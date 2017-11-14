Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 14th November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES: From Newport Road to Birmingham Road (ML 110009): Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FC-UL-M&FLEXI:R/H1, Resurface 40mm UL-M 65PSV (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) with Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

16 November — 20 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: COWES : Path behind verge to north of Somerton Roundabout on west side. : Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021 Well Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

16 November — 18 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 9 Well Road East Cowes

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

14 November — 15 November

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: outside #16 Arthurs Hill

Works description: Maintenance of flow meters in manholes in c/w

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 North Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

14 November — 15 November

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: outside #38 North Road

Works description: Maintenance of flow meters in manholes in c/w

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight

16 November — 20 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : At the entrance to Carters Cement Works on the Newport bound side of the c/way just before Hale Lodge : Hale

Works description: Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: S/O 27 High Street Jct with Terminus Rd Cowes

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 November — 20 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Jct New St on the Jct of Trafalgar Road Newport.

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Jct Priory Road on the Jct of High Street Carisbrooke

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: YARMOUTH : Yarmouth Bridge : Yarmouth Bridge—A3054 Road, Yarmouth

Works description: Sub- Contractor to install refurbished barrier mechanisms. YARMOUTH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 November — 17 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From the junction with MILLIGAN ROAD to the junction with ADELAIDE PLACE on WEST STREET

Works description: RYDE – 448629 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 10m of Duct 54/56 in CW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

14 November — 27 November

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 70 High Street, Shanklin

Works description: SCAFFOLD – MD Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : O/s Ashey Manor Lodge : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Street furn

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 November — 24 November

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: os 28

Works description: suspension of parking bays

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML 330115 : Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriagway Testing Works BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Canteen Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Opposite fowlsdown farm : Canteen Road-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Firestone Copse Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

15 November — 17 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : On the bend (lower side of the c/way) behind the black and white barrier : Firestone Copse Road-Wootton

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000016837

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 November — 17 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM O/S 191 TO 50M EAST OF 172

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES . BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 November — 17 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : E/b on soft verge/ hedged area middle of the road : Stroud Wood Road-Ryde

Works description: Post works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

15 November — 17 November

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 260 NEWPORT ROAD, COWES, PO31 8PF

Works description: dig in footway required to provide new box for new broadband service in area. section 58 for carriageway works not affected by our works in f/way, temporary F/Way closure, alternative on other side of street, many thanks

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Alexandra Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

15 November — 23 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Land RO 60 Fellows Road

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

14 November — 15 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: outside #42 Kennella Court

Works description: Maintenance of flow meters in manholes in c/w

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Verge/green on seview lane before nettlestone hill. RYDE, PO34 5DJ

Works description: excavation in verge required to provide new duct for new broadband service. Section 58 for carriageway works not affected by our works location in verge. Vehicles parked away from section 58 location. Many thanks.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3340,B3330 Nettlestone Hill, Seaview, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 WINCHESTER COTTAGE NETTLESTONE HILL, SEAVIEW, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

16 November — 20 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Jct of Crencent Road on Jct Culver Parade Sandown

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 November — 20 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: number 24

Works description: SKIP – Cheap Skips

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

14 November — 27 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: VENTNOR : Retaining wall – Primary : Bonchurch Village Road—Bonchurch Village Road-Ventnor

Works description: Remove all vegetation from structure and repoint/repair any stonework as per instruction from Victoria Keefe. (ST: Deformation-Membr/Weld/Fix) VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Chapel Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

15 November — 17 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 10 CHAPEL ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Place, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

15 November — 19 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S CHURCH GATES

Works description: SKIP – Mr Skippy

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

16 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GURNARD : ML 130071 : Cockleton Lane-Gurnard

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 130071 GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

14 November — 15 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Located at entrance of Pirates Cove & Jurassic Bay Adventure Golf/ Gardens Café

Works description: Maintenance of flow meters in manholes

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Field Place, Newport, Isle of Wight

15 November — 23 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 26

Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grayswood Close, Sandown, Isle of Wight

14 November — 22 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OS 6

Works description: Lay new service from farside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hambrough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

14 November — 04 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Hambrough House, Hambrough Road, Ventnor

Works description: SCAFFOLD – Upright Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

16 November — 20 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: junction with LOWER GREEN ROAD on LATIMER ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

16 November — 20 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: junction with LATIMER ROAD on LOWER GREEN ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ludbrook Way, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

15 November — 28 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WHITWELL: Whole length of Close from junction with Nettlecombe Lane, 58m, ML 562218: Ludbrook Way-Whitwell

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL : BIT 50% PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Meadow Close, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

15 November — 28 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WHITWELL: Whole length of Close from junction with Nettlecombe Lane, 71m, ML 561218: Meadow Close-Whitwell

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Quay Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

15 November — 21 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s The Kings Head

Works description: SCAFFOLD – Access Scaffolding/SCA Group

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Footpath 1, Wootton, Isle of Wight

14 November — 16 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: at the Jct of Ashlake Copse Rd on Ryde Footpath 1 Wootton

Works description: NO-DIG to install liner in Manholes in footpath

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

16 November — 20 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ADJ 1 ST JOHNS ROAD, SANDOWN, PO36 8ER

Works description: SANDOWN 450652 -PLANNED MAINTAINENCE- Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 1m of duct work in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Mall, Binstead, Isle of Wight

16 November — 24 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 9

Works description: Relay service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Drive, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

14 November — 22 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 4

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

