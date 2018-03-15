Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 15th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 Leeson Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : O/s No.19 : Leeson Road-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018033
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
17 March — 18 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML220144/5/6 – between Crocker Street and St Mary’s roundabout : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Various Iron works to adj/rep and paco NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017995
B3330 St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 March — 16 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : ML310094 – whole ML : St Johns Hill-Ryde
Works description: Pre-works Kerbing RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018136
Peacock Hill, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : opposite quarter cheese cottage : Peacock Hill-Bembridge
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018030
The Causeway, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER : O/s Causeway Cottage : The Causeway-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018034
B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
15 March — 22 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 37
Works description: DISCONNECT SERVICE IN NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115057507-00481
B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OPP Stable Cottage on Sandown Road Bembridge
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066929
B3399 Emmett Hill, Chale, Isle of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: EMMETT HILL HOUSE, EMMETT HILL, CHALE, IOW.
Works description: – New water connection for new house.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09071761
Esplanade, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: EAST COWES : ML140307 – along the ML : Esplanade-East Cowes
Works description: Clear channels EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018029
Alderbury Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 March — 30 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of road from junction with Wilver Road, 153m, ML 241328: Alderbury Road-Newport
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017959
B3326 The Strand, Ryde, Isle of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FLAT 4 RICHMOND HOUSE THE STRAND,RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09074235
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 March — 21 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 21 High Street
Works description: Scaffold Licence 15/03-21/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003810
B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
16 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 & 6 High Street
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 16/03-22/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003809
Buckbury Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OS PLOT ADJ TO BYWAYS
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115050117-00261
Castle Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
15 March — 16 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML 240247 : Castle Lane-Carisbrooke
Works description: CIP Post work – Kerbing CARISBROOKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017723
Fort Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
15 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 37 CULVER PARADE
Works description: DISCONNECT SERVICE IN NEARSIDE FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115057507-00648
Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
15 March — 29 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12A
Works description: Scaffold Licence- Gordon Road, Cowes – 15/03-21/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003808
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 38 Melville Street, Sandown
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 38 Melville Street, Sandown
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003815
South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 SOUTH BANK ROAD , EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT07784372
Thursday, 15th March, 2018 6:42am
By Sally Perry
