSE THE STRAND,RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09074235

B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT RD, GODSHILL, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09073105

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 March — 21 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 21 High Street

Works description: Scaffold Licence 15/03-21/03

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003810

Buckbury Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OS PLOT ADJ TO BYWAYS

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115050117-00261

Fort Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

15 March — 22 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 37 CULVER PARADE

Works description: DISCONNECT SERVICE IN NEARSIDE FOOTWAY

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115057507-00648

Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

15 March — 29 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 12A

Works description: Scaffold Licence- Gordon Road, Cowes – 15/03-21/03

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003808

Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: O/S 65 Hillrise Avenue Binstead

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066752

Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2-3 SPRING COTTAGES, MARKS CORNER, NEWPORT,IOW.

Works description: – Install new water supply

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066705

Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: IVY BANK, MARLBOROUGH ROAD , VENTNOR, ISLE O WIGHT.

Works description: Interim to perm

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09006788

Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O ISLE OF WIGHT COUNCIL COUNTY HA LL HIGH STREET / SEA STREET NEWPORT PO30 1UD

Works description: NEWPORT 476927 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW8LM01

South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 SOUTH BANK ROAD , EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT07784372

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

14 March — 16 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside13 WOODVALE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 448683 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPLEHN02

