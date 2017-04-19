Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 19th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Vine Road
Location: at Vine Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight (Vine Road)
19 April — 21 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Vine Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
19 April — 21 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Brading : Close To Woodyard Entrance Southbound Carriageway : Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Replace Bt Cover Brading
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cavendish Place, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 21 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : Drive At The Side Of 22 Clifford Street. : Cavendish Place-Newport
Works description: Patch Repair In C/Way
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 20 April
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: Newport : On The Southbound Side Of The C/Way From Adj To The Iw College To The Fairlee Link Road : Medina Way-Newport
Works description: Replace Letters On The Southbound Lanes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 21 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : 4 Way J/O Foxes Road, Hunnycross Way, This Will Be On The St James Street Side Going Towards Hunnyhill. : St
Works description: Saw Cut Patch Required To Enable Slot Cutting For New Sensor Loop
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Vine Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 21 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: St Helens : Entire Length Of The Road. : Vine Road-St Helens
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 21 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Ryde : From North Walk To The Strand (Ml310059) : Esplanade-Ryde
Works description: Prep Works – Channels/Kerbing/Footway Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Main Road, Wellow, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 21 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wellow : Main Road (Wellow) – Just Past The 2 Signs From Wellow Road To Main Road : Main Road-Wellow – 12255
Works description: Cctv Of The Drainage System
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 21 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Apse Heath : Shepherds Hay : Newport Road-Apse Heath
Works description: Replace Rattling Manhole Cover, (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Apse Heath
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 20 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Bembridge : Ml 330118 Between Mill Road And Preston Road : Steyne Road-Bembridge
Works description: Post Works – Channel Blocks And Kerbing Works Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside To Opp 219 Arctic Road On Arctic Road
Works description: Cowes – 387376 – Other – Please Change Jbf23 To Jf4, Lay 10m Duct Onto Site D54(3 In Fw/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Car Park River Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 21 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Yarmouth : First Meter In The Car Park (Ml 6cp024) : 1st Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Car Park River Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 21 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Yarmouth : Second Meter In The Car Park (Ml 6cp024) : 2nd Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Across Jct Taylor Road
Works description: Excavation Of Joint Hole In Footway To Divert Existing Cables As Part Of The New Works For The Old Argos Site. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 44 New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Install Water Connection For New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Parade Path, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
20 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes : Opposite Harbour House (Ml 140314) : 1st Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Place Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 21 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 79 Place Road , Cowes, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Install Fire Main To New Retail Unit.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pursley Close, Lake, Isle Of Wight
20 April — 28 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Lake : Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Merrie Gardens, 231m Ml 440418 : Pursley Close-Lake
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Lake
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 25 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 27 – 31
Works description: Cherry Picker
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Taylor Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From Jct Gunville Road To Entrance Of Johnson Electric Site
Works description: Excavation Of Joint Holes And Cable Trench In Footway To Divert Existing Cables As Part Of The New Connection Works To The Old Argos Site. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 19th April, 2017 6:45am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fdt
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
.
