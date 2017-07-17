Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 17th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Carriageway resurfacing scheme

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

High friction surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Utility manhole repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Concrete carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

High friction surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

High Friction surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Hedge/tree cutting works by Tony Ridd of Landscape Therapy

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Works by DJL Developments to pump concrete to building site.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

A3056 Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 19 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Near Blackwater Quarry Blackwater Shute Arretonnewport Iow Po303bq

Works description: Penreach Access To Overhead Poles And Cables To Replace Telegraph Pole. 2 Way Lights Manually Controlled Required For 2 Days 09:30-15:30

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 20 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : 32 : St Johns Hill-Ryde

Works description: F/W Patching Req

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Green Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 20 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : Junction Of Station Street : Green Street-Ryde

Works description: Reset Sv Ironworks Post Surfacing Works And Other Remedial Works As Per Dwn057 Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 20 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Yarmouth : Just Before Harold Hayles Ltd Boatyard On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way : Bridge Road-Yarmouth – 126

Works description: Ironwork Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 19 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opp The Birches To Approx 144m Sw On Forest Road

Works description: Newport 409577 – Blockages � Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In Verge To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 23 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Red Cross Shop, 17 High Street

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 28 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : From No.56 To Junction Of Bettesworth Road. : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing. Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 28 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : From The Junction Of Ashey Close To The Beginning Of No.56. : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 23 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 136-137 Pyle Street

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 20 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Northwood : Opp No 84 : Nodes Road-Northwood

Works description: Noisy Inspection Cover In C/W, 600x600mm. Post-Cip. Appears To Be Loose Within Frame. Tm: Ttl’S. (Enquiry 16102997) (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 19 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brading : On The St Helens Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Between The Field Layby And The Camping Site Entrance : Carpen

Works description: C/Way Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3330 Nettlestone Green, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 28 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Nettlestone : From The Froge Works To Bramshaw. : Nettlestone Green-Seaview

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing. Nettlestone

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3330 Nettlestone Green, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 28 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Nettlestone : From No.1 To The Start Of Bay Cottage. : Nettlestone Green-Seaview

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Sufacing. Nettlestone

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 20 July

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Cowes: Just Before The Entance To Nubia Close: Baring Road-Cowes

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 20 July

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Cowes: Just After The Junction Of Pine Tree Close And Opposite No.88: Baring Road-Cowes

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 20 July

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Cowes: Opposite No. 41 Approching The Junction Of Egypt Hill: Baring Road-Cowes

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 20 July

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Cowes: Opposite No.6: Baring Road-Cowes

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 19 July

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Approx 66m West From The Junction Of Whitehouse Road On Colemans Lane

Works description: Newport – 366982 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – In Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

East Ashey Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 19 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brading : Approximately 50meters From The Junction Of Green Lane Driving West. As Indicated With Cones : East Ashey La

Works description: Patch Repair To C/Way

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Knighton Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 20 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newchurch : Ml430130 By Knighton Gorges. : Knighton Shute-Newchurch

Works description: C/Way Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 20 July

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Northwood: Approching Whitford Bridge : Pallance Road-Northwood

Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Talbot Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 20 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Junction With Broadway,Lake Hill On Talbot Road

Works description: Sandown 405412 – Traffic Management For Tl Heads Only

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 18 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: London Farm To London Heath Cottages Whiteoak Lane Iow Po30 4nx

Works description: Access Required To Overhead Bt Structure To Provide Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Network.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 24 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: App For No 15.

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Albany Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 19 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Outside 60b Albany Road (Ml 240214) : Albany Road-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Alvington Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 25 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 71

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 19 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Opposite The Junction Of Quay Street (Ml 210135) : High Street-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 19 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 23 On Melville Street

Works description: Ryde – 406150 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

17 July — 23 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 26 High Street

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start