Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 18th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: New Street
Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (New Street)
19 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
19 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility manhole repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Trafalgar Road
Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Trafalgar Road)
19 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion (Light Traffic)
Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion (Light Traffic))
19 July — 21 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion (HGV)
Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion (HGV))
19 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Hedge/tree cutting works by Tony Ridd of Landscape Therapy
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Downend Road, Arreton
Location: at C16 Downend Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Downend Road, Arreton)
18 July — 21 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Works by DJL Developments to pump concrete to building site.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Multi-way traffic signals
Name: Carisbrooke Road
Location: at B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Carisbrooke Road)
18 July — 18 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Overhead power line refurbishment works by Scottish and Southern Energy. Lights only in operation for a few minutes and manually controlled.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: Newport Road cable works
Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Newport Road cable works)
19 July — 19 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Scaffolding
Traffic Lights in conjunction with a Scaffolding on the Public Highway
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: High Street,Carisbrooke
Location: at B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (High Street,Carisbrooke)
19 July — 26 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 21 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S The Old Vicarage,High Street, Gods Hill Po38 3hh
Works description: Godshill – 405410 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 21 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : Op 207. : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Trail Holes To Investigate Depression
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Near The Entrance Of Health Centre,Broadway, Sandown Po36 9ga
Works description: Sandown – 405412 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Lake Hill, Lake, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: J/W Broadway,Talbot Road On Lake Hill
Works description: Sandown – 405412 – Traffic Management For Tl Heads Only
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
A3056 Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 19 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Near Blackwater Quarry Blackwater Shute Arretonnewport Iow Po303bq
Works description: Penreach Access To Overhead Poles And Cables To Replace Telegraph Pole. 2 Way Lights Manually Controlled Required For 2 Days 09:30-15:30
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3330 St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : 32 : St Johns Hill-Ryde
Works description: F/W Patching Req
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 113 Trafalgar Road Newport
Works description: Dig To Replace Heavey Duty Manhole Cover In C/W. Ooh
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 21 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 43-54 Trafalgar Rd Newport
Works description: Dig To Replave Heavy Duty Manhole Cover In C/W. Ooh
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Blacksmiths Arms 330m West, Ml 220092 : Calbourne Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:U/H2 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 28 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Blacksmiths Arms 570m East Towards Carisbrooke, Ml 220093 : Calbourne Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:U/H2 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Green Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : Junction Of Station Street : Green Street-Ryde
Works description: Reset Sv Ironworks Post Surfacing Works And Other Remedial Works As Per Dwn057 Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Yarmouth : Just Before Harold Hayles Ltd Boatyard On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way : Bridge Road-Yarmouth – 126
Works description: Ironwork Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 21 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junc With High Street On Carisbrooke Road
Works description: Newport – 3 – 407661 – Overlay � Lay Approx 6m Of Duct 54/56 In To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Northwood : Opp No 84 : Nodes Road-Northwood
Works description: Noisy Inspection Cover In C/W, 600x600mm. Post-Cip. Appears To Be Loose Within Frame. Tm: Ttl’S. (Enquiry 16102997) (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 21 July
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 198 On High Street
Works description: Newport – 3 – 407661 – Overlay � Lay Approx 6m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw Cw Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Knighton Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newchurch : Ml430130 By Knighton Gorges. : Knighton Shute-Newchurch
Works description: C/Way Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Talbot Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Junction With Broadway,Lake Hill On Talbot Road
Works description: Sandown 405412 – Traffic Management For Tl Heads Only
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 18 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: London Farm To London Heath Cottages Whiteoak Lane Iow Po30 4nx
Works description: Access Required To Overhead Bt Structure To Provide Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Network.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 24 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Blythe Way
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 93 Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : Opposite The Exit Of Hurst Car Park (Ml 240285) : Crocker Street-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 24 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: W Hurst & Son, Crocker Street
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Shanklin : : O/S Rock Shop 6ft 6in
Works description: Excavate To Repair Illuminated Sign
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Yarmouth : At The Fork In The Road (Ml 640293) : High Street-Yarmouth
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hogan Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 19 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 17 Hogan Rd, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Old Westminster Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Hearn Street (Ml 240158) : Old Westminster Lane-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Orchard Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 20 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 58 Orchard Rd East Cowes Isle Of Wight
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
St Cross Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 July — 21 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Crocker Street (Ml 260425) : St Cross Lane-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Thetis Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 July — 07 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jam And Sons Building
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Tuesday, 18th July, 2017 7:25am
By Sally Perry
