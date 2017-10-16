Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 16th October 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (16th October) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Duct Overlays – Civils – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw, cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Station Avenue
Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Station Avenue)
17 October — 30 October
Suspension of one-way
Name: Station Avenue
Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Station Avenue)
17 October — 30 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion 1
Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion 1)
17 October — 30 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Gas connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Castle Street
Location: at Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Castle Street)
16 October — 20 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
16 October — 20 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Tree cutting works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Rowlands Lane, Ryde
Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Rowlands Lane, Ryde)
16 October — 17 October
Diversion route
Name: Rowlands Lane, Ryde
Location: at Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Rowlands Lane, Ryde)
16 October — 17 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Traffic lights to allow the safe removal of trees / hedges
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Havenstreet, Main Road (Groundsell)
Location: at C58 Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Havenstreet, Main Road (Groundsell))
17 October — 18 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 20 October
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At The Junc With Smithards Lane On Newport Road
Works description: Cowes – 419300 – Overlay Lay Approx 8mm Of Duct 54/56 In Cw/Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 October — 19 October
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: Newport : Southbound Lane 50m Before The Entrance To The Hospital. : Parkhurst Road-Newport
Works description: Rebed Ironwork In C/Way
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 13 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From River View To Entrance Of Barton Manor & Osborne House
Works description: Lay New Main Along Nearside Verge From End Of River View To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 18 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Noor Villa, Main Road, Arreton, Iow.
Works description: Install Sewerage Treatment Plant At The Rear Of “Noor Villa” Due To A Pollution Issue. The E.A. Are Involved With The Problem.A Crane Is To Lift The Unit Over The Property Into The Back Garden.The Road Closure Will Be From 18:30 For Approx 2 Hours For The Lift.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning

Albion Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
17 October — 30 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: From S/O 97 To 101 High Street To S/O 103 High Street On Albion Road
Works description: Sandown – 364871 – Duct Overlays Civils – Overlay Lay Approx 13m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw, Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Bonchurch Shute, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 27 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : From Junction With Leeson Road, 240m Towards Bonchurch Village, Ml 540295 : Bonchurch Shute-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Bonchurch Shute, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 27 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor: From The Pitts 170m South (Ml540291): Bonchurch Shute-Ventnor:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriagway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4, F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Ventno
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Bonchurch Shute, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 27 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor: From The Pitts 240m Northeast (Ml540296): Bonchurch Shute-Ventnor:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Ventno
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 17 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : : Havenbridge—Havenbridge, Havenstreet
Works description: Tree Cutting And Bridge Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
17 October — 19 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 1 Trinity Road Ventnor
Works description: No-Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 18 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Lake : 21 Ml410087 : Newport Road-Lake
Works description: Reset Ironwork
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 16 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/Side Junction Of Brooke Road And Freshwater Shale Fleet Isle Of Wight Po41 Oud
Works description: Access Required To Underground Bt Structure To Restore Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Plant
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Corf Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 17 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junction Of Main Road And Corf Road Shalfleet Po30 4nd
Works description: Access To Underground Structure – Cabling To Restore Customer Service
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 24 November
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ash Farm,Ventnor Road,Whitwell, Iow
Works description: Water Main Replacement From Approx 250m Past Ash Farm To Kemming Road
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Alfred Street, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 22 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 28
Works description: Scaffold Application 16/10-22/10
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 22 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 16 Crocker Street, Newport
Works description: Scaffolding Licence – 16 Crocker Street, Newport 16/10-22/10/17
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

East Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 22 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 East Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold – Jse Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairfield Way, Totland, Isle Of Wight
17 October — 30 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S No 1
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
17 October — 19 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 2 Great Preston Road On Great Preston Road
Works description: Ryde – 440643 – To Stand Street Cabinet On Existing Plinth And Reinstate In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ratcliffe Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 22 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 2 Ratcliffe Ave, Ryde Po33 3dn
Works description: Skip – Island Skip Hire
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

River View, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 13 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 1
Works description: Lay New Main From End Of Cul De Sac To Whippingham Road
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

Steephill Down Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 18 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: New Houses( R/O 89 Gills Cliff Road),Steephill Down Road,Ventnor.Iow
Works description: – Water Connections To New Houses
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
17 October — 23 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 50 – 51 Swanmore Road
Works description: Ryde 10 – Dslam 439743 – Overlay Lay Approx 20mm Of Duct 54/56 In Fway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Sylvan Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 October — 18 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 144 Sylvan Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

