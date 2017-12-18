Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 18th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
19 December — 21 December
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: s/o club house on BINSTEAD ROAD
Works description: RYDE 9 – DSLAM 458275 – Overlay – Lay approx 45mm of Duct 54/56 in fw/verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0UHEY01
B3328 Chine Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
18 December — 22 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Opps the public conveniences : Chine Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: investigate wet spot
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017122
Brook Lane, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight
18 December — 22 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GATCOMBE : Brook Lane, Chillerton from opposite Dove cottage to opposite High House. : Brook Lane-Gatcombe
Works description: verge works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017121
Brook Lane, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight
18 December — 22 December
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GATCOMBE : Brook Lane, Chillerton from opposite Dove cottage to opposite High House. : Brook Lane-Gatcombe
Works description: verge works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017189
A3054 Binstead Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight
18 December — 20 December
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: In footway outside number 9
Works description: Excavate, expose existing duct and repair, in footway
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP001ZT997/14/2017
A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
19 December — 21 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: YARMOUTH : Yar Bridge : Yarmouth Bridge—A3054 Road, Yarmouth
Works description: Sub-Contractor Mid-Anglia to undertake barrier parts replacement YARMOUTH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017279
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 December — 22 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Adjacent to the birches, next to the post box. : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Investigation works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017258
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
18 December — 19 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From the junction with MILLIGAN ROAD to the junction with ADELAIDE PLACE on WEST STREET
Works description: RYDE 448629 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in CW/FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPJNVD01
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
20 December — 22 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : On the Fwtr bound side of the c/way side of the c/way appx 250m before Sudmoor Cottage : Military Road-Br
Works description: barrier repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017233
Allotment Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
19 December — 19 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: o/s 4-6
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001216
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
18 December — 18 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430143 : Alverstone Road-Newchurch
Works description: Post works to drive o/s house name Mistra NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017270
New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight
20 December — 22 December
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: GATCOMBE : Loverstone Lane, Chillerton, at the junction with the Main Road. Map attached . : New Road-Gatcombe – 19293
Works description: drainage investigation and repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017199
New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
20 December — 20 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640504 : New Road-Porchfield
Works description: Post works to raise kerbs o/s Hawthorn Cottage – Sigh and Guard PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017269
St Michaels Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
19 December — 19 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.59 TO OUTSIDE No.63
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001215
Ventnor Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
18 December — 20 December
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : (ML 420141) o/s of No. 23 : Ventnor Road-Newchurch
Works description: Post works to raise kerbs o/s no 28 – 2 way lights NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017271
Woodside Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
18 December — 20 December
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: O/S COURT LODGE TO O/S LANE END
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES AND LV POLES BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001209
B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
18 December — 20 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : ML 520069 – o/s no 54 : Ocean View Road-Ventnor
Works description: o/s number 54 – DWN 109 – Diamond cut and paco the pot hole subject to not finding another underlying problem VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017277
Bembridge Footpath 13, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
19 December — 21 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 3 on BEMBRIDGE FOOTPATH 13
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 431881 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 2m of Duct 54/56 in cw,fw,verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRCJDVA03
Chapel Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 December — 24 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: rear of St. Jame’s Mosque, 42 Chapel St in Scarrots Lane car park
Works description: SKIP – Cheap Skips
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003663
Downsview Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
18 December — 28 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S no 8
Works description: Lay new service from main in nearside verge
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114870570-00530
Fort Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
19 December — 01 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No. 3 Fort Street, Sandown
Works description: SCAFFOLD – Upright Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003664
Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
18 December — 31 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s no.14
Works description: SKIP – Mr Skippy
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003662
Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
18 December — 20 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SUNNYSIDE COTTAGE, NORTON GREEN, FRESHWATER,IOW.
Works description: – RELAY COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08890484
Princes Esplanade, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
18 December — 20 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Footway outside number 21
Works description: Excavate, expose existing duct and repair, in footway
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP001ZT997/15/2017FOOTWA
Queens Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
19 December — 21 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 49 QUEENS ROAD, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08921021
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 December — 20 December
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 131 ON STAPLERS ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 461472 – PROVISION OF SERVICE – Lay approx 4m of Duct 54/56 in SOFT to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT3A4KF01
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 December — 22 December
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 61A STATION AVE SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Interim to perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08865585
The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight
19 December — 21 December
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: opp Pumping Station HIGH STREET PARADE COWES ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: To access the chamber located in the H/W to install electrical equipment, under Give & Take T/M, off peak hours 09:30 – 15:30, nil excavation.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08886429
Wellington Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 December — 02 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJ 37
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001196
Image: Craig Sunter under CC BY 2.0
Monday, 18th December, 2017 6:49am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fTj
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓