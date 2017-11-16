Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th November 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (16th November) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

road closed sign

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: COWES : Path behind verge to north of Somerton Roundabout on west side. : Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021 Well Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
16 November — 18 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 9 Well Road East Cowes
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle of Wight
17 November — 21 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : On the Newport bound side of the c/way just before the Blackwater Hollow jnc : Blackwater Shute-Arreton
Works description: Sign works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : At the entrance to Carters Cement Works on the Newport bound side of the c/way just before Hale Lodge : Hale
Works description: Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 November — 19 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : From Vicarage walk : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Remedial work – Iron work NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Jct New St on the Jct of Trafalgar Road Newport.
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start

Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
17 November — 21 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Junction of princes way : Green Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

Zig Zag Steps, Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 November — 21 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : Steps from Mornington Rd / Cliff Rd to Baring Rd : Zig Zag Steps-Cowes
Works description: Step repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Barrack Shute, Niton, Isle of Wight
18 November — 18 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: from outside The Church to pOutside Ash Coombe
Works description: REPLACE A LV POLE AND O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
16 November — 24 November
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: os 28
Works description: suspension of parking bays
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
17 November — 20 November
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S ST THOMAS OF CANTERBURY SCHOOL ENT HIGH STREET
Works description: NEWPORT 442511 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 November — 19 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 2 ST.Georges View High Street Newchurch
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 November — 21 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Pointer Inn High Street Newchurch
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start

Alfred Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
17 November — 27 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 15
Works description: RELAY SETRVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Jct of Crencent Road on Jct Culver Parade Sandown
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
16 November — 29 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GURNARD : ML 130071 : Cockleton Lane-Gurnard
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 130071 GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: junction with LOWER GREEN ROAD on LATIMER ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: junction with LATIMER ROAD on LOWER GREEN ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
16 November — 22 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s Chapel Cottage
Works description: SCAFFOLD – ADL Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
17 November — 21 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: approx 40m south from outside of Hillside and ongoing 41m south on REW STREET
Works description: COWES – 451693 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 41Mm of Duct 54/56 in CWAY & SOFT to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
16 November — 20 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJ 1 ST JOHNS ROAD, SANDOWN, PO36 8ER
Works description: SANDOWN 450652 -PLANNED MAINTAINENCE- Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 1m of duct work in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start

The Mall, Binstead, Isle of Wight
16 November — 24 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 9
Works description: Relay service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start

Thursday, 16th November, 2017 6:51am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fOe

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*