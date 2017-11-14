Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 14th November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 November — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES: From Newport Road to Birmingham Road (ML 110009): Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FC-UL-M&FLEXI:R/H1, Resurface 40mm UL-M 65PSV (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) with Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: COWES : Path behind verge to north of Somerton Roundabout on west side. : Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3021 Well Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 November — 18 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 9 Well Road East Cowes
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
14 November — 15 November
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: outside #16 Arthurs Hill
Works description: Maintenance of flow meters in manholes in c/w
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 North Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
14 November — 15 November
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: outside #38 North Road
Works description: Maintenance of flow meters in manholes in c/w
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : At the entrance to Carters Cement Works on the Newport bound side of the c/way just before Hale Lodge : Hale
Works description: Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 November — 16 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: S/O 27 High Street Jct with Terminus Rd Cowes
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Jct New St on the Jct of Trafalgar Road Newport.
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
14 November — 16 November
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Jct Priory Road on the Jct of High Street Carisbrooke
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
14 November — 16 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: YARMOUTH : Yarmouth Bridge : Yarmouth Bridge—A3054 Road, Yarmouth
Works description: Sub- Contractor to install refurbished barrier mechanisms. YARMOUTH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 November — 17 November
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From the junction with MILLIGAN ROAD to the junction with ADELAIDE PLACE on WEST STREET
Works description: RYDE – 448629 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 10m of Duct 54/56 in CW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
14 November — 27 November
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 70 High Street, Shanklin
Works description: SCAFFOLD – MD Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
14 November — 16 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : O/s Ashey Manor Lodge : Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: Street furn
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 November — 24 November
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: os 28
Works description: suspension of parking bays
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
14 November — 16 November
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML 330115 : Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriagway Testing Works BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
14 November — 16 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Opposite fowlsdown farm : Canteen Road-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Firestone Copse Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
15 November — 17 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : On the bend (lower side of the c/way) behind the black and white barrier : Firestone Copse Road-Wootton
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000016837
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 November — 17 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM O/S 191 TO 50M EAST OF 172
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES . BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 November — 17 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : E/b on soft verge/ hedged area middle of the road : Stroud Wood Road-Ryde
Works description: Post works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
15 November — 17 November
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 260 NEWPORT ROAD, COWES, PO31 8PF
Works description: dig in footway required to provide new box for new broadband service in area. section 58 for carriageway works not affected by our works in f/way, temporary F/Way closure, alternative on other side of street, many thanks
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Alexandra Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
15 November — 23 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Land RO 60 Fellows Road
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
14 November — 15 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: outside #42 Kennella Court
Works description: Maintenance of flow meters in manholes in c/w
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
14 November — 16 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Verge/green on seview lane before nettlestone hill. RYDE, PO34 5DJ
Works description: excavation in verge required to provide new duct for new broadband service. Section 58 for carriageway works not affected by our works location in verge. Vehicles parked away from section 58 location. Many thanks.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight
14 November — 16 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 WINCHESTER COTTAGE NETTLESTONE HILL, SEAVIEW, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Jct of Crencent Road on Jct Culver Parade Sandown
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 November — 20 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: number 24
Works description: SKIP – Cheap Skips
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
14 November — 27 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: VENTNOR : Retaining wall – Primary : Bonchurch Village Road—Bonchurch Village Road-Ventnor
Works description: Remove all vegetation from structure and repoint/repair any stonework as per instruction from Victoria Keefe. (ST: Deformation-Membr/Weld/Fix) VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Chapel Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
15 November — 17 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 CHAPEL ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Place, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
15 November — 19 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S CHURCH GATES
Works description: SKIP – Mr Skippy
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
16 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GURNARD : ML 130071 : Cockleton Lane-Gurnard
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 130071 GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
14 November — 15 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Located at entrance of Pirates Cove & Jurassic Bay Adventure Golf/ Gardens Café
Works description: Maintenance of flow meters in manholes
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Field Place, Newport, Isle of Wight
15 November — 23 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 26
Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grayswood Close, Sandown, Isle of Wight
14 November — 22 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OS 6
Works description: Lay new service from farside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hambrough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
14 November — 04 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Hambrough House, Hambrough Road, Ventnor
Works description: SCAFFOLD – Upright Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: junction with LOWER GREEN ROAD on LATIMER ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lower Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: junction with LATIMER ROAD on LOWER GREEN ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ludbrook Way, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
15 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WHITWELL: Whole length of Close from junction with Nettlecombe Lane, 58m, ML 562218: Ludbrook Way-Whitwell
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL : BIT 50% PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Meadow Close, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
15 November — 28 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WHITWELL: Whole length of Close from junction with Nettlecombe Lane, 71m, ML 561218: Meadow Close-Whitwell
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Quay Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
15 November — 21 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s The Kings Head
Works description: SCAFFOLD – Access Scaffolding/SCA Group
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ryde Footpath 1, Wootton, Isle of Wight
14 November — 16 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: at the Jct of Ashlake Copse Rd on Ryde Footpath 1 Wootton
Works description: NO-DIG to install liner in Manholes in footpath
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJ 1 ST JOHNS ROAD, SANDOWN, PO36 8ER
Works description: SANDOWN 450652 -PLANNED MAINTAINENCE- Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 1m of duct work in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Mall, Binstead, Isle of Wight
16 November — 24 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 9
Works description: Relay service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Westhill Drive, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
14 November — 22 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 4
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 14th November, 2017
By Sally Perry
