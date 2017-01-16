Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Drainage improvement works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Lane End Road
Location: at C27 Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Lane End Road)
16 January — 31 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C27 Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
16 January — 31 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Gills Cliff Road
Location: at C21 Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Gills Cliff Road)
16 January — 07 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion Westbound
Location: at C21 Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion Westbound)
16 January — 07 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion Eastbound
Location: at C21 Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion Eastbound)
16 January — 07 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Undercliff Drive
Location: at Old Park Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Undercliff Drive)
17 January — 30 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Vehicle Crossing construction by John Gilbert Services
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Oxford Street, Northwood (1)
Location: at Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Oxford Street, Northwood (1))
16 January — 19 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Vehicle Crossing Construction by John Gilbert Services
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Oxford Street, Northwood (2)
Location: at Oxford Street, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Oxford Street, Northwood (2))
16 January — 19 January
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Church Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
17 January — 19 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin: 4 Church Road: Church Road-Shanklin – 6584
Works description: Replace Broken Side Entry Gulle Inspection Covery, 2 Way Ttl (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
16 January — 07 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 1 Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew 630metres Of Water Main From Whitwell Road To Castle Road In Carriageway. Test & Commision New Main, Connect To Existing Distribution Network And Transfer 51 Services Onto New Water Main
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Brading, Isle Of Wight
16 January — 18 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brading: S/B C/W O/S 66: High Street-Brading – 1445
Works description: 28 Day Perm Required Perm Repairs To Rocking Gully. Rebed Existing Gully Frame And Cover Perm Reinstate 0.8m2 Dbm Around Gully Surround Tm Road Closure Req / Out If Hours (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
North Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
16 January — 18 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin: Just North Of The Junction Of Clarendon Road & North Road (Ml 410035): J/O Hope Rd Signals
Works description: Electrical Works – Rotate Signal Heads/Relocate Signal Poles/Make Dropped Curb/Tactiles/Studs Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle Of Wight
16 January — 18 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cranmore: From The Bend At Vittlfield To The Jnc Of Whitehouse Lane, On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way: Yarmouth Ro
Works description: 3 X Gullys Require Replacing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle Of Wight
16 January — 18 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cranmore: On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way Opposite Parkwater Industrial Units: Yarmouth Road-Cranmore
Works description: Plastic Bollards Replace With New One.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Combley Road, Havenstreet, Isle Of Wight
17 January — 19 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Havenstreet: On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way Before Public Bridleway N17: Combley Road-Havenstreet – 26
Works description: Gully Cover Breaking Out And Requires Resetting To Level Havenstreet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 January — 19 January
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 166 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Langbridge, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
16 January — 20 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Newchurch: Langbridge, Newchurch: Langbridge-Newchurch
Works description: Reset Ironworks Following Recent Resurfacing Works Newchurch
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Priory Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
16 January — 17 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Carisbrooke: Outside No.42: Priory Road-Carisbrooke – 13201
Works description: 28 Day Follow For Paco Surround Breaking Out. Perm Reinstatement Required By Cip. Tm: 2 Way Lights Advised (Cw: Pothole) Carisbrooke
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
16 January — 22 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 18
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Campfield Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
16 January — 27 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Whippingham Road, 227m, Ml 140334: Campfield Road-East Cow
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit 50% Partrecon) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
16 January — 24 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Formerly The Dairy Depot (Plots 1,1a,1b, 1c, 5 & 5a)
Works description: Lay New Services From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
16 January — 27 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: From Vereker Drive, 330m Southeast, Ml 140293: Hefford Road-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
16 January — 27 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: Between Old Road And Hefford Road, 66m, Ml 140293b: Hefford Road-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 January — 18 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 Lugley St Newport Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Dig To Repair A Frame And Cover In The Footway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 January — 25 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 1
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
16 January — 22 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: In Loading Bay Opposite Hsbc Bank
Works description: Wait And Load
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Albans Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
16 January — 31 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Priory Lodge, St. Albans Road , Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew 105 Metres , Of Water,Test & Comission And Transfer 14 Services Onto The Mew Main.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Undercliff Drive, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
17 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Craigie Lodge
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Undercliff Gardens, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
16 January — 18 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 15 Undercliff Gardens Ventnor Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Dig To Replace A Frame And Cover In The Footway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Monday, 16th January, 2017 6:49am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eUm
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓