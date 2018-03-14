Newport bus station re-jig: New location of bus routes and some Stands re-lettered (Map)

Southern Vectis have placed the following on their Website about the rejig of the bus departure stands at Newport bus station coming into play on Sunday 25th March. It doesn’t appear that they issued a press release about it.

Not only are buses moving to different stands, but some of the Stands themselves are being renamed/lettered.

On 25th March 2018, we’ll be unveiling a brand new layout for Newport Bus Station.

By moving our busiest routes to more spacious stands, we hope to create a better and safer experience for you. Giving passengers more room while they wait.

Please be aware that you may need to catch your bus from a different stand as of Sunday 25th March.

Please see a full list of changes and a map of the new Newport Bus Station layout below.

ROUTE 1 MOVES TO STAND A (by Next)

One of our busiest and most frequent routes, Route 1 into Cowes will now depart from Stand A, alongside Next. The bus to Cowes will no longer leave from the centre island (Stand D).

ROUTES 7, 12 & 38 MOVE TO STAND B

Passengers travelling to Alum Bay or Carisbrooke on Routes 7, 12 and 38 will now do so from Stand B. Stand B is located to the left of our travel shop. This stand will no longer serve Route 9 to Ryde.

ROUTES 2, 3, 6, 8, & 39 MOVE TO STAND C

Catching the bus toward the south-east of the Island (Sandown, Lake, Shanklin, Ventnor, Blackgang) or into Newport town, you will need to wait at Stand C outside of our Travel Shop.

ROUTE 5 MOVES TO STAND D

You will now catch the bus to East Cowes from Stand D. The island in the middle of Newport Bus has been re-lettered to become the new Stand D (was Stand E) The central Stand D will no longer serve Cowes, only East Cowes.

ROUTE 9 MOVES TO STAND E

Our busiest route, Route 9 to Ryde will now set off from the re-lettered Stand E outside of Newport Library. The new Stand E replaces the current Stand F outside of the library.

If you find yourself in any confusion following the change to the layout, please don’t hesitate to ask in our Travel Shop. Our helpful Southern Vectis Colleagues will be glad to show you which stand you need to wait at, and provide you with any additional information you may require.

