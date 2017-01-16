Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Drainage improvement works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Lane End Road

Location: at C27 Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Lane End Road)

16 January — 31 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C27 Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

16 January — 31 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Gills Cliff Road

Location: at C21 Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Gills Cliff Road)

16 January — 07 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion Westbound

Location: at C21 Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion Westbound)

16 January — 07 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion Eastbound

Location: at C21 Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion Eastbound)

16 January — 07 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Undercliff Drive

Location: at Old Park Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Undercliff Drive)

17 January — 30 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Vehicle Crossing construction by John Gilbert Services

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Oxford Street, Northwood (1)

Location: at Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Oxford Street, Northwood (1))

16 January — 19 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Vehicle Crossing Construction by John Gilbert Services

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Oxford Street, Northwood (2)

Location: at Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Oxford Street, Northwood (2))

16 January — 19 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Church Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

17 January — 19 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin: 4 Church Road: Church Road-Shanklin – 6584

Works description: Replace Broken Side Entry Gulle Inspection Covery, 2 Way Ttl (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

16 January — 07 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 1 Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew 630metres Of Water Main From Whitwell Road To Castle Road In Carriageway. Test & Commision New Main, Connect To Existing Distribution Network And Transfer 51 Services Onto New Water Main

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Brading, Isle Of Wight

16 January — 18 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brading: S/B C/W O/S 66: High Street-Brading – 1445

Works description: 28 Day Perm Required Perm Repairs To Rocking Gully. Rebed Existing Gully Frame And Cover Perm Reinstate 0.8m2 Dbm Around Gully Surround Tm Road Closure Req / Out If Hours (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

North Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

16 January — 18 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin: Just North Of The Junction Of Clarendon Road & North Road (Ml 410035): J/O Hope Rd Signals

Works description: Electrical Works – Rotate Signal Heads/Relocate Signal Poles/Make Dropped Curb/Tactiles/Studs Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle Of Wight

16 January — 18 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Cranmore: From The Bend At Vittlfield To The Jnc Of Whitehouse Lane, On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way: Yarmouth Ro

Works description: 3 X Gullys Require Replacing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle Of Wight

16 January — 18 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Cranmore: On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way Opposite Parkwater Industrial Units: Yarmouth Road-Cranmore

Works description: Plastic Bollards Replace With New One.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight

17 January — 19 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Havenstreet: On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way Before Public Bridleway N17: Combley Road-Havenstreet – 26

Works description: Gully Cover Breaking Out And Requires Resetting To Level Havenstreet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 January — 19 January

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 166 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

16 January — 20 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Newchurch: Langbridge, Newchurch: Langbridge-Newchurch

Works description: Reset Ironworks Following Recent Resurfacing Works Newchurch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Priory Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

16 January — 17 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Carisbrooke: Outside No.42: Priory Road-Carisbrooke – 13201

Works description: 28 Day Follow For Paco Surround Breaking Out. Perm Reinstatement Required By Cip. Tm: 2 Way Lights Advised (Cw: Pothole) Carisbrooke

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

16 January — 22 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 18

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Campfield Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

16 January — 27 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Whippingham Road, 227m, Ml 140334: Campfield Road-East Cow

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit 50% Partrecon) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

16 January — 24 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Formerly The Dairy Depot (Plots 1,1a,1b, 1c, 5 & 5a)

Works description: Lay New Services From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

16 January — 27 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: From Vereker Drive, 330m Southeast, Ml 140293: Hefford Road-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

16 January — 27 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: Between Old Road And Hefford Road, 66m, Ml 140293b: Hefford Road-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 January — 18 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 Lugley St Newport Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Dig To Repair A Frame And Cover In The Footway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 January — 25 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 1

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

16 January — 22 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: In Loading Bay Opposite Hsbc Bank

Works description: Wait And Load

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Albans Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

16 January — 31 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Priory Lodge, St. Albans Road , Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew 105 Metres , Of Water,Test & Comission And Transfer 14 Services Onto The Mew Main.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Undercliff Drive, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

17 January — 30 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Craigie Lodge

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Undercliff Gardens, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

16 January — 18 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 15 Undercliff Gardens Ventnor Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Dig To Replace A Frame And Cover In The Footway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start