Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

16 November — 20 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: COWES : Path behind verge to north of Somerton Roundabout on west side. : Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021 Well Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

16 November — 18 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 9 Well Road East Cowes

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle of Wight

17 November — 21 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : On the Newport bound side of the c/way just before the Blackwater Hollow jnc : Blackwater Shute-Arreton

Works description: Sign works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight

16 November — 20 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : At the entrance to Carters Cement Works on the Newport bound side of the c/way just before Hale Lodge : Hale

Works description: Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 November — 19 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : From Vicarage walk : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Remedial work – Iron work NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 November — 20 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Jct New St on the Jct of Trafalgar Road Newport.

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

17 November — 21 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : Junction of princes way : Green Lane-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Zig Zag Steps, Cowes, Isle of Wight

17 November — 21 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES : Steps from Mornington Rd / Cliff Rd to Baring Rd : Zig Zag Steps-Cowes

Works description: Step repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Barrack Shute, Niton, Isle of Wight

18 November — 18 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: from outside The Church to pOutside Ash Coombe

Works description: REPLACE A LV POLE AND O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

16 November — 24 November

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: os 28

Works description: suspension of parking bays

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

17 November — 20 November

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S ST THOMAS OF CANTERBURY SCHOOL ENT HIGH STREET

Works description: NEWPORT 442511 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

17 November — 19 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 2 ST.Georges View High Street Newchurch

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

17 November — 21 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Pointer Inn High Street Newchurch

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Alfred Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

17 November — 27 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 15

Works description: RELAY SETRVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

16 November — 20 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Jct of Crencent Road on Jct Culver Parade Sandown

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

16 November — 29 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GURNARD : ML 130071 : Cockleton Lane-Gurnard

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 130071 GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

16 November — 20 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: junction with LOWER GREEN ROAD on LATIMER ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lower Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

16 November — 20 November

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: junction with LATIMER ROAD on LOWER GREEN ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 450533 – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw/cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

16 November — 22 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s Chapel Cottage

Works description: SCAFFOLD – ADL Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

17 November — 21 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: approx 40m south from outside of Hillside and ongoing 41m south on REW STREET

Works description: COWES – 451693 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 41Mm of Duct 54/56 in CWAY & SOFT to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

16 November — 20 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ADJ 1 ST JOHNS ROAD, SANDOWN, PO36 8ER

Works description: SANDOWN 450652 -PLANNED MAINTAINENCE- Reshell existing Cab with associated new plinth and approx 1m of duct work in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Mall, Binstead, Isle of Wight

16 November — 24 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 9

Works description: Relay service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start