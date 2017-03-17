Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 17th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Hoxall Lane
Location: at Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Hoxall Lane)
17 March — 31 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
17 March — 31 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Middleton
Location: at Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Middleton)
17 March — 21 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
17 March — 21 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at Middleton, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
17 March — 21 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Colemans Lane
Location: at C31 Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Colemans Lane)
17 March — 21 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C31 Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
17 March — 21 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Greenway
Location: at Ryde Footpath 43, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Greenway)
17 March — 21 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Ryde Footpath 43, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
17 March — 21 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Warlands Lane
Location: at Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Warlands Lane)
17 March — 21 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
17 March — 21 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 19 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Sandown : Near Entrance To The Heights Opposite No. 6. : Broadway-Sandown – 19104
Works description: Replace Pot & Ironwork
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 21 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield : On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way Appx 75m Before The New Road Jnc : Colemans Lane-Porchfield
Works description: 28 Day Perm To Saw Cut And Infill Temp Repaired Pothole .50 X .35 X 70mm Tm – Stop & Go Boards (Cw: Pothole) Porchfield
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Greenway, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 21 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Binstead : J/O Greenway Close To O/S No 24 : Greenway-Binstead
Works description: Carriageway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: From Hoxall Cottage, 300m North, Ml 640402: Hoxall Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighstone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: From Main Road 380m South And East Thereof (Ml640400): Hoxall Lane-Brighstone:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: From Hoxall Cottage, 250m Southeast, Ml 640403: Hoxall Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighstone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hoxall Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone: From A Point 250m Southeast Of Hoxall Cottage, 250m Southeast, Ml 640404: Hoxall Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Brighstone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Middleton, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 21 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : Middleton,Freshwater,From Sheepwash Farm To A Property Called Wayside. : Middleton-Freshwater
Works description: Pot Holes In Dbm Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 21 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shalfleet : O/S No.1 And No.3 Bank Cottages : Warlands Lane-Shalfleet
Works description: Pothole Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 17 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Adjacent To Lane Leading To Little Chessell Cottage And Opposite Lane Leading To Matthews Barns Shalfleet Po30 4jp
Works description: Safety For Engineer To Work In Underground Structure.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
The Broadway, Totland, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 17 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Jct Granville Rd On The Broadway, Totland
Works description: No Dig – Cctv Survey From M/H 6002
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 21 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 152 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Replace Broken Meter Installation.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
East Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 March — 23 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: From Turning Area Of Road, 230m Towards Whippingham Road, Ml 240032: East Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Friday, 17th March, 2017 6:48am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f6O
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
