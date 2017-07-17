Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 17th July 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (17th July) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

road closed sign

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing scheme
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Broad Lane
Location: at Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Broad Lane)
17 July — 26 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
17 July — 26 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
High friction surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Newport Road
Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Newport Road)
17 July — 28 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
17 July — 28 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility manhole repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Broadway
Location: at A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Broadway)
17 July — 18 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
17 July — 18 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Concrete carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Yaverland Close
Location: at Yaverland Close, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Yaverland Close)
17 July — 24 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
High friction surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Cowleaze Hill,Shanklin
Location: at A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Cowleaze Hill,Shanklin)
17 July — 28 July
Diversion route
Name: Cowleaze Hill,Shanklin
Location: at A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Cowleaze Hill,Shanklin)
17 July — 28 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
High Friction surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Ampthill Road, Ryde
Location: at Ampthill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ampthill Road, Ryde)
17 July — 28 July
Diversion route
Name: Ampthill Road, Ryde
Location: at Ampthill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Ampthill Road, Ryde)
17 July — 28 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Hedge/tree cutting works by Tony Ridd of Landscape Therapy
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Downend Road, Arreton
Location: at C16 Downend Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Downend Road, Arreton)
18 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Works by DJL Developments to pump concrete to building site.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Multi-way traffic signals
Name: Carisbrooke Road
Location: at B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Carisbrooke Road)
18 July — 18 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 20 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Cowes: Outside No.177 And Opposite The Medical Centre: Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 18 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 134 Broadway Sandown
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Near The Entrance Of Health Centre,Broadway, Sandown Po36 9ga
Works description: Sandown – 405412 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Lake Hill, Lake, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: J/W Broadway,Talbot Road On Lake Hill
Works description: Sandown – 405412 – Traffic Management For Tl Heads Only
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning

A3056 Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 19 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Near Blackwater Quarry Blackwater Shute Arretonnewport Iow Po303bq
Works description: Penreach Access To Overhead Poles And Cables To Replace Telegraph Pole. 2 Way Lights Manually Controlled Required For 2 Days 09:30-15:30
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : 32 : St Johns Hill-Ryde
Works description: F/W Patching Req
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: From Main Road To 220 Metres South Thereof (Ml640392) : Broad Lane-Brighstone:; Stacey Terrett
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: From 250 Metres North Of Mill Lane To 500 Metres North Of Mill Lane (Ml640391) : Broad Lane-Brighstone:;
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Broad Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: From Mill Lane To 250 Metres North Thereof (Ml640390) : Broad Lane-Brighstone:; Stacey Terrett
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Gurnard: Outside No.25: Cockleton Lane-Gurnard
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Gurnard: Outside Cockleton Farm: Cockleton Lane-Gurnard
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Gurnard: Outside No.31: Cockleton Lane-Gurnard
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Gurnard: : Cockleton Lane-Gurnard
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Gurnard: Outside No.34: Cockleton Lane-Gurnard
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Gurnard: : Cockleton Lane-Gurnard
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Gurnard: : Cockleton Lane-Gurnard
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Gurnard: Just South Of No.56: Cockleton Lane-Gurnard
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Green Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : Junction Of Station Street : Green Street-Ryde
Works description: Reset Sv Ironworks Post Surfacing Works And Other Remedial Works As Per Dwn057 Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes: Nodes Road Junction. : Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing. Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Newport Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes: : Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Gurnard: At The Bend As You Approach Gurnard Bridge: Rew Street-Gurnard
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Gurnard
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Yaverland Close, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 24 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Sandown : Outside Number 22/24 : Yaverland Close-Sandown
Works description: Break Out Loose/ Floating Section Of Concrete C/W,Then Reinstate With New Concrete Leave Barried Off To Cure.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 28 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Cowes : From No.171 To No.173 Across Junction Of St Faiths Road. : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing. Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 28 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Cowes : From No.162 To No.168. : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing. Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Yarmouth : Just Before Harold Hayles Ltd Boatyard On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way : Bridge Road-Yarmouth – 126
Works description: Ironwork Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 19 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opp The Birches To Approx 144m Sw On Forest Road
Works description: Newport 409577 – Blockages � Excavate Onto Bt Ducts For The Clearance Of Duct Blockages In Verge To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 23 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Red Cross Shop, 17 High Street
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 28 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : From No.56 To Junction Of Bettesworth Road. : Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing. Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 28 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : From The Junction Of Ashey Close To The Beginning Of No.56. : Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 23 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 136-137 Pyle Street
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Northwood : Opp No 84 : Nodes Road-Northwood
Works description: Noisy Inspection Cover In C/W, 600x600mm. Post-Cip. Appears To Be Loose Within Frame. Tm: Ttl’S. (Enquiry 16102997) (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 19 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brading : On The St Helens Bound Side Of The C/Way Just Between The Field Layby And The Camping Site Entrance : Carpen
Works description: C/Way Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3330 Nettlestone Green, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 28 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Nettlestone : From The Froge Works To Bramshaw. : Nettlestone Green-Seaview
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing. Nettlestone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3330 Nettlestone Green, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 28 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Nettlestone : From No.1 To The Start Of Bay Cottage. : Nettlestone Green-Seaview
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Sufacing. Nettlestone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 20 July
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Cowes: Just Before The Entance To Nubia Close: Baring Road-Cowes
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 20 July
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Cowes: Just After The Junction Of Pine Tree Close And Opposite No.88: Baring Road-Cowes
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 20 July
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Cowes: Opposite No. 41 Approching The Junction Of Egypt Hill: Baring Road-Cowes
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 20 July
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Cowes: Opposite No.6: Baring Road-Cowes
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 19 July
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Approx 66m West From The Junction Of Whitehouse Road On Colemans Lane
Works description: Newport – 366982 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – In Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

East Ashey Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 19 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brading : Approximately 50meters From The Junction Of Green Lane Driving West. As Indicated With Cones : East Ashey La
Works description: Patch Repair To C/Way
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Knighton Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newchurch : Ml430130 By Knighton Gorges. : Knighton Shute-Newchurch
Works description: C/Way Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 20 July
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Northwood: Approching Whitford Bridge : Pallance Road-Northwood
Works description: Installation Of High Friction Surfacing Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Talbot Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Junction With Broadway,Lake Hill On Talbot Road
Works description: Sandown 405412 – Traffic Management For Tl Heads Only
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning

Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 18 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: London Farm To London Heath Cottages Whiteoak Lane Iow Po30 4nx
Works description: Access Required To Overhead Bt Structure To Provide Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Network.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 24 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: App For No 15.
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Albany Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 19 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Outside 60b Albany Road (Ml 240214) : Albany Road-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Alvington Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 25 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 71
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 19 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Opposite The Junction Of Quay Street (Ml 210135) : High Street-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 19 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 23 On Melville Street
Works description: Ryde – 406150 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 5m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
17 July — 23 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 26 High Street
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

