Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 17th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Duct Overlays – Civils – Overlay – Lay approx 13m of Duct 54/56 in fw, cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Station Avenue

Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Station Avenue)

17 October — 30 October

Suspension of one-way

Name: Station Avenue

Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Station Avenue)

17 October — 30 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion 1

Location: at Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight (Diversion 1)

17 October — 30 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

High Friction surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Station Road

Location: at B3401 Station Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Station Road)

18 October — 03 November

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3401 Station Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

18 October — 03 November

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Traffic lights to allow the safe removal of trees / hedges

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Havenstreet, Main Road (Groundsell)

Location: at C58 Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight (Havenstreet, Main Road (Groundsell))

17 October — 18 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

17 October — 19 October

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: Newport : Southbound Lane 50m Before The Entrance To The Hospital. : Parkhurst Road-Newport

Works description: Rebed Ironwork In C/Way

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 October — 19 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : Opp Nissan Garage : Opp Nissan Garage

Works description: Electrical Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Albion Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

17 October — 30 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: From S/O 97 To 101 High Street To S/O 103 High Street On Albion Road

Works description: Sandown – 364871 – Duct Overlays Civils – Overlay Lay Approx 13m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw, Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Station Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

18 October — 03 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shalfleet: From Ningwood Hill 342m South (Ml630246): Station Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 October — 20 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: At The Junc Of Milligan Road On West Street

Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Trinity Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

17 October — 19 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S 1 Trinity Road Ventnor

Works description: No-Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In F/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 October — 20 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : S/B C/W Between Trotters Riding School And Smallbrooke Roundabout (1 Of 2) : Ashey Road-Ryde – 4306

Works description: Ironwork Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Milligan Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 October — 20 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: At The Junc Of West Street On Milligan Road

Works description: Ryde 429333 – Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

18 October — 20 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Jct Of Oxford Street On The Jct Of Wyatts Lane Northwood

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

18 October — 18 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 30mtrs South Of The Jcn With Hewitt Crescent, Next To The Entrance To Hmp Iow Prisons

Works description: These Works Are For The Essential Upgrading Of Existing Communications Equipment. Works Are Inside The Existing Cabinets Only These Works Will Not Require Excavation Located Soley In The Footway

Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairfield Way, Totland, Isle Of Wight

17 October — 30 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S No 1

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

17 October — 19 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite 2 Great Preston Road On Great Preston Road

Works description: Ryde – 440643 – To Stand Street Cabinet On Existing Plinth And Reinstate In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

18 October — 20 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Former National Grid Site,Arctic Road,Cowes,Iow.

Works description: Install Water Connections For New Houdes

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

17 October — 23 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 50 – 51 Swanmore Road

Works description: Ryde 10 – Dslam 439743 – Overlay Lay Approx 20mm Of Duct 54/56 In Fway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start