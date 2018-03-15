Isle of Wight school absence fines five times the country average

OnTheWight is partaking in the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme. This article is the third to be published. Ed

The Isle of Wight council issued the highest percentage of fines for unauthorised school absences last year in England and Wales.

A Freedom of Information request by the BBC showed that the number of penalties issued for absences during term time in 2016 – 17 on the Island was five times the national average, at 64 per 1,000 pupils.

On average, 12 penalties were issued per 1,000 children by local authorities during 2016 – 17 and parents across England and Wales have been fined a total of £24m.

Peaked in 2014-15

The most fines issued by the Isle of Wight Council peaked in 2014 – 15, at almost 110 per 1,000 children.

However, cabinet member for children’s services Cllr Paul Brading said this spike was due to “new and robust systems” the council put in place to record unauthorised absences.

Cllr Brading said:

“Historically we have always been very high because in 2014 we brought in a new system of correctly recording unauthorised absences. “There would also have been a slight reaction to Mr Platt’s case. That would have had some impact.”

Appealed in the Supreme Court

Last year Isle of Wight businessman Jon Platt lost his battle against the council over a £120 fine for an unauthorised holiday to Florida.

Mr Platt said, at the time, the fine meant the “state was taking the rights away from parents”. However, Supreme Court judges ruled the interpretation of “regular attendance” should be judged by the school.

Change to school holidays

From next September, the council will cut the summer holidays from six to five weeks, introducing a two-week autumn half term instead, following a consultation with parents, teachers and pupils.

Cllr Brading said a “fringe benefit” of the review is that it would enable parents, many of whom work in tourism on the Island, greater freedom to take cheaper holidays.

Cllr Brading said:

“Our attendance in primary school is above the national average, and we will not be in the top five for much longer. “Attendance is being addressed. “I strongly believe the more you are in school, the more you achieve.”

Image: gaetanlee under CC BY 2.0