Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 18th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

High Friction surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Station Road

Location: at B3401 Station Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Station Road)

18 October — 03 November

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3401 Station Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

18 October — 03 November

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

19 October — 23 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Endfield Farm, Main Road, Ningwood, Newport

Works description: Locate Buried Fire Hydrant In Verge

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 October — 19 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : Opp Nissan Garage : Opp Nissan Garage

Works description: Electrical Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

19 October — 23 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ramleh Cottage Morton Rd Brading Sandow

Works description: – Install Wash Out & Locate Cross Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Station Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

18 October — 03 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shalfleet: From Ningwood Hill 342m South (Ml630246): Station Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:R/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 October — 20 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: At The Junc Of Milligan Road On West Street

Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 October — 20 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : S/B C/W Between Trotters Riding School And Smallbrooke Roundabout (1 Of 2) : Ashey Road-Ryde – 4306

Works description: Ironwork Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Milligan Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

18 October — 20 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: At The Junc Of West Street On Milligan Road

Works description: Ryde 429333 – Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

19 October — 27 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside St Catherines House

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

18 October — 20 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Jct Of Oxford Street On The Jct Of Wyatts Lane Northwood

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

18 October — 18 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 30mtrs South Of The Jcn With Hewitt Crescent, Next To The Entrance To Hmp Iow Prisons

Works description: These Works Are For The Essential Upgrading Of Existing Communications Equipment. Works Are Inside The Existing Cabinets Only These Works Will Not Require Excavation Located Soley In The Footway

Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

19 October — 25 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 97 Gunville Road

Works description: Skip – Cheap Skips

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Luccombe Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

19 October — 23 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Site Next To Upper Chine House, Luccombe Road, Shanklin,Iow.

Works description: Water Connections For New Houses

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Monks Brook, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 October — 23 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 321m North East From The Junction Of Dodnor Lane On Monks Brook

Works description: Newport – 444403 – New Site Provision � Lay Approx 1mm Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pelham Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

18 October — 20 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Former National Grid Site,Arctic Road,Cowes,Iow.

Works description: Install Water Connections For New Houdes

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

William Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

19 October — 23 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From The Junction With Upton Road To Outside 20 William Street On William Street

Works description: Ryde – 444414 – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start