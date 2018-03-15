New rogue trader warning issued on the Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight Council’s Trading Standards Service and Hampshire Constabulary have urged residents to be vigilant following a spate of reports about cold callers.

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

door knob

This in from the council. Ed

Rogue traders have been posing as Island Roads staff, leading to a new warning to Isle of Wight residents.

The Isle of Wight Council’s Trading Standards Service and Hampshire Constabulary have urged residents to be vigilant following a spate of reports about cold callers.

Home improvements, roof cleaning and driveway upgrades have been among the services offered.

Always be wary of cold caller
A spokesperson for Trading Standards said:

“Island residents should always be very wary of rogue traders who will cold call, as in our experience they are often unqualified conmen who will overcharge for unnecessary repairs and services which will be of poor quality.

“These conmen offer services including gardening work, house maintenance, driveways, steam cleaning roofs, to name a few.

“Never pay upfront to cold callers and if you require work doing to your home always try to obtain at least two written quotes.

“Trading Standards run a trader approval scheme where local traders are vetted for compliance with consumer legislation.”

Island Roads do not sell on doorstep
Stephen Ashman, Island Roads’ Deputy Service Director said:

“Island Roads does not doorstep sell.

“Any material used on the Island’s roads is carefully accounted for and used solely across the scope of our work.

“If you are in any doubt about the legitimacy of anyone claiming to work for or with us, please contact our call centre immediately on 822440 or, alternatively, contact Trading Standards on 823371.”

For further information on the trader approval scheme, contact 823000 or look visit www.iwight.com/tas.

Image: David Paul Ohmer under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 15th March, 2018 12:12pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g6L

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "New rogue trader warning issued on the Isle of Wight"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
chartman

I reported a suspicious rogue trader to (IOW) trading standards and heard nothing.Briefly, they were claiming to be ‘accredited’ tree surgeons and when I checked their accreditation, they were not listed.I guess they’re free to carry on scamming….

Vote Up30Vote Down
15, March 2018 1:58 pm
CB500

It’s not that Tory councillor gone back to his old ways is it? Is it true they were only caught out as obviously not Island Roads when they actually turned up and surfaced something?

Vote Up10Vote Down
15, March 2018 3:36 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*