Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 18th August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party

Road Closures for the Newport Illuminated Carnival

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Newport Illuminated Carnival.

Location: at B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Newport Illuminated Carnival.)

19 August — 19 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Public event, Entertainment event

Garlic Festival Hale Common cross roads, Arreton

Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Temporary one-way

Name: Garlic Festival

Location: at Hale Common (Garlic Festival)

19 August — 20 August

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Garlic Festival

Location: at Watery Lane (Garlic Festival)

19 August — 20 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Traffic interruptions

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Madeira Road

Location: at Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Madeira Road)

18 August — 29 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

18 August — 29 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Green Lane

Location: at Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Green Lane)

18 August — 31 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

18 August — 31 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

St Johns Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

18 August — 22 August

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 3 St Johns Rd Newport

Works description: Dig To Renew Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3021 Castle Street, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

19 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Waitrose Engery Centre

Works description: Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

18 August — 22 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Ventnor : Outside Telephone Exchange (Ml 530059) : High Street-Ventnor

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

East Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

18 August — 22 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Ventnor : Opposite Number 2a (Ml 540271) : East Street-Ventnor

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grove Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

18 August — 22 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Ventnor : At The Junction With Spring Hill (Ml 540174) : Grove Road-Ventnor

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hearn Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

18 August — 22 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Westminster Lane (Ml 241359) : Hearn Street-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Salters Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 1

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

18 August — 22 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Ventnor : Outside Number 28 (Ml 540270) : West Street-Ventnor

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start