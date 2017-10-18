Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 18th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
High Friction surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Station Road
Location: at B3401 Station Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Station Road)
18 October — 03 November
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3401 Station Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
18 October — 03 November
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
19 October — 23 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Endfield Farm, Main Road, Ningwood, Newport
Works description: Locate Buried Fire Hydrant In Verge
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 October — 19 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : Opp Nissan Garage : Opp Nissan Garage
Works description: Electrical Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
19 October — 23 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ramleh Cottage Morton Rd Brading Sandow
Works description: – Install Wash Out & Locate Cross Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Station Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
18 October — 03 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shalfleet: From Ningwood Hill 342m South (Ml630246): Station Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 October — 20 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At The Junc Of Milligan Road On West Street
Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 October — 20 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : S/B C/W Between Trotters Riding School And Smallbrooke Roundabout (1 Of 2) : Ashey Road-Ryde – 4306
Works description: Ironwork Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Milligan Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
18 October — 20 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At The Junc Of West Street On Milligan Road
Works description: Ryde 429333 – Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
19 October — 27 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside St Catherines House
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
18 October — 20 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Jct Of Oxford Street On The Jct Of Wyatts Lane Northwood
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
18 October — 18 October
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 30mtrs South Of The Jcn With Hewitt Crescent, Next To The Entrance To Hmp Iow Prisons
Works description: These Works Are For The Essential Upgrading Of Existing Communications Equipment. Works Are Inside The Existing Cabinets Only These Works Will Not Require Excavation Located Soley In The Footway
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
19 October — 25 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 97 Gunville Road
Works description: Skip – Cheap Skips
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
19 October — 23 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Site Next To Upper Chine House, Luccombe Road, Shanklin,Iow.
Works description: Water Connections For New Houses
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Monks Brook, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 October — 23 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 321m North East From The Junction Of Dodnor Lane On Monks Brook
Works description: Newport – 444403 – New Site Provision � Lay Approx 1mm Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
18 October — 20 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Former National Grid Site,Arctic Road,Cowes,Iow.
Works description: Install Water Connections For New Houdes
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
William Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
19 October — 23 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From The Junction With Upton Road To Outside 20 William Street On William Street
Works description: Ryde – 444414 – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 18th October, 2017 6:52am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fIZ
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
