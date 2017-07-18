Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 18th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: New Street

Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (New Street)

19 July — 21 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

19 July — 21 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility manhole repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Trafalgar Road

Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Trafalgar Road)

19 July — 21 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion (Light Traffic)

Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion (Light Traffic))

19 July — 21 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion (HGV)

Location: at B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion (HGV))

19 July — 21 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Hedge/tree cutting works by Tony Ridd of Landscape Therapy

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Downend Road, Arreton

Location: at C16 Downend Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Downend Road, Arreton)

18 July — 21 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Works by DJL Developments to pump concrete to building site.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Multi-way traffic signals

Name: Carisbrooke Road

Location: at B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight (Carisbrooke Road)

18 July — 18 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Overhead power line refurbishment works by Scottish and Southern Energy. Lights only in operation for a few minutes and manually controlled.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Newport Road cable works

Location: at A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight (Newport Road cable works)

19 July — 19 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Scaffolding

Traffic Lights in conjunction with a Scaffolding on the Public Highway

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: High Street,Carisbrooke

Location: at B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight (High Street,Carisbrooke)

19 July — 26 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 21 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S The Old Vicarage,High Street, Gods Hill Po38 3hh

Works description: Godshill – 405410 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 21 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : Op 207. : Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: Trail Holes To Investigate Depression

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 20 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Near The Entrance Of Health Centre,Broadway, Sandown Po36 9ga

Works description: Sandown – 405412 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Lake Hill, Lake, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 20 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: J/W Broadway,Talbot Road On Lake Hill

Works description: Sandown – 405412 – Traffic Management For Tl Heads Only

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

A3056 Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 19 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Near Blackwater Quarry Blackwater Shute Arretonnewport Iow Po303bq

Works description: Penreach Access To Overhead Poles And Cables To Replace Telegraph Pole. 2 Way Lights Manually Controlled Required For 2 Days 09:30-15:30

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330 St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 20 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : 32 : St Johns Hill-Ryde

Works description: F/W Patching Req

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 113 Trafalgar Road Newport

Works description: Dig To Replace Heavey Duty Manhole Cover In C/W. Ooh

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 21 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 43-54 Trafalgar Rd Newport

Works description: Dig To Replave Heavy Duty Manhole Cover In C/W. Ooh

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : From Blacksmiths Arms 330m West, Ml 220092 : Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:U/H2 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 28 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : From Blacksmiths Arms 570m East Towards Carisbrooke, Ml 220093 : Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:U/H2 Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Green Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 20 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : Junction Of Station Street : Green Street-Ryde

Works description: Reset Sv Ironworks Post Surfacing Works And Other Remedial Works As Per Dwn057 Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 20 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Yarmouth : Just Before Harold Hayles Ltd Boatyard On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way : Bridge Road-Yarmouth – 126

Works description: Ironwork Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 21 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Junc With High Street On Carisbrooke Road

Works description: Newport – 3 – 407661 – Overlay � Lay Approx 6m Of Duct 54/56 In To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 20 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Northwood : Opp No 84 : Nodes Road-Northwood

Works description: Noisy Inspection Cover In C/W, 600x600mm. Post-Cip. Appears To Be Loose Within Frame. Tm: Ttl’S. (Enquiry 16102997) (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 21 July

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 198 On High Street

Works description: Newport – 3 – 407661 – Overlay � Lay Approx 6m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw Cw Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Knighton Shute, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 20 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newchurch : Ml430130 By Knighton Gorges. : Knighton Shute-Newchurch

Works description: C/Way Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Talbot Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 20 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Junction With Broadway,Lake Hill On Talbot Road

Works description: Sandown 405412 – Traffic Management For Tl Heads Only

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Whiteoak Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 18 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: London Farm To London Heath Cottages Whiteoak Lane Iow Po30 4nx

Works description: Access Required To Overhead Bt Structure To Provide Service – No Structural Changes. Work Being Carried Out On Existing Bt Network.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 24 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Blythe Way

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 20 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 93 Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 20 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : Opposite The Exit Of Hurst Car Park (Ml 240285) : Crocker Street-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Crocker Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 24 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: W Hurst & Son, Crocker Street

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 20 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Shanklin : : O/S Rock Shop 6ft 6in

Works description: Excavate To Repair Illuminated Sign

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 21 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Yarmouth : At The Fork In The Road (Ml 640293) : High Street-Yarmouth

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hogan Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 19 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 17 Hogan Rd, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Install Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Old Westminster Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 20 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Hearn Street (Ml 240158) : Old Westminster Lane-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Orchard Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 20 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 58 Orchard Rd East Cowes Isle Of Wight

Works description: Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Cross Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 July — 21 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Crocker Street (Ml 260425) : St Cross Lane-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Thetis Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

18 July — 07 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Jam And Sons Building

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start