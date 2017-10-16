Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Duct Overlays – Civils – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw, cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Station Avenue
Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Station Avenue)
17 October — 30 October
Suspension of one-way
Diversion route
Name: Diversion 1
Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion 1)
17 October — 30 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Gas connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Castle Street
Location: at Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Castle Street)
16 October — 20 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
16 October — 20 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Tree cutting works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Rowlands Lane, Ryde
Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Rowlands Lane, Ryde)
16 October — 17 October
Diversion route
Name: Rowlands Lane, Ryde
Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Rowlands Lane, Ryde)
16 October — 17 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic lights to allow the safe removal of trees / hedges
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Havenstreet, Main Road (Groundsell)
Location: at C58 Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Havenstreet, Main Road (Groundsell))
17 October — 18 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 20 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At The Junc With Smithards Lane On Newport Road
Works description: Cowes – 419300 – Overlay Lay Approx 8mm Of Duct 54/56 In Cw/Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 October — 19 October
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: Newport : Southbound Lane 50m Before The Entrance To The Hospital. : Parkhurst Road-Newport
Works description: Rebed Ironwork In C/Way
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 13 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From River View To Entrance Of Barton Manor & Osborne House
Works description: Lay New Main Along Nearside Verge From End Of River View To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 18 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Noor Villa, Main Road, Arreton, Iow.
Works description: Install Sewerage Treatment Plant At The Rear Of “Noor Villa” Due To A Pollution Issue. The E.A. Are Involved With The Problem.A Crane Is To Lift The Unit Over The Property Into The Back Garden.The Road Closure Will Be From 18:30 For Approx 2 Hours For The Lift.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Albion Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
17 October — 30 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: From S/O 97 To 101 High Street To S/O 103 High Street On Albion Road
Works description: Sandown – 364871 – Duct Overlays Civils – Overlay Lay Approx 13m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw, Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bonchurch Shute, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 27 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : From Junction With Leeson Road, 240m Towards Bonchurch Village, Ml 540295 : Bonchurch Shute-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Bonchurch Shute, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 27 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor: From The Pitts 170m South (Ml540291): Bonchurch Shute-Ventnor:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriagway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Ventno
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Bonchurch Shute, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 27 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor: From The Pitts 240m Northeast (Ml540296): Bonchurch Shute-Ventnor:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Ventno
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 17 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : : Havenbridge—Havenbridge, Havenstreet
Works description: Tree Cutting And Bridge Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
17 October — 19 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 1 Trinity Road Ventnor
Works description: No-Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 18 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Lake : 21 Ml410087 : Newport Road-Lake
Works description: Reset Ironwork
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 16 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/Side Junction Of Brooke Road And Freshwater Shale Fleet Isle Of Wight Po41 Oud
Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Restore Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Corf Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 17 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction Of Main Road And Corf Road Shalfleet Po30 4nd
Works description: Access To Underground Structure – Cabling To Restore Customer Service
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 24 November
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ash Farm,Ventnor Road,Whitwell, Iow
Works description: Water Main Replacement From Approx 250m Past Ash Farm To Kemming Road
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Alfred Street, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 22 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 28
Works description: Scaffold Application 16/10-22/10
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 22 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 16 Crocker Street, Newport
Works description: Scaffolding Licence – 16 Crocker Street, Newport 16/10-22/10/17
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
East Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 22 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 East Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold – Jse Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fairfield Way, Totland, Isle Of Wight
17 October — 30 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S No 1
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
17 October — 19 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 2 Great Preston Road On Great Preston Road
Works description: Ryde – 440643 – To Stand Street Cabinet On Existing Plinth And Reinstate In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ratcliffe Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 22 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 2 Ratcliffe Ave, Ryde Po33 3dn
Works description: Skip – Island Skip Hire
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
River View, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 13 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 1
Works description: Lay New Main From End Of Cul De Sac To Whippingham Road
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Steephill Down Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 18 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: New Houses( R/O 89 Gills Cliff Road),Steephill Down Road,Ventnor.Iow
Works description: – Water Connections To New Houses
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
17 October — 23 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 50 – 51 Swanmore Road
Works description: Ryde 10 – Dslam 439743 – Overlay Lay Approx 20mm Of Duct 54/56 In Fway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sylvan Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 18 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 144 Sylvan Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
