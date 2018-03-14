Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 14th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Ryde bound c/w next to the Ryde markings. : Racecourse-Newport
Works description: POTHOLE REPAIRS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018019
A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : O/s No.19 : Leeson Road-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018033
B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
14 March — 28 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : From Monkton Street to High Street Oakfield (ML 310095) : St Johns Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Remedial works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017934
Peacock Hill, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : opposite quarter cheese cottage : Peacock Hill-Bembridge
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018030
The Causeway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER : O/s Causeway Cottage : The Causeway-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018034
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Between truckers gate and gunville on the southern side of the c/w. : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018007
B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
15 March — 22 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 37
Works description: DISCONNECT SERVICE IN NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115057507-00481
B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OPP Stable Cottage on Sandown Road Bembridge
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066929
B3399 Emmett Hill, Chale, Isle of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: EMMETT HILL HOUSE, EMMETT HILL, CHALE, IOW.
Works description: – New water connection for new house.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09071761
Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : On the Ryde bound side of the carriageway appx 175m past Gallows Hill : Downs Road-Arreton
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018014
Esplanade, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: EAST COWES : ML140307 – along the ML : Esplanade-East Cowes
Works description: Clear channels EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018029
Niton Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : Niton road Godshill. Left side of the entrance to the old land fill site. : Niton Road-Godshill
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018013
The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: BRADING : ML340142 – along the ML : The Mall-Brading
Works description: Ironwork rep/adj and paco BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018031
Alderbury Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 March — 30 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of road from junction with Wilver Road, 153m, ML 241328: Alderbury Road-Newport
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017959
B3326 The Strand, Ryde, Isle of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FLAT 4 RICHMOND HOUSE THE STRAND,RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09074235
B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT RD, GODSHILL, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09073105
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 March — 21 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 21 High Street
Works description: Scaffold Licence 15/03-21/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003810
Buckbury Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OS PLOT ADJ TO BYWAYS
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115050117-00261
Fort Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
15 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 37 CULVER PARADE
Works description: DISCONNECT SERVICE IN NEARSIDE FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115057507-00648
Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
15 March — 29 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12A
Works description: Scaffold Licence- Gordon Road, Cowes – 15/03-21/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003808
Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: O/S 65 Hillrise Avenue Binstead
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066752
Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2-3 SPRING COTTAGES, MARKS CORNER, NEWPORT,IOW.
Works description: – Install new water supply
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066705
Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: IVY BANK, MARLBOROUGH ROAD , VENTNOR, ISLE O WIGHT.
Works description: Interim to perm
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09006788
Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O ISLE OF WIGHT COUNCIL COUNTY HA LL HIGH STREET / SEA STREET NEWPORT PO30 1UD
Works description: NEWPORT 476927 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW8LM01
South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 SOUTH BANK ROAD , EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT07784372
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
14 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside13 WOODVALE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 448683 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPLEHN02
Wednesday, 14th March, 2018 6:41am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g6v
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓