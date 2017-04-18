Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 18th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Ocean View Road/Newport Road
Location: at B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Ocean View Road/Newport Road)
18 April — 27 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repairs works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: St Georges Way
Location: at A3020 St Georges Way, Newport, Isle of Wight (St Georges Way)
18 April — 05 May
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3020 St Georges Way, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
18 April — 05 May
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Development works
The closure is required in the interest of health and safety whilst works are undertaken in the St Georges area
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath N218 (Connies Way)
Location: at Newport Footpath 218, Newport, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath N218 (Connies Way))
18 April — 21 April
Diversion route
Name: Public Footpath N218 (Connies Way)
Location: at Newport Footpath 218, Newport, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath N218 (Connies Way))
18 April — 21 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Vine Road
Location: at Vine Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight (Vine Road)
19 April — 21 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Vine Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
19 April — 21 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Pelham Road
Location: at Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Pelham Road)
18 April — 20 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
18 April — 20 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Cavendish Place
Location: at Cavendish Place, Newport, Isle of Wight (Cavendish Place)
19 April — 21 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Bath Road
Location: at Bath Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Bath Road)
19 April — 21 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Bath Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
19 April — 21 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Bath Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 21 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : Between The Wellington Hotel And Bay Cottage : Bath Road-Ventnor
Works description: Pothole Repair
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : To North Of Mole Country Store, North-Bound Lane. : Blackwater Road-Newport
Works description: Repair Pot Holes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 05 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From Shide Road, 255m South, Ml 410022: Blackwater Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cavendish Place, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 21 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : Drive At The Side Of 22 Clifford Street. : Cavendish Place-Newport
Works description: Patch Repair In C/Way
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 19 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : O/S 1 Carson Mews : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Manhole Cover Is Slightly Rocking And The Surrounding Paco Is Starting To Break Away. Requires Replacing With New. Cip’D C/W. Tm- 3 Way Ttl. (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 20 April
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: Newport : On The Southbound Side Of The C/Way From Adj To The Iw College To The Fairlee Link Road : Medina Way-Newport
Works description: Replace Letters On The Southbound Lanes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 27 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor: From Downs Lane To Zig Zag Road, 400m, Ml 520069: Ocean View Road-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:U/H2 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65 Psv And 75mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 27 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor: From Old Station Road To Zig Zag Road (Ml 520068): Ocean View Road-Ventnor:; Stacey Terrett
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren150:U/H2, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 125mm Hdm50-Urban:H2) Ventno
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : Various Locations Along Whole Road : Pelham Road-Cowes
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Georges Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 05 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From Shide Road 330m North Ml 210001: St Georges Way-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Georges Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 05 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: From Matalan Roundaboutt, 285m South, Ml 210002: St Georges Way-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 21 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : 4 Way J/O Foxes Road, Hunnycross Way, This Will Be On The St James Street Side Going Towards Hunnyhill. : St
Works description: Saw Cut Patch Required To Enable Slot Cutting For New Sensor Loop
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Vine Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 21 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: St Helens : Entire Length Of The Road. : Vine Road-St Helens
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carter Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 01 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin : From Landguard Road To Regent Street, 62m, Ml 440303 : Carter Road-Shanklin
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Litten, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: Newport : Op Morrisons Within The Town Painted Markings. : Church Litten-Newport
Works description: Depressed Pothole
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wroxall : From Mountfield Road To Homelands, Clarence Road, Wroxall : Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : O/S No.78 Clatterford Road, Newport : Clatterford Road-Newport
Works description: Pothole And Patching Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 08 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Tsb Bank, 119 High Street, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 29 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 114
Works description: Building Materials
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Main Road, Wellow, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 21 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wellow : Main Road (Wellow) – Just Past The 2 Signs From Wellow Road To Main Road : Main Road-Wellow – 12255
Works description: Cctv Of The Drainage System
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Morton Old Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 24 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Jct Of Morton Old Road And Morton Manor Road
Works description: Installation Of New 90mm Pe Water Mains And Transfer New Services By Connecting Into Existing Wash Out And Open Cut In C/W Under 2 Way Lights. Works Involve Testing And Flushing Of New Mains
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 21 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Apse Heath : Shepherds Hay : Newport Road-Apse Heath
Works description: Replace Rattling Manhole Cover, (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Apse Heath
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Place Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 02 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 58
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 19 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Between 114&134 On The Southern Side Of The C/W. : Staplers Road-Newport
Works description: Vegetation At This Location Requires Cutting Back
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 20 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Bembridge : Ml 330118 Between Mill Road And Preston Road : Steyne Road-Bembridge
Works description: Post Works – Channel Blocks And Kerbing Works Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes: On The Roundabout, Outside Pd Port Services (Ml 140215): Arctic Road-Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os No 23
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes: Opposite The Junction Of Ward Avenue (Ml 130103): Baring Road-Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Car Park Moa Place, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Freshwater : At The Entrance Of The Car Park. (Cp020) : Adj Entance (Chip&Pin)
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Car Park River Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 21 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Yarmouth : Second Meter In The Car Park (Ml 6cp024) : 2nd Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Car Park River Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 21 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Yarmouth : First Meter In The Car Park (Ml 6cp024) : 1st Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Car Park The Grove, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ventnor : At The Entrance Of The Car Park, Just Off Marlborough Road (Ml Cp070) : Meter
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clifford Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Clifford Street, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crescent Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 7 On Crescent Road
Works description: Sandown – 378787 – Other – Please Lay 1 Metre Of Duct 54 In Footway From Base Of Carrier Pole 1(Dp 210) To Link Up With Developer�S Duct At Siteboundary
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Firestone Copse Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Wootton : Sections Of Footway Leading Into Firestone Glade, Ml 340522 : Firestone Copse Road-Wootton
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Firestone Glade, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 05 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Wootton : Whole Length Of Firestone Glade From Junction With Firestone Copse Road, 379m, Ml 340528 : Firestone Glade-W
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Across Jct Taylor Road
Works description: Excavation Of Joint Hole In Footway To Divert Existing Cables As Part Of The New Works For The Old Argos Site. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 08 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Abri House
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Place Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes: At The Junction With Park Road (Ml 110045): Place Road-Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Place Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 21 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 79 Place Road , Cowes, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Install Fire Main To New Retail Unit.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Thomas Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 15 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Michelangelo No 30
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
18 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 Station Avenue, Sandown
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Taylor Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From Jct Gunville Road To Entrance Of Johnson Electric Site
Works description: Excavation Of Joint Holes And Cable Trench In Footway To Divert Existing Cables As Part Of The New Connection Works To The Old Argos Site. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 18th April, 2017 6:48am
By Sally Perry
