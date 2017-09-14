Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 14th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Church Litten

Location: at C50 Church Litten, Newport, Isle of Wight (Church Litten)

15 September — 27 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C50 Church Litten, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

15 September — 27 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Moor Lane, Brighstone

Location: at Moor Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Moor Lane, Brighstone)

15 September — 19 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carraigeway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Hatherton Road, Shanklin

Location: at Hatherton Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Hatherton Road, Shanklin)

15 September — 19 September

Suspension of one-way

Name: Hatherton Road, Shanklin

Location: at Hatherton Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Hatherton Road, Shanklin)

15 September — 19 September

Diversion route

Name: Hatherton Road, Shanklin

Location: at Hatherton Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Hatherton Road, Shanklin)

15 September — 19 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Orchard Street, Newport

Location: at Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Orchard Street, Newport)

15 September — 19 September

Suspension of one-way

Name: Orchard Street, Newport

Location: at Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Orchard Street, Newport)

15 September — 19 September

Diversion route

Name: Orchard Street, Newport

Location: at Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Orchard Street, Newport)

15 September — 19 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

14 September — 16 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 51 Avenue Rd Sandown Isle Of Wight

Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway. Between 09:30 And 15:30

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hatherton Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

15 September — 19 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shanklin : O/S 13 Hatherton Road, Shanklin. : Hatherton Road-Shanklin

Works description: Trial Hole

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Moor Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

15 September — 19 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brighstone : Moor Lane, Brighstone No. 8 : Moor Lane-Brighstone

Works description: New 4m2 Patch Of C/Way

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Orchard Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 September — 19 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : O/S Island Hire Centre And The Zebra Crossing : Orchard Street-Newport

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

15 September — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Dental Surgery, 9 Melville St, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold – Adl Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 September — 19 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 123 Furrlongs Newport Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

14 September — 20 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 57 Melbourne St, Newport

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Old Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

14 September — 22 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 63

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Bridleway 54, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

15 September — 19 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From Opposite Of J/W Cross Street To J/W Brook Close On Ryde Bridleway 54

Works description: Ryde – 423566 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 29m Duct In Footway From Dp907 To Jb26

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start