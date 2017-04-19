Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 19th April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle Of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brading : Close To Woodyard Entrance Southbound Carriageway : Beaper Shute-Brading

Works description: Replace Bt Cover Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cavendish Place, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 April — 21 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : Drive At The Side Of 22 Clifford Street. : Cavendish Place-Newport

Works description: Patch Repair In C/Way

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 April — 20 April

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: Newport : On The Southbound Side Of The C/Way From Adj To The Iw College To The Fairlee Link Road : Medina Way-Newport

Works description: Replace Letters On The Southbound Lanes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 April — 21 April

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : 4 Way J/O Foxes Road, Hunnycross Way, This Will Be On The St James Street Side Going Towards Hunnyhill. : St

Works description: Saw Cut Patch Required To Enable Slot Cutting For New Sensor Loop

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Vine Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

19 April — 21 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: St Helens : Entire Length Of The Road. : Vine Road-St Helens

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

19 April — 21 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Ryde : From North Walk To The Strand (Ml310059) : Esplanade-Ryde

Works description: Prep Works – Channels/Kerbing/Footway Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Main Road, Wellow, Isle Of Wight

19 April — 21 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wellow : Main Road (Wellow) – Just Past The 2 Signs From Wellow Road To Main Road : Main Road-Wellow – 12255

Works description: Cctv Of The Drainage System

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight

19 April — 21 April

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Apse Heath : Shepherds Hay : Newport Road-Apse Heath

Works description: Replace Rattling Manhole Cover, (Gl: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) Apse Heath

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

19 April — 20 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Bembridge : Ml 330118 Between Mill Road And Preston Road : Steyne Road-Bembridge

Works description: Post Works – Channel Blocks And Kerbing Works Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside To Opp 219 Arctic Road On Arctic Road

Works description: Cowes – 387376 – Other – Please Change Jbf23 To Jf4, Lay 10m Duct Onto Site D54(3 In Fw/Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park River Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

19 April — 21 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Yarmouth : First Meter In The Car Park (Ml 6cp024) : 1st Meter (Chip&Pin)

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park River Road, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight

19 April — 21 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Yarmouth : Second Meter In The Car Park (Ml 6cp024) : 2nd Meter (Chip&Pin)

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Yarmouth

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

19 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Across Jct Taylor Road

Works description: Excavation Of Joint Hole In Footway To Divert Existing Cables As Part Of The New Works For The Old Argos Site. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 44 New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Install Water Connection For New House.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Parade Path, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

20 April — 24 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes : Opposite Harbour House (Ml 140314) : 1st Meter (Chip&Pin)

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Place Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

19 April — 21 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 79 Place Road , Cowes, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Install Fire Main To New Retail Unit.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pursley Close, Lake, Isle Of Wight

20 April — 28 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Lake : Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Merrie Gardens, 231m Ml 440418 : Pursley Close-Lake

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

19 April — 25 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 27 – 31

Works description: Cherry Picker

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Taylor Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From Jct Gunville Road To Entrance Of Johnson Electric Site

Works description: Excavation Of Joint Holes And Cable Trench In Footway To Divert Existing Cables As Part Of The New Connection Works To The Old Argos Site. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start