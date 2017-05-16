Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Overhead utility works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Calbourne Road

Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Calbourne Road)

16 May — 17 May

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

16 May — 17 May

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : On The Sandown Bound Side Of The C/Way At The Jnc With Blackwater Hollow : Blackwater Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Arreton Bound Lane Next To Rookley Country Park Sign Op Mole Country Stores. : Blackwater Road-Newport

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 143 Marlborough Rd, Rude

Works description: Dig To Renew Frame In Man Hole In Cw

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: Newport : Outside 15 High Street : High Street-Newport

Works description: Reinstall Metal B/W Bollard Within Concrete Kerbs, Install Gully Frame & Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 17 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne Road B3401, 25m From Jct With Alvington Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight. Po30 1nl.

Works description: Road Closure Required To Replace 2 Defective Telegraph Poles In Verge.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Main Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 31 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Rookley : Outside Little Glen, Main Road Rookley, Ml 410011 : Main Road-Rookley

Works description: Raising Kerbs, Post Surfacing Works Rookley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Cowes : Outside 96 And Op Grove Road. : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Investigate The Cause Of The C/W Surfaced Sinking

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Aprx 99m North Frm Junc Of Tescos – Access Road On Brading Road

Works description: Ryde – 400178 – Lay 1m Bt Duct From Jrf To Dslam Poke Out In Footway Brading Road Po33 1qg

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shorwell : Military Road-Atherfield, Shorwell On Freshwater Bound Carriageway. Opposite The Start Of Footpath Sw55, ( A

Works description: Replace A 400mm Length Of Pcc Kerb

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From Os 219 To Opp 221 On Arctic Road

Works description: Cowes – 387376 -Other – To Change Jbf23 To Jf4, Lay 10m Duct Onto Site D54

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 181 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Renew Faulty Stop Tap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shalfleet : Opps Calbourne Mill : Freshwater Road-Shalfleet – 12112

Works description: Drainage

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Shanklin : Opposite 23 : Blythe Way-Shanklin

Works description: Eurovia Works On Behalf Of Cip Replace Rattling Manhole Tm= Stop/ Go (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Shanklin : 27 : Blythe Way-Shanklin – 8632

Works description: Eurovia Works On Behalf Of Cip Replace Rattling Gulley In The C /W Tm= Stop/ Go (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Shanklin : O/S 28 : Blythe Way-Shanklin – 8631

Works description: Eurovia Works On Behalf Of Cip Replace/ Reinstate Rattling Gulley Within The C/W Tm= Stop/ Go (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lynch Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Calbourne : Just Before The Entrance To Westover Park When Travelling Towards Calbourne Ml 630268 : Lynch Lane-Calbour

Works description: Eurovia On Beghalf Of Cip Idr – P/H On The Nearside Tyreline On A Post Cip Resurfaced C/Way 1.2 X .65 X 45mm Tm -Road Closure (Cw: Pothole) Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Redhill Lane, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 31 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wroxall : Outside Barn Court Farm, Ml 540231 : Redhill Lane-Wroxall

Works description: Raise Kerbs Post Surfacing Works Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Whitehouse Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Eastern Side Of The C/W 200m Past The Colemans Lane Jct. : Whitehouse Road-Newport

Works description: Install Wooden Post & Rails

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Alpine Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 27a

Works description: Remedial Works To Be Carried Out

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3327 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 84 Boniface Ct, Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor,Iow.

Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 58 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 17 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin : 28 : Blythe Way-Shanklin

Works description: Eurovia On Behalf Of Cip Replace Rattling Manhole Tm=Stop/ Go (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Buckland Gardens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 Buckland Gardens , Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Interim Tp Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Denness Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Side Of 1a On Denness Road

Works description: Sandown – 400255 – Lay 4m Bt Duct To Connect Dslam To Jrc14 Box In Footway

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Dolcoppice Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Godshill : Starting At The Jnc With The Private Road To The Hermitage And Working Towards The Old Dairy : Dolcoppice L

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Flitcroft Gardens, Lake, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 31 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Junction With Sandown Road On Flitcroft Gardens

Works description: Sandown – 374171 -Renew Existing Pcp Shell And Provide Additional 1 M Of Duct D54 2 Way In Footway And 2m Of 2way D54 In Soft And Also Provide Duct D54 1way 6 M In Footway To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 55 Gunville Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Interim Tp Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 24 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Across Jct Taylor Road

Works description: Convert Interim To Permanent Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Fairhaven, Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Outside Number 25 (Ml 240230) : O/S No 25

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Adjacent To Hellersea (Ml 240230) : O/S No 15

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 20

Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Merrie Gardens, Lake, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 18 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 66 Merrie Gardens, Lake

Works description: Dif To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Place, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 24 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Palmer House

Works description: Lay New Main From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Orchard Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Opposite The Island Hire Centre (Ml 240231) : Adj Library

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 24 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Annex At Rear Of 9-13

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

17 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes : Outside Number 71 (Ml 140204) : Opp No 74 Meter 2

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Taylor Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp Mothercare To Entrance Of Johnson Electrical

Works description: Excavate Joint Holes To Divert Existing Cables As Part Of The New Connection To The Ex Argos Site Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start