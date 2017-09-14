Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 14th September 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (14th September) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Church Litten
Location: at C50 Church Litten, Newport, Isle of Wight (Church Litten)
15 September — 27 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C50 Church Litten, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
15 September — 27 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Moor Lane, Brighstone
Location: at Moor Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Moor Lane, Brighstone)
15 September — 19 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carraigeway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Hatherton Road, Shanklin
Location: at Hatherton Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Hatherton Road, Shanklin)
15 September — 19 September
Suspension of one-way
Name: Hatherton Road, Shanklin
Location: at Hatherton Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Hatherton Road, Shanklin)
15 September — 19 September
Diversion route
Name: Hatherton Road, Shanklin
Location: at Hatherton Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Hatherton Road, Shanklin)
15 September — 19 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Orchard Street, Newport
Location: at Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Orchard Street, Newport)
15 September — 19 September
Suspension of one-way
Name: Orchard Street, Newport
Location: at Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Orchard Street, Newport)
15 September — 19 September
Diversion route
Name: Orchard Street, Newport
Location: at Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Orchard Street, Newport)
15 September — 19 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
14 September — 16 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 51 Avenue Rd Sandown Isle Of Wight
Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway. Between 09:30 And 15:30
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hatherton Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
15 September — 19 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shanklin : O/S 13 Hatherton Road, Shanklin. : Hatherton Road-Shanklin
Works description: Trial Hole
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Moor Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
15 September — 19 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone : Moor Lane, Brighstone No. 8 : Moor Lane-Brighstone
Works description: New 4m2 Patch Of C/Way
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Orchard Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 September — 19 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : O/S Island Hire Centre And The Zebra Crossing : Orchard Street-Newport
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
15 September — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Dental Surgery, 9 Melville St, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold – Adl Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 September — 19 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 123 Furrlongs Newport Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
14 September — 20 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 57 Melbourne St, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Old Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
14 September — 22 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 63
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Bridleway 54, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
15 September — 19 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From Opposite Of J/W Cross Street To J/W Brook Close On Ryde Bridleway 54
Works description: Ryde – 423566 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 29m Duct In Footway From Dp907 To Jb26
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

