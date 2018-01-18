Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 18th January 2018

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (18th January) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

roadworks send help

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Weston Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight
18 January — 19 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OPP. CHILBOLTON TO OPP. LACEY FARM HOUSE WESTON LANE TOTLAND FRESHWATER ISLE OF WIGHT PO39 0HE.
Works description: Access to Overhead Network – cabling to restore customer service.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Work in progress
Works reference: BC005CB1W0000SD7RKA18SJW

A3021 Castle Street, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
18 January — 20 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S the entrance to Waitrose car park on Castle Street East Cowes
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08967357

B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight
18 January — 22 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : Entrance to the Totland Broadway Car Park ML630095 : The Broadway-Totland
Works description: Adding a new Tactile crossing oon both sides. TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017499

Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
19 January — 01 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : From the junction of The Sheilings to the junction of Golden Ridge 240m ml 630212 : Heathfield Road-Fresh
Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML630212 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017349

New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
18 January — 31 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640504 : New Road-Porchfield
Works description: Post works to raise kerbs o/s Hawthorn Cottage – Sigh and Guard PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017426

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 January — 23 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE GRAYS WALK (ML 230077) : O/S Grays Walk
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017528

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 January — 23 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE NUMBER 31 (ML 230147) : O/S No 31
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017527

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
19 January — 23 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 39 BANNOCK RD WHITWELL VENTNOR ISLE OF
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08978699

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 January — 22 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE JUNCTION WITH ROYAL EXCHANGE ON FURRLONGS ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 466440 – DIVERSIONERY WORKS – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT2E7PV02

Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight
19 January — 23 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 4 HILLRISE AVE RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08969020

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 January — 23 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : AT THE JUNCTION OF WATCHBELL LANE (ML 240229) : J/O Watchbell Lane
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017526

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 January — 23 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE HURSTS (ML 240229) : Opp Worlds End
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017525

Nelson Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
19 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of Close from junction with Broadsmith Avenue, 45m, ML 160368: Nelson Close-East Cowe
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017344

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
18 January — 22 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPP 64 ON PALLANCE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 468010 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in verge
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80RRH01

Park Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
19 January — 29 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 6 Park Road
Works description: Relay service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114667705-01263

Princess Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
18 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of Close from kent Avenue, ML 162260: Princess Close-East Cowes
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017343

Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
19 January — 23 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S AND OPP OF 8 ON REYNOLDS CLOSE
Works description: COWES 462084 – Overlay – Lay approx 7m of Duct 54/56 in c/w to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT3T0RX02

St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
19 January — 23 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: junc of SPRING GARDENS on ST PAULS AVENUE
Works description: SHANKLIN 468014 -Planned maintenance – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80UPM01

Weeks Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
18 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: outside 42
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001327

Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
19 January — 23 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: O/S 52 Worsley Road Garnard
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08967382

Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight
18 January — 31 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 115 TO ADJ 123
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001192

Image: tico24 under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 18th January, 2018 6:53am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fXO

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*