Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Duct Overlays – Civils – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw, cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Station Avenue

Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Station Avenue)

17 October — 30 October

Suspension of one-way

Name: Station Avenue

Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Station Avenue)

17 October — 30 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion 1

Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion 1)

17 October — 30 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Gas connection works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Castle Street

Location: at Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Castle Street)

16 October — 20 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

16 October — 20 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Tree cutting works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Rowlands Lane, Ryde

Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Rowlands Lane, Ryde)

16 October — 17 October

Diversion route

Name: Rowlands Lane, Ryde

Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Rowlands Lane, Ryde)

16 October — 17 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Traffic lights to allow the safe removal of trees / hedges

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Havenstreet, Main Road (Groundsell)

Location: at C58 Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Havenstreet, Main Road (Groundsell))

17 October — 18 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

16 October — 20 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: At The Junc With Smithards Lane On Newport Road

Works description: Cowes – 419300 – Overlay Lay Approx 8mm Of Duct 54/56 In Cw/Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 October — 19 October

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: Newport : Southbound Lane 50m Before The Entrance To The Hospital. : Parkhurst Road-Newport

Works description: Rebed Ironwork In C/Way

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

16 October — 13 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From River View To Entrance Of Barton Manor & Osborne House

Works description: Lay New Main Along Nearside Verge From End Of River View To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

16 October — 18 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Noor Villa, Main Road, Arreton, Iow.

Works description: Install Sewerage Treatment Plant At The Rear Of “Noor Villa” Due To A Pollution Issue. The E.A. Are Involved With The Problem.A Crane Is To Lift The Unit Over The Property Into The Back Garden.The Road Closure Will Be From 18:30 For Approx 2 Hours For The Lift.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Albion Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

17 October — 30 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: From S/O 97 To 101 High Street To S/O 103 High Street On Albion Road

Works description: Sandown – 364871 – Duct Overlays Civils – Overlay Lay Approx 13m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw, Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bonchurch Shute, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

16 October — 27 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor : From Junction With Leeson Road, 240m Towards Bonchurch Village, Ml 540295 : Bonchurch Shute-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Bonchurch Shute, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

16 October — 27 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor: From The Pitts 170m South (Ml540291): Bonchurch Shute-Ventnor:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriagway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Ventno

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Bonchurch Shute, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

16 October — 27 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor: From The Pitts 240m Northeast (Ml540296): Bonchurch Shute-Ventnor:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Ventno

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

16 October — 17 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : : Havenbridge—Havenbridge, Havenstreet

Works description: Tree Cutting And Bridge Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

17 October — 19 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S 1 Trinity Road Ventnor

Works description: No-Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

16 October — 18 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Lake : 21 Ml410087 : Newport Road-Lake

Works description: Reset Ironwork

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

16 October — 16 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/Side Junction Of Brooke Road And Freshwater Shale Fleet Isle Of Wight Po41 Oud

Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Restore Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Corf Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

16 October — 17 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Junction Of Main Road And Corf Road Shalfleet Po30 4nd

Works description: Access To Underground Structure – Cabling To Restore Customer Service

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

16 October — 24 November

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ash Farm,Ventnor Road,Whitwell, Iow

Works description: Water Main Replacement From Approx 250m Past Ash Farm To Kemming Road

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Alfred Street, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

16 October — 22 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 28

Works description: Scaffold Application 16/10-22/10

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 October — 22 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 16 Crocker Street, Newport

Works description: Scaffolding Licence – 16 Crocker Street, Newport 16/10-22/10/17

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

East Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

16 October — 22 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 10 East Street, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold – Jse Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairfield Way, Totland, Isle Of Wight

17 October — 30 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S No 1

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

17 October — 19 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite 2 Great Preston Road On Great Preston Road

Works description: Ryde – 440643 – To Stand Street Cabinet On Existing Plinth And Reinstate In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ratcliffe Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

16 October — 22 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 2 Ratcliffe Ave, Ryde Po33 3dn

Works description: Skip – Island Skip Hire

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

River View, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

16 October — 13 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 1

Works description: Lay New Main From End Of Cul De Sac To Whippingham Road

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Steephill Down Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

16 October — 18 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: New Houses( R/O 89 Gills Cliff Road),Steephill Down Road,Ventnor.Iow

Works description: – Water Connections To New Houses

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

17 October — 23 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 50 – 51 Swanmore Road

Works description: Ryde 10 – Dslam 439743 – Overlay Lay Approx 20mm Of Duct 54/56 In Fway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sylvan Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 October — 18 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 144 Sylvan Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start