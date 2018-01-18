Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 18th January 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Weston Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight

18 January — 19 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OPP. CHILBOLTON TO OPP. LACEY FARM HOUSE WESTON LANE TOTLAND FRESHWATER ISLE OF WIGHT PO39 0HE.

Works description: Access to Overhead Network – cabling to restore customer service.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Work in progress

Works reference: BC005CB1W0000SD7RKA18SJW

A3021 Castle Street, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

18 January — 20 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S the entrance to Waitrose car park on Castle Street East Cowes

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08967357

B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight

18 January — 22 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: TOTLAND : Entrance to the Totland Broadway Car Park ML630095 : The Broadway-Totland

Works description: Adding a new Tactile crossing oon both sides. TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017499

Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

19 January — 01 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : From the junction of The Sheilings to the junction of Golden Ridge 240m ml 630212 : Heathfield Road-Fresh

Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML630212 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017349

New Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

18 January — 31 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML640504 : New Road-Porchfield

Works description: Post works to raise kerbs o/s Hawthorn Cottage – Sigh and Guard PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017426

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 January — 23 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE GRAYS WALK (ML 230077) : O/S Grays Walk

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017528

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 January — 23 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE NUMBER 31 (ML 230147) : O/S No 31

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017527

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

19 January — 23 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 39 BANNOCK RD WHITWELL VENTNOR ISLE OF

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08978699

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 January — 22 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE JUNCTION WITH ROYAL EXCHANGE ON FURRLONGS ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 466440 – DIVERSIONERY WORKS – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT2E7PV02

Hillrise Avenue, Binstead, Isle of Wight

19 January — 23 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4 HILLRISE AVE RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: LEAK ON WATER SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08969020

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 January — 23 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : AT THE JUNCTION OF WATCHBELL LANE (ML 240229) : J/O Watchbell Lane

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017526

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 January — 23 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE HURSTS (ML 240229) : Opp Worlds End

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017525

Nelson Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

19 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of Close from junction with Broadsmith Avenue, 45m, ML 160368: Nelson Close-East Cowe

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017344

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

18 January — 22 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: OPP 64 ON PALLANCE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 468010 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in verge

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80RRH01

Park Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

19 January — 29 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 6 Park Road

Works description: Relay service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114667705-01263

Princess Close, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

18 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES: Whole length of Close from kent Avenue, ML 162260: Princess Close-East Cowes

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017343

Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight

19 January — 23 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S AND OPP OF 8 ON REYNOLDS CLOSE

Works description: COWES 462084 – Overlay – Lay approx 7m of Duct 54/56 in c/w to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT3T0RX02

St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

19 January — 23 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: junc of SPRING GARDENS on ST PAULS AVENUE

Works description: SHANKLIN 468014 -Planned maintenance – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT80UPM01

Weeks Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

18 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: outside 42

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001327

Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

19 January — 23 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: O/S 52 Worsley Road Garnard

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08967382

Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight

18 January — 31 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 115 TO ADJ 123

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001192

Image: tico24 under CC BY 2.0