Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 17th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Duct Overlays – Civils – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw, cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Station Avenue
Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Station Avenue)
17 October — 30 October
Suspension of one-way
Name: Station Avenue
Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Station Avenue)
17 October — 30 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion 1
Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion 1)
17 October — 30 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
High Friction surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Station Road
Location: at B3401 Station Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Station Road)
18 October — 03 November
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3401 Station Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
18 October — 03 November
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic lights to allow the safe removal of trees / hedges
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Havenstreet, Main Road (Groundsell)
Location: at C58 Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Havenstreet, Main Road (Groundsell))
17 October — 18 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
17 October — 19 October
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: Newport : Southbound Lane 50m Before The Entrance To The Hospital. : Parkhurst Road-Newport
Works description: Rebed Ironwork In C/Way
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 October — 19 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : Opp Nissan Garage : Opp Nissan Garage
Works description: Electrical Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Albion Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
17 October — 30 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: From S/O 97 To 101 High Street To S/O 103 High Street On Albion Road
Works description: Sandown – 364871 – Duct Overlays Civils – Overlay Lay Approx 13m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw, Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Station Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
18 October — 03 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shalfleet: From Ningwood Hill 342m South (Ml630246): Station Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 October — 20 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At The Junc Of Milligan Road On West Street
Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
17 October — 19 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 1 Trinity Road Ventnor
Works description: No-Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 October — 20 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : S/B C/W Between Trotters Riding School And Smallbrooke Roundabout (1 Of 2) : Ashey Road-Ryde – 4306
Works description: Ironwork Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Milligan Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 October — 20 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At The Junc Of West Street On Milligan Road
Works description: Ryde 429333 – Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
18 October — 20 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Jct Of Oxford Street On The Jct Of Wyatts Lane Northwood
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 October — 18 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 30mtrs South Of The Jcn With Hewitt Crescent, Next To The Entrance To Hmp Iow Prisons
Works description: These Works Are For The Essential Upgrading Of Existing Communications Equipment. Works Are Inside The Existing Cabinets Only These Works Will Not Require Excavation Located Soley In The Footway
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fairfield Way, Totland, Isle Of Wight
17 October — 30 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S No 1
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
17 October — 19 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 2 Great Preston Road On Great Preston Road
Works description: Ryde – 440643 – To Stand Street Cabinet On Existing Plinth And Reinstate In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 October — 20 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Former National Grid Site,Arctic Road,Cowes,Iow.
Works description: Install Water Connections For New Houdes
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
17 October — 23 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 50 – 51 Swanmore Road
Works description: Ryde 10 – Dslam 439743 – Overlay Lay Approx 20mm Of Duct 54/56 In Fway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 17th October, 2017 7:43am
By Sally Perry
