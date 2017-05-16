Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th May 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Calbourne Road
Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Calbourne Road)
16 May — 17 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
16 May — 17 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : On The Sandown Bound Side Of The C/Way At The Jnc With Blackwater Hollow : Blackwater Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Arreton Bound Lane Next To Rookley Country Park Sign Op Mole Country Stores. : Blackwater Road-Newport
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 143 Marlborough Rd, Rude
Works description: Dig To Renew Frame In Man Hole In Cw
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: Newport : Outside 15 High Street : High Street-Newport
Works description: Reinstall Metal B/W Bollard Within Concrete Kerbs, Install Gully Frame & Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 17 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne Road B3401, 25m From Jct With Alvington Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight. Po30 1nl.
Works description: Road Closure Required To Replace 2 Defective Telegraph Poles In Verge.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Main Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 31 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Rookley : Outside Little Glen, Main Road Rookley, Ml 410011 : Main Road-Rookley
Works description: Raising Kerbs, Post Surfacing Works Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Cowes : Outside 96 And Op Grove Road. : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Investigate The Cause Of The C/W Surfaced Sinking
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Aprx 99m North Frm Junc Of Tescos – Access Road On Brading Road
Works description: Ryde – 400178 – Lay 1m Bt Duct From Jrf To Dslam Poke Out In Footway Brading Road Po33 1qg
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shorwell : Military Road-Atherfield, Shorwell On Freshwater Bound Carriageway. Opposite The Start Of Footpath Sw55, ( A
Works description: Replace A 400mm Length Of Pcc Kerb
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From Os 219 To Opp 221 On Arctic Road
Works description: Cowes – 387376 -Other – To Change Jbf23 To Jf4, Lay 10m Duct Onto Site D54
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 181 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Renew Faulty Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shalfleet : Opps Calbourne Mill : Freshwater Road-Shalfleet – 12112
Works description: Drainage
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Shanklin : Opposite 23 : Blythe Way-Shanklin
Works description: Eurovia Works On Behalf Of Cip Replace Rattling Manhole Tm= Stop/ Go (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Shanklin : 27 : Blythe Way-Shanklin – 8632
Works description: Eurovia Works On Behalf Of Cip Replace Rattling Gulley In The C /W Tm= Stop/ Go (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Shanklin : O/S 28 : Blythe Way-Shanklin – 8631
Works description: Eurovia Works On Behalf Of Cip Replace/ Reinstate Rattling Gulley Within The C/W Tm= Stop/ Go (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lynch Lane, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Calbourne : Just Before The Entrance To Westover Park When Travelling Towards Calbourne Ml 630268 : Lynch Lane-Calbour
Works description: Eurovia On Beghalf Of Cip Idr – P/H On The Nearside Tyreline On A Post Cip Resurfaced C/Way 1.2 X .65 X 45mm Tm -Road Closure (Cw: Pothole) Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Redhill Lane, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 31 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall : Outside Barn Court Farm, Ml 540231 : Redhill Lane-Wroxall
Works description: Raise Kerbs Post Surfacing Works Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Whitehouse Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Eastern Side Of The C/W 200m Past The Colemans Lane Jct. : Whitehouse Road-Newport
Works description: Install Wooden Post & Rails
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Alpine Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 27a
Works description: Remedial Works To Be Carried Out
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3327 Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 84 Boniface Ct, Mitchell Avenue, Ventnor,Iow.
Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 58 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 17 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin : 28 : Blythe Way-Shanklin
Works description: Eurovia On Behalf Of Cip Replace Rattling Manhole Tm=Stop/ Go (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Buckland Gardens, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 Buckland Gardens , Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Interim Tp Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Denness Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Side Of 1a On Denness Road
Works description: Sandown – 400255 – Lay 4m Bt Duct To Connect Dslam To Jrc14 Box In Footway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Dolcoppice Lane, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Godshill : Starting At The Jnc With The Private Road To The Hermitage And Working Towards The Old Dairy : Dolcoppice L
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Flitcroft Gardens, Lake, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 31 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junction With Sandown Road On Flitcroft Gardens
Works description: Sandown – 374171 -Renew Existing Pcp Shell And Provide Additional 1 M Of Duct D54 2 Way In Footway And 2m Of 2way D54 In Soft And Also Provide Duct D54 1way 6 M In Footway To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 55 Gunville Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Interim Tp Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Across Jct Taylor Road
Works description: Convert Interim To Permanent Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Fairhaven, Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Interim To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Outside Number 25 (Ml 240230) : O/S No 25
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lugley Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Adjacent To Hellersea (Ml 240230) : O/S No 15
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 20
Works description: Replace Damaged Valve Box
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Merrie Gardens, Lake, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 66 Merrie Gardens, Lake
Works description: Dif To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nelson Place, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Palmer House
Works description: Lay New Main From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Orchard Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Opposite The Island Hire Centre (Ml 240231) : Adj Library
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pier Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Annex At Rear Of 9-13
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Marys Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
17 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes : Outside Number 71 (Ml 140204) : Opp No 74 Meter 2
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Taylor Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp Mothercare To Entrance Of Johnson Electrical
Works description: Excavate Joint Holes To Divert Existing Cables As Part Of The New Connection To The Ex Argos Site Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 16th May, 2017 6:55am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fi2
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
