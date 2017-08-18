Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 18th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closures for the Newport Illuminated Carnival
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Newport Illuminated Carnival.
Location: at B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Newport Illuminated Carnival.)
19 August — 19 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Public event, Entertainment event
Garlic Festival Hale Common cross roads, Arreton
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Temporary one-way
Name: Garlic Festival
Location: at Hale Common (Garlic Festival)
19 August — 20 August
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Garlic Festival
Location: at Watery Lane (Garlic Festival)
19 August — 20 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Traffic interruptions
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Madeira Road
Location: at Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Madeira Road)
18 August — 29 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
18 August — 29 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Green Lane
Location: at Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Green Lane)
18 August — 31 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
18 August — 31 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
18 August — 31 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shanklin : From Wheeler Way To Chelsfield Avenue 270m, Ml 430259 : Green Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
18 August — 29 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : From Trinity Road To Kings Bay Road, 180m, Ml540265 : Madeira Road-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
St Johns Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 August — 22 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 3 St Johns Rd Newport
Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3021 Castle Street, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
19 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Waitrose Engery Centre
Works description: Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
18 August — 22 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Ventnor : Outside Telephone Exchange (Ml 530059) : High Street-Ventnor
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
East Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
18 August — 22 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Ventnor : Opposite Number 2a (Ml 540271) : East Street-Ventnor
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grove Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
18 August — 22 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Ventnor : At The Junction With Spring Hill (Ml 540174) : Grove Road-Ventnor
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hearn Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 August — 22 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Westminster Lane (Ml 241359) : Hearn Street-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Salters Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 1
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
18 August — 22 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Ventnor : Outside Number 28 (Ml 540270) : West Street-Ventnor
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Friday, 18th August, 2017 7:20am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fzn
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
