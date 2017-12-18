Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 18th December 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

19 December — 21 December

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: s/o club house on BINSTEAD ROAD

Works description: RYDE 9 – DSLAM 458275 – Overlay – Lay approx 45mm of Duct 54/56 in fw/verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0UHEY01

B3328 Chine Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

18 December — 22 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : Opps the public conveniences : Chine Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: investigate wet spot

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017122

Brook Lane, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight

18 December — 22 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GATCOMBE : Brook Lane, Chillerton from opposite Dove cottage to opposite High House. : Brook Lane-Gatcombe

Works description: verge works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017121

Brook Lane, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight

18 December — 22 December

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GATCOMBE : Brook Lane, Chillerton from opposite Dove cottage to opposite High House. : Brook Lane-Gatcombe

Works description: verge works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017189

A3054 Binstead Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight

18 December — 20 December

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: In footway outside number 9

Works description: Excavate, expose existing duct and repair, in footway

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP001ZT997/14/2017

A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

19 December — 21 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: YARMOUTH : Yar Bridge : Yarmouth Bridge—A3054 Road, Yarmouth

Works description: Sub-Contractor Mid-Anglia to undertake barrier parts replacement YARMOUTH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017279

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 December — 22 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Adjacent to the birches, next to the post box. : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Investigation works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017258

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

18 December — 19 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From the junction with MILLIGAN ROAD to the junction with ADELAIDE PLACE on WEST STREET

Works description: RYDE 448629 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in CW/FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPJNVD01

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

20 December — 22 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : On the Fwtr bound side of the c/way side of the c/way appx 250m before Sudmoor Cottage : Military Road-Br

Works description: barrier repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017233

Allotment Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

19 December — 19 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: o/s 4-6

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001216

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

18 December — 18 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430143 : Alverstone Road-Newchurch

Works description: Post works to drive o/s house name Mistra NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017270

New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight

20 December — 22 December

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: GATCOMBE : Loverstone Lane, Chillerton, at the junction with the Main Road. Map attached . : New Road-Gatcombe – 19293

Works description: drainage investigation and repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017199

New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

20 December — 20 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640504 : New Road-Porchfield

Works description: Post works to raise kerbs o/s Hawthorn Cottage – Sigh and Guard PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017269

St Michaels Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

19 December — 19 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.59 TO OUTSIDE No.63

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001215

Ventnor Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

18 December — 20 December

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : (ML 420141) o/s of No. 23 : Ventnor Road-Newchurch

Works description: Post works to raise kerbs o/s no 28 – 2 way lights NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017271

Woodside Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

18 December — 20 December

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: O/S COURT LODGE TO O/S LANE END

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD WIRES AND LV POLES BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001209

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

18 December — 20 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : ML 520069 – o/s no 54 : Ocean View Road-Ventnor

Works description: o/s number 54 – DWN 109 – Diamond cut and paco the pot hole subject to not finding another underlying problem VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017277

Bembridge Footpath 13, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

19 December — 21 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 3 on BEMBRIDGE FOOTPATH 13

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 431881 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 2m of Duct 54/56 in cw,fw,verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRCJDVA03

Chapel Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 December — 24 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: rear of St. Jame’s Mosque, 42 Chapel St in Scarrots Lane car park

Works description: SKIP – Cheap Skips

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003663

Downsview Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

18 December — 28 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S no 8

Works description: Lay new service from main in nearside verge

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114870570-00530

Fort Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

19 December — 01 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No. 3 Fort Street, Sandown

Works description: SCAFFOLD – Upright Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003664

Madeira Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

18 December — 31 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s no.14

Works description: SKIP – Mr Skippy

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003662

Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

18 December — 20 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SUNNYSIDE COTTAGE, NORTON GREEN, FRESHWATER,IOW.

Works description: – RELAY COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08890484

Princes Esplanade, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

18 December — 20 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Footway outside number 21

Works description: Excavate, expose existing duct and repair, in footway

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP001ZT997/15/2017FOOTWA

Queens Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

19 December — 21 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 49 QUEENS ROAD, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08921021

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 December — 20 December

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP 131 ON STAPLERS ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 461472 – PROVISION OF SERVICE – Lay approx 4m of Duct 54/56 in SOFT to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT3A4KF01

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 December — 22 December

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 61A STATION AVE SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Interim to perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08865585

The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight

19 December — 21 December

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: opp Pumping Station HIGH STREET PARADE COWES ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: To access the chamber located in the H/W to install electrical equipment, under Give & Take T/M, off peak hours 09:30 – 15:30, nil excavation.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08886429

Wellington Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 December — 02 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ADJ 37

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001196

Image: Craig Sunter under CC BY 2.0